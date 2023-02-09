ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Huckabee Sanders roasted by hometown paper for SOTU response

By Matthew Chapman
Salon
 3 days ago
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address was roundly slammed by Austin Bailey in an editorial for the Arkansas Times published on Wednesday.

"Ted Cruz and Marjorie Taylor Greene might not have liked it much, but President Joe Biden exceeded expectations with his State of the Union address. Hecklers tried but failed to knock him off his game. His signature empathy infused the hour-plus speech, and at the end there was little doubt this 80-year-old man isn't done yet," wrote Bailey. "As the celebratory afterparty rolled on in the U.S. House chamber, Gov. Sarah Sanders commandeered TV screens to darken the mood. Excerpts her office shared earlier in the day hinted Sanders' speech would include her standard snarling about wokeness and the radical left. No surprises there."

Among other things, Sanders claimed that a "woke mob" was taking over the United States, and under Biden, "we must partake in their rituals, salute their flags and worship their false idols." She even claimed that when Trump was president, she sort of felt like she was in the military, when she wasn't.

The speech, wrote Bailey, was "a word salad of talking points and name calling, with some attempts at folksy relatability thrown in," that was "light on policy, heavy on menace."

Bailey also criticized Sanders for claiming that Democrats started the culture wars when she "[launched a] skirmish against transgender people unprovoked," for championing the bravery of the Little Rock Nine while touting a school voucher program "all but guaranteed to worsen segregation in Arkansas schools along racial and socioeconomic lines," and for blaming Biden for drug crises around the country when "suffering families didn't seem to bother her before."

Sanders' speech has been largely panned around the country, with MSNBC's Joe Scarborough calling it "dystopian," and Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt accusing her of "abusing" America.

Whats up
3d ago

She called Democrats crazy as MGT and other Republicans were screaming at the President. She is totally out of touch with reality

Stacy Turner
3d ago

Arkansas...who knew it even cared about the states opinion considering their spokesperson... LOL. another surviving trumpster...thank God an endangered species!!!

Terrance Howard
3d ago

They all should be called out on the spot as soon as they tell all these lies but this really doesn't matter to Republicans, this is how most of them feel, like no other race beyond in the United states but white and those were the people her speech was meant for, same talking points of a cult. mixed with a bunch of lies that can easily be fact checked..but again the Republican cult party could care less

