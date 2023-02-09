Arizona at California odds, picks and predictions

The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (21-3, 10-3 Pac-12) battle the California Golden Bears (3-20, 2-10) Thursday. Tip from Haas Pavilion is set for 11 p.m. ET (PAC12). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Arizona vs. California odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

California and Arizona have already played once this season with the Wildcats beating the Golden Bears 81-68, but failing to cover as a 23-point home favorite as the Over 141.5 hit.

The Golden Bears have lost 7 games in a row and are coming off a 61-46 road loss to Utah, covering as a 17.5-point underdog. They have covered 2 in a row and are 5-5 over their last 10. California is 10-13 ATS on the season.

The Wildcats have won 6 in a row and are coming off an 84-52 home win over Oregon State Saturday. They covered as a 20.5-point favorite. Arizona has covered 5 of its last 6 and is 11-12-1 ATS on the season.

Arizona at California odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 4:47 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Off the board

: Off the board Against the spread (ATS) : Arizona -18.5 (-115) | California +18.5 (-105)

: Arizona -18.5 (-115) | California +18.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 141.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Arizona at California picks and predictions

Prediction

Arizona 78, California 58

Not available, but there is likely absolutely no value here either way.

LEAN ARIZONA -18.5 (-115).

Arizona is 6-7 ATS in conference games yet has been red-hot lately, posting a 4-1 ATS record over its last 5. The Golden Bears are just 6-6 ATS in conference games as well.

At home, Cal is 3-10 ATS. It has failed to cover 3 of its last 5 and its last 2 home games. It has lost 3 of its last 5 by 20 or more points and has lost all 5 by double figures. Against one of the best teams in the nation, Cal will likely struggle to keep pace.

Back ARIZONA -18.5 (-110).

BET UNDER 141.5 (-110).

If there’s one thing that bettors for both teams have enjoyed this season, it is the Under.

Cal is 10-13 O/U while Arizona is 11-13 O/U. They are a combined 10-15 O/U in conference games as well. Both teams have gone Under in 4 of their last 6.

For Cal, it has failed to top 50 points in 4 straight games. While Arizona should help pick up the pace, it isn’t a great 3-point shooting team, knocking down 36.3% of its attempts, which may limit how quickly it can tally points.

Ultimately, considering the trends, back the UNDER 141.5 (-110).

