Statesville man facing charges of vehicle theft and kidnapping, police say
A Statesville man is facing charges of vehicle theft and kidnapping after he stole a vehicle with a child in the back on Feb. 10.
WCNC
Man accused of planting IED at Grandfather Mountain Highland Games office in 2021 indicted by federal grand jury
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man accused of trying to plant a bomb at the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games office in Linville will now appear before a federal judge in March. A federal grand jury indicted 43-year-old Thomas Dewey Taylor Jr. on Feb. 8, and he's been ordered to appear before a judge in Asheville on March 1. Dewey, who used to work for the games, is accused of trying to use the bomb against his former employer, possessing a firearm not registered to him, and making a bomb in September 2021.
NC sergeant, former deputy charged with assault during 2022 arrest, authorities say
Deputies said the alleged assault happened during an arrest on May 28, 2022, for driving while impaired, resisting arrest and assault on an officer.
Burke County Sheriff: Man arrested with over $500k in meth in his possession
A Burke County man is facing multiple drug charges after hundreds of thousands of dollars of meth was found in his home.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Police Arrest Teen On Felony Drug Charge
Taylorsville Police arrested 18-year old Jaddin Allen Norris of Taylorsville Thursday morning. He’s charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. The teen is being held in the Alexander County Jail with secured bond of $10,000. Norris is scheduled for Alexander County District Court on Monday, November 13th.
860wacb.com
Morganton Man Arrested For Trafficking Methamphatamine
A Morganton Man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. According to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, February 7, a narcotics operation was conducted between the Burke, Caldwell and McDowell County Sheriff’s Offices. The joint operation resulted in a large seizure of narcotics and the arrest of a Methamphetamine trafficker.
860wacb.com
Ohio Man Facing Felony Drug Charges After Iredell County Arrest
On Monday, February 6, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Deputies with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement (ICE) Team attempted to stop a SUV, with Ohio temporary tag, for a traffic violation on Interstate 77 South near the 62-mile marker. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and exited the Interstate...
860wacb.com
Hickory Woman Facing Alexander County Larceny Charge
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year old Brittany Karen Helms of Hickory on Tuesday and charged with misdemeanor larceny. The charge is alleged to have occurred at a business in Bethlehem. Helms placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond of $1,000. March 6th is her scheduled court date in Taylorsville.
Man, woman accused in 2021 murder of Lincoln County man: sheriff
On Friday, Jan. 10, 2023, the sheriff's office identified Madison Dawn Lail and Thomas Wayne Mathis as the two suspects in the case. Lail was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder.
wccbcharlotte.com
Current & Ex Lincoln Co. Sheriff’s Deputies Charged With Assault
LINCOLNTON, N.C. – Assault charges have been filed against a Lincoln County Sheriff’s sergeant and a now ex-Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy. Rutherford County District Attorney Ted Bell announced the charges on Thursday, following an investigation by the NC State Bureau of Investigation. Both men were served with the charges Thursday at the Lincoln County Courthouse.
WBTV
NC woman charged with drug crimes
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Marion woman is facing drug charges following a house search. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 32-year-old Crystal Machelle Elliott with felonious possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Deputies said on Jan. 4th, authorities searched Elliott’s residence. Deputies located methaphetamine and fentanyl during the search. Elliott was taken […]
A cardiac arrest was reported in Burke County. Deputies say they found a woman shot to death instead
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide it said started out as a medical call on Friday. Deputies and Burke County EMS responded to a home along Clark Loop near the South Mountains State Park for what was initially reported as a cardiac arrest. When they arrived, however, they found 41-year-old Brandi Deal with apparent gunshot wounds.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Charged With Vehicle Theft
A Taylorsville man was arrested earlier today by Taylorsville Police and charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle. 44-year old James Eric Miller was also charged with second-degree trespass. Miller is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $20,000. He has a court date set for Monday, February 13th.
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Suspect faces drug trafficking charges after pursuit ends in crash
An Ohio man faces more than a dozen felony charges, including drug trafficking, after he crashed an SUV while being pursued by Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Michael Lamar Gaines, 39, of Akron, Ohio, in a news release Thursday. On Monday, February...
YAHOO!
Man hits pregnant woman with car on purpose, crashes moments later, deputies say
A Forsyth County man is behind bars after deputies say he hit a pregnant woman with his car. Damian Berryman, 26, was driving down Burruss Mill Road earlier this month when he intentionally hit a pregnant woman with the mirror of his car, according to police reports. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Former deputy, sergeant charged for violent arrest last May
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report. Two former law enforcement officers from Lincoln County were charged in connection with the violent arrest of a suspect last May, officials announced Thursday. A suspect was arrested by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office for...
