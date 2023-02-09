ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Township Of Taylorsville, NC

860wacb.com

Morganton Man Arrested For Trafficking Methamphatamine

A Morganton Man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. According to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, February 7, a narcotics operation was conducted between the Burke, Caldwell and McDowell County Sheriff’s Offices. The joint operation resulted in a large seizure of narcotics and the arrest of a Methamphetamine trafficker.
MORGANTON, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Police Arrest Teen On Felony Drug Charge

Taylorsville Police arrested 18-year old Jaddin Allen Norris of Taylorsville Thursday morning. He’s charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. The teen is being held in the Alexander County Jail with secured bond of $10,000. Norris is scheduled for Alexander County District Court on Monday, November 13th.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Gets Six To Eight Years For Trafficking Meth

A Hickory man was sentenced to an active prison term of six to eight years for trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a stolen firearm. The defendant was sentenced Wednesday, February 8th in Catawba County Superior Court. 46-year-old Shah Dion Harrison entered his guilty plea to the charges on January 3,...
HICKORY, NC
860wacb.com

Statesville Police Charge Teen With Kidnapping, Theft Of Vehicle

The Statesville Police Department responded to a call from the 2000 block of Tara’s Trace Drive on Friday at approximately 7:50am in regards to the larceny of a motor vehicle. Officers were advised that a 10 year-old child was sitting in the rear passenger seat when the offense occurred. Prior to leaving the neighborhood, the child was able to escape the vehicle and return home on foot.
STATESVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Homicide Investigation Underway In Burke County

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a murder investigation. On Friday, Burke County Deputies and Burke County EMS responded to a residence on Clark Loop in Morganton. Upon arrival, first responders located Brandi Deal, 41, of 2967 Clark Loop with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. According to...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Current & Ex Lincoln Co. Sheriff’s Deputies Charged With Assault

LINCOLNTON, N.C. – Assault charges have been filed against a Lincoln County Sheriff’s sergeant and a now ex-Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy. Rutherford County District Attorney Ted Bell announced the charges on Thursday, following an investigation by the NC State Bureau of Investigation. Both men were served with the charges Thursday at the Lincoln County Courthouse.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Woman Gets Minimum Sentence Of 7 Years For Trafficking Methamphetamine

A Hickory woman has pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges during Catawba County Superior Court on Tuesday. She will serve a minimum of nearly seven years in prison. 43-year old Angela Deneice James entered a guilty plea to trafficking methamphetamine by possession. In addition, she was given a sentence of 70 to 93 months followed by an additional 10 to 21 months for possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine. James will also be required to pay a fine of $50,000.
HICKORY, NC
WSPA 7News

2 charged following fentanyl overdose at NC detention center

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two inmates were charged after a fentanyl overdose occurred at the Rutherford County Detention Center. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the overdose happened Tuesday. Authorities performed lifesaving actions to revive the patient. EMS arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for further evaluation. Detectives immediately […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

NC woman charged with drug crimes

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Marion woman is facing drug charges following a house search. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 32-year-old Crystal Machelle Elliott with felonious possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Deputies said on Jan. 4th, authorities searched Elliott’s residence. Deputies located methaphetamine and fentanyl during the search. Elliott was taken […]
MARION, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Facing Over Twenty Felony Charges

A Taylorsville man has been charged with over 20 counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense. 42-year old Charlie Edward Walker was arrested by Taylorsville Police on Tuesday. He allegedly retained a gas card from a previous employer and continued to use it after he no longer was an employee. Walker has been released under a secured bond of $50,000. He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Monday, February 12th in Alexander County District Court.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Ohio Man Facing Felony Drug Charges After Iredell County Arrest

On Monday, February 6, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Deputies with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement (ICE) Team attempted to stop a SUV, with Ohio temporary tag, for a traffic violation on Interstate 77 South near the 62-mile marker. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and exited the Interstate...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Woman Facing Alexander County Larceny Charge

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year old Brittany Karen Helms of Hickory on Tuesday and charged with misdemeanor larceny. The charge is alleged to have occurred at a business in Bethlehem. Helms placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond of $1,000. March 6th is her scheduled court date in Taylorsville.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Former deputy, sergeant charged for violent arrest last May

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report. Two former law enforcement officers from Lincoln County were charged in connection with the violent arrest of a suspect last May, officials announced Thursday. A suspect was arrested by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office for...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC

