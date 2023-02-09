ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Forum attendees agree: more action needed on juvenile crime

By Julia Baker
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

Many Memphians support more community investment in programs for young people, more intensive supervision for certain offenders and salary increases for detention center employees, according to a recent Memphis Shelby Crime Commission survey.

The survey was given to 250 people who attended a Jan. 7 juvenile crime forum hosted by the Crime Commission.

More than 400 people attended the forum that focused on juvenile crime, which increased 42% in the first three quarters of 2022 from the year before, according to a November report by the Crime Commission.

Survey results indicated that 95% of respondents support investment in these programs, while 78% said they would be willing to contribute personally or pay more in taxes to fund them.

In its Wednesday, Feb. 8, report detailing the survey’s findings, the Crime Commission noted that truancy is the gateway to delinquency and said 88% of respondents agreed that there is a major need for mentoring programs for children who have a tendency to skip school.

Also, 73% of the participants said they would be willing to volunteer as a mentor for at least a year.

Unless a gun is involved, juveniles accused of car theft are not transported to the juvenile court’s detention center and instead are issued a summons, according to the commission’s report.

When asked if a juvenile should automatically be transferred to adult court depending on the severity of their charges, Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission forum respondents were split. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian file)

But 87% of respondents indicated the desire for any juvenile accused of car theft to be transported to the detention facility — at least temporarily. More than 90% also agreed that violent offenders should receive more intensive supervision.

“An overwhelming 92% of participants agreed that the most serious, violent juvenile offenders placed under community supervision and not placed in a secure residential facility such as the Wilder Development Center in Fayette County need a more intensive system of supervision and appropriate treatment,” the release reads.

The Wilder Development Center was constructed in the early 1970s and was intended for low-level offenders, such as runaways, but is now used to house violent offenders. A majority of respondents, 79%, said they felt a new facility designed for violent offenders should be built.

According to the release, the Wilder Development Center struggles with staffing, and 90% of survey takers agreed that salaries should be increased to improve recruitment and retention.

Juvenile offenders cannot be detained in the Wilder Development Center past the age of 19, but 80% of survey takers said, in some cases, offenders should be supervised for longer.

Respondents were split when asked if a juvenile should automatically be transferred to adult court depending on the severity of their charges. Forty-nine percent said yes, 40% said no; and 11% had no opinion.

