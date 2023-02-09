Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Freddie Prinze: A Closer Look at the Tragic Death of TV's "Chico and the Man" StarHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Weather forecast discussion: Cool and showery weather, strong winds and freezing temperatures ahead in Los AngelesStanleyLos Angeles, CA
Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in CaliforniaStanleyLos Angeles, CA
Related
NME
Chris Moyles apologises to Dave Grohl after unofficially announcing a new Foo Fighters album
Radio X DJ Chris Moyles unofficially announced that a new Foo Fighters album was on the way during his breakfast show on February 7. Moyles unexpectedly made the announcement live on air, after playing the 2011 Foo Fighters single ‘Walk’. “I love that song so much – Foo...
NME
Paramore: “I hope no young female experiences the shit that I did”
Sixth album ‘This Is Why’, but when NME speaks to the trio, you wouldn’t know it. Sat cross-legged in front of a fireplace in their makeshift home in Los Angeles, they cut relaxed figures: drummer Zac Farro is slouching back in his seat, guitarist Taylor York is cross-legged with both his feet up in his chair, and frontwoman Hayley Williams is sat on the ground wearing glasses.
NME
Wet Leg’s BRITs and Grammys wins are a feel-good indie fairytale
“This is so funny. What are we doing here?” Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale asked bemusedly last weekend (February 5). She and her bandmates were standing on the Grammys stage, collecting their first shiny gramophone of the night (and their careers) and reacting as if they’d stepped into a parallel universe.
NME
Wet Leg enlist Morris dancers and giant owl for debut BRITs appearance
Wet Leg enlisted a troupe of dancers and giant animals for their debut BRITs appearance tonight (February 11). The indie band were one of the most nominated acts at the BRIT Awards 2023 alongside their tourmate Harry Styles. As Wet Leg took to the stage at London’s The O2 to...
NME
Fans are sharing Noel Gallagher’s duet of ‘This Guy’s In Love With You’ with Burt Bacharach
Fans have been posting footage of Noel Gallagher‘s ’90s duet with Burt Bacharach following the latter’s death this week. The legendary composer passed away of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday (February 8). He was 94 years old. Gallagher, who is a...
NME
Black Sabbath ballet to open in Birmingham this year
A ballet featuring music by Black Sabbath is set to open in Birmingham in September. Created by Birmingham Royal Ballet director Carlos Acosta and the band’s Tony Iommi, ‘Black Sabbath – The Ballet’ will include eight of the band’s tracks plus new music inspired by them, all performed live by the Royal Ballet Sinfonia.
NME
Meet the C23 Artists: Genesis Owusu
It’s all about right now, the immediacy of the moment; nothing matters but the honesty and authenticity of the present. Placed squarely in the midst of this moment is Genesis Owusu’s dynamic new song, ‘Hole Heart’. “I chose this song for the mixtape because I feel like it represented my state of mind at that moment,” says the Ghanaian-Australian artist in his downtown Los Angeles studio. “It ushered in the energy that I was putting forward going into 2023.”
NME
Watch Elvis Costello pay tribute to Burt Bacharach at first night of New York residency
Elvis Costello paid tribute to Burt Bacharach at the opening night of his ten-night residency at The Gramercy Theatre earlier this week – check out footage below. The legendary composer passed away of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday (February 8). He was 94 years old.
NME
Jessie Ware announces fifth album ‘That! Feels Good!’, shares new song ‘Pearls’
Jessie Ware has announced details of her fifth studio album ‘That! Feels Good!’ and shared its first single – listen to ‘Pearls’ below. After teasing that something was imminent on her social media channels, Ware shared the news of her new album today (February 9), revealing that it would be released on April 28 (pre-order here).
Cameo Theater to Host Billy Idol and Bret Michaels with Rebel Rock Street Show
The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia has a long and storied history as a hub for music and entertainment in the community. For generations, people have flocked to this historic venue to experience movies and live music, from up-and-coming artists to legendary performers. But like so many other venues across the country, the economy and pandemic brought the Cameo Theater to a halt, forcing it to close its doors for an extended period of time. New ownership and refurbishment have resurrected the iconic theater.
NME
BTS and Halsey’s ‘Boy With Luv’ has just smashed a huge Spotify milestone
BTS and Halsey’s ‘Boy With Luv’ has smashed a huge Spotify milestone as it becomes the first Korean-language song to surpass 1billion streams on the platform. Originally released in 2019, the song featured on BTS’ ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’ and quickly broke the record for the most viewed music video debut in YouTube history. It went on to become the fastest music video to hit 100 million views, reaching the milestone in under 2 days.
NME
Rihanna “open to exploring weird” things that “might not ever make sense to my fans” on new album
Rihanna has said that she is open to “exploring, discovering and creating” new music which she said fans may find “weird” compared to her previous sounds. As announced last year, the pop star will make her live comeback this Sunday (February 12) at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. Rihanna has previously called it “an entertainer’s dream” to play the show.
NME
Shania Twain on working with Twenty One Pilots’ Tyler Joseph: “I am such a huge fan of his”
Speaking to NME on the red carpet of The BRIT Awards 2023, Shania Twain discussed working with Twenty One Pilots‘ Tyler Joseph. Joseph worked on ‘The Hardest Stone’, taken from Twain’s sixth studio album ‘Queen of Me’. “I am such a huge fan of...
Comments / 0