It’s all about right now, the immediacy of the moment; nothing matters but the honesty and authenticity of the present. Placed squarely in the midst of this moment is Genesis Owusu’s dynamic new song, ‘Hole Heart’. “I chose this song for the mixtape because I feel like it represented my state of mind at that moment,” says the Ghanaian-Australian artist in his downtown Los Angeles studio. “It ushered in the energy that I was putting forward going into 2023.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO