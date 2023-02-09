Read full article on original website
Related
Ancient Tablet Discovered in 1868 Has Finally Been Deciphered – And a Stunning Confirmation of Biblical Narrative Found
A new examination of an old Levantine item may have uncovered a reference to a prominent individual from the Bible's Old Testament. According to the Jewish News Syndicate, two French experts claim to have discovered a reference to the "House of David" on the Mesha Stele, a basalt rock with writings dating back to the ninth century before Christ.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
Marc Anthony married a 23-year-old model. Let’s take a look at the story of Nadia Ferreira
On the 31st of January, 2023, photo model Nadia Ferreira shared a video from her wedding with singer Marc Anthony on her Instagram page. She had been dating him for about a year, and the press often referred to her as Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband’s bride. But Nadia is a perfectly impressive person herself. In her 23 years of life, she has achieved recognition in the beauty industry and gained fame as a volunteer and an advocate for women’s rights.
John Stamos 'Devastated' His 'Full House' Family Is Unraveling Due To Scandal & Tragedy
Notorious nice guy John Stamos is heartbroken his Full House TV family has been destroyed by scandal and tragedy, RadarOnline.com has learned. "John is a get-along kind of guy," confided a pal, who said the 59-year-old screen stud — known for playing the "have mercy" heartthrob Uncle Jesse — "really believed" in the sweet values of the schmaltzy sitcom and its sequel, Fuller House.He adored how the actors projected a "loving atmosphere," the friend explained.But in 2020, that all changed when Stamos' co-star Lori Loughlin, 58, who played his loving wife Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis, was thrown in prison for two...
A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man
***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
Digital Trends
5 legacy horror movies that need a reboot sequel
This week, Sony announced it was developing a remake of the 1997 slasher movie I Know What You Did Last Summer. Following the successful formula of last year’s Scream, which paired actors from the original movies with fresh new victims, er, faces, the reboot will bring back Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. to guide a new generation in avoiding being murdered by a sinister fisherman.
Digital Trends
Where to watch Lyle, Lyle Crocodile
Looking for the next movie to watch with the family? Check out Lyle, Lyle Crocodile. Based on the children’s book series, Lyle, Lyle Crocodile tells the story of the Primm family as they move into a brownstone in New York City. Their son, Josh (The Good Doctor’s Winslow Fegley), discovers that a singing crocodile named Lyle (voiced by Shawn Mendes) lives in their attic. The duo instantly become friends as Josh starts to open up to the new city.
Digital Trends
The end of the road begins in the Fast X trailer
After 22 years, the end of the road has begun for The Fast Saga. With the horizon in sight, Vin Diesel (Guardians of the Galaxy) and company will be going bigger than ever for the final two films in the franchise, starting with Fast X, which debuted its first trailer today.
Wife on stepdaughter: "She told my husband she saw me with someone else and visits us late at night"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Trying to be friendly to your stepkids can get very challenging when they're already grown up, and even if you get along great with your partner, the way you relate to their kids could influence whether the relationship will last or not.
Digital Trends
Wordle today: Answer and hints for February 10 (#601)
Can’t solve Wordle #601 on February 10, 2023? We have the answer to today’s Wordle puzzle right here. However, before you start guessing blindly, you might want to check out our Wordle tips for some techniques that could help you solve it yourself. If you’re still having trouble, check back here for the answer to today’s Wordle.
Digital Trends
Hogwarts Legacy review: uninspired Harry Potter game is deathly hollow
“Hogwarts Legacy will likely please die-hard Harry Potter fans, but its tired open-world design lacks imagination.”. Despite being a 30-something who grew up during the golden age of Harry Potter, Hogwarts Legacy managed to be my first real exposure to the Wizarding World. Though if I’m being honest, it’s not quite the magical first introduction I always pictured it would be.
Digital Trends
Consecration review: Even bloody, gun-toting nuns can’t save this horror movie
Consecration review: Even bloody, gun-toting nuns can’t save this horror movie. “The holy horror film Consecration wastes a good setup with a confusing and hollow climax.”. Pros. A good first hour. Moody atmosphere. An intriguing performance from Jena Malone. Cons. Some movies don’t know how to start and take...
Digital Trends
Hogwarts Legacy: how to solve every Merlin Trial
Even in the universe of Harry Potter, the mythical Merlin is still a legendary figure of the wizarding world. In the case of Hogwarts Legacy, you will have plenty of side activities, quests, and challenges to complete around the open world, however one set is inspired by this powerful magician. Merlin Trials are unlocked and placed all over your map after you complete the “Trials of Merlin” main quest. This will introduce you to the type of magical challenges these trials will present you, but not all of them. Here are all the different types of Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy, and how you’re intended to solve them.
Digital Trends
Netflix’s new account-sharing rules punish students for being students
As a Canadian, I am now going to be among the first lucky people to contend with Netflix’s new rules around account sharing. As a parent of one university student and one soon-to-be university student, I’m also among the first people who will have to tell their kid — in true Canadian style — sorry, no more Netflix for you.
Digital Trends
How to set and change your Netflix primary location
If you're a Netflix user in the U.S., you've undoubtedly seen the news of the streaming giant's recent crackdown on password sharing and its new policies and payment options for subscribers using the service outside of their "household," also known as the "primary location." You can dig more into the...
Comments / 0