Man arrested, found trafficking over 4,300 grams of meth: BCSO
That amount of methamphetamine holds a street value of around $651,150, authorities said.
860wacb.com
Morganton Man Arrested For Trafficking Methamphatamine
A Morganton Man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. According to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, February 7, a narcotics operation was conducted between the Burke, Caldwell and McDowell County Sheriff’s Offices. The joint operation resulted in a large seizure of narcotics and the arrest of a Methamphetamine trafficker.
NC sergeant, former deputy charged with assault during 2022 arrest, authorities say
Deputies said the alleged assault happened during an arrest on May 28, 2022, for driving while impaired, resisting arrest and assault on an officer.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Police Arrest Teen On Felony Drug Charge
Taylorsville Police arrested 18-year old Jaddin Allen Norris of Taylorsville Thursday morning. He’s charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. The teen is being held in the Alexander County Jail with secured bond of $10,000. Norris is scheduled for Alexander County District Court on Monday, November 13th.
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Gets Six To Eight Years For Trafficking Meth
A Hickory man was sentenced to an active prison term of six to eight years for trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a stolen firearm. The defendant was sentenced Wednesday, February 8th in Catawba County Superior Court. 46-year-old Shah Dion Harrison entered his guilty plea to the charges on January 3,...
860wacb.com
Statesville Police Charge Teen With Kidnapping, Theft Of Vehicle
The Statesville Police Department responded to a call from the 2000 block of Tara’s Trace Drive on Friday at approximately 7:50am in regards to the larceny of a motor vehicle. Officers were advised that a 10 year-old child was sitting in the rear passenger seat when the offense occurred. Prior to leaving the neighborhood, the child was able to escape the vehicle and return home on foot.
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Suspect faces drug trafficking charges after pursuit ends in crash
An Ohio man faces more than a dozen felony charges, including drug trafficking, after he crashed an SUV while being pursued by Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Michael Lamar Gaines, 39, of Akron, Ohio, in a news release Thursday. On Monday, February...
860wacb.com
Homicide Investigation Underway In Burke County
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a murder investigation. On Friday, Burke County Deputies and Burke County EMS responded to a residence on Clark Loop in Morganton. Upon arrival, first responders located Brandi Deal, 41, of 2967 Clark Loop with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. According to...
wccbcharlotte.com
Current & Ex Lincoln Co. Sheriff’s Deputies Charged With Assault
LINCOLNTON, N.C. – Assault charges have been filed against a Lincoln County Sheriff’s sergeant and a now ex-Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy. Rutherford County District Attorney Ted Bell announced the charges on Thursday, following an investigation by the NC State Bureau of Investigation. Both men were served with the charges Thursday at the Lincoln County Courthouse.
860wacb.com
Hickory Woman Gets Minimum Sentence Of 7 Years For Trafficking Methamphetamine
A Hickory woman has pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges during Catawba County Superior Court on Tuesday. She will serve a minimum of nearly seven years in prison. 43-year old Angela Deneice James entered a guilty plea to trafficking methamphetamine by possession. In addition, she was given a sentence of 70 to 93 months followed by an additional 10 to 21 months for possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine. James will also be required to pay a fine of $50,000.
2 charged following fentanyl overdose at NC detention center
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two inmates were charged after a fentanyl overdose occurred at the Rutherford County Detention Center. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the overdose happened Tuesday. Authorities performed lifesaving actions to revive the patient. EMS arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for further evaluation. Detectives immediately […]
PD: Stanley woman allegedly had meth, pot in plain sight during an early-morning check
While checking on a suspicious vehicle, Stanley Police officers arrested a woman for meth and marijuana this week.
NC woman charged with drug crimes
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Marion woman is facing drug charges following a house search. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 32-year-old Crystal Machelle Elliott with felonious possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Deputies said on Jan. 4th, authorities searched Elliott’s residence. Deputies located methaphetamine and fentanyl during the search. Elliott was taken […]
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Facing Over Twenty Felony Charges
A Taylorsville man has been charged with over 20 counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense. 42-year old Charlie Edward Walker was arrested by Taylorsville Police on Tuesday. He allegedly retained a gas card from a previous employer and continued to use it after he no longer was an employee. Walker has been released under a secured bond of $50,000. He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Monday, February 12th in Alexander County District Court.
1 dead after shooting in Morganton, deputies say
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Morganton on Friday, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
860wacb.com
Ohio Man Facing Felony Drug Charges After Iredell County Arrest
On Monday, February 6, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Deputies with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement (ICE) Team attempted to stop a SUV, with Ohio temporary tag, for a traffic violation on Interstate 77 South near the 62-mile marker. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and exited the Interstate...
Man, woman accused in 2021 murder of Lincoln County man: sheriff
On Friday, Jan. 10, 2023, the sheriff's office identified Madison Dawn Lail and Thomas Wayne Mathis as the two suspects in the case. Lail was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder.
860wacb.com
Hickory Woman Facing Alexander County Larceny Charge
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year old Brittany Karen Helms of Hickory on Tuesday and charged with misdemeanor larceny. The charge is alleged to have occurred at a business in Bethlehem. Helms placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond of $1,000. March 6th is her scheduled court date in Taylorsville.
Former deputy, sergeant charged for violent arrest last May
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report. Two former law enforcement officers from Lincoln County were charged in connection with the violent arrest of a suspect last May, officials announced Thursday. A suspect was arrested by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office for...
Kings Mountain motorcycle club member sentenced to 27 years in prison
Thirty-one-year old Justin “Raw” Fite, a Kings Mountain-based member of the Pagans Motorcycle Club, was sentenced to 27 years in prison for armed drug trafficking, federal prosecutors said Friday. On June 7, Fite pled guilty. He was among 20 defendants who were charged as part of “Operation Ice...
