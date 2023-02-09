ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Proponents of medical marijuana warn Ohio’s program in dire need of overhaul

By BY NICK EVANS
The Logan Daily News
The Logan Daily News
 3 days ago

(Ohio Capital Journal) – Ohio senators are trying once more to overhaul the state’s medical marijuana system. That effort stalled out last session after passing the Senate. Meanwhile, the bid to place adult, recreational use on the ballot has only gained steam in the interim.

Tuesday, the Ohio Senate’s general government committee heard proponent testimony.

A dying program

Speakers raised numerous concerns about Ohio’s existing medical marijuana program. Yousef Zafer brought broad scope of experience. He’s a marijuana patient himself, studying to be a pediatric neurosurgeon at Ohio State University. Zafer has also worked as a cannabis lab manager.

He told the committee the current system lacks competition and doesn’t include enough qualifying conditions. He argued the proposed overhaul makes strides on both issues.

“I know a lot of patients who venture up to Michigan to purchase their medical products because they’re cheaper and they’re usually higher quality, which is illegal,” Zafer said. “We need to keep Ohio patients in Ohio by offering those high quality products at a competitive price.”

Ted Bibart painted a stark picture of the current state of Ohio’s system.

“This program is dying. The numbers tell us this,” he said. “From last month’s numbers to this month’s numbers, we’ve lost 3% of the patient population. Over 4,000 patients have no longer participated in this program than did the month prior.”

He warned that with the medical program in decline, recreational marijuana – which he insisted is coming – could “totally eviscerate” the medical system. He argued that without a medical framework demanding quality and therapeutics the market would shift to the lowest common denominator. Ohioans might have access but their options would suffer, he said.

Other backers sparred over the measure’s testing regime, or criticized sponsors for leaving out language ensuring medical marijuana participation being considered in custody hearings.

Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes

The core of Sens. Steve Huffman, R-Tipp City, and Kirk Schuring’s, R-Canton, bill reiterate the measure Huffman guided through the Senate last year.

Once again, the proposal establishes a Division of Marijuana Control, or DMC, in the Commerce Department charged with program oversight. The Board of Pharmacy would continue running the drug database, but it would hand off dispensary licensing and patient registration to the new division.

Like the previous proposal, the measure splits cultivator licensing into two tiers, expands the range of eligible conditions, and sets a target of one dispensary per 1,000 patients.

But Huffman and Schuring have made a number of additions to the bill this time around, too. Concerned with who oversees the overseers, their proposal establishes a 13-member commission to help stand up the new DMC. Members would include representatives from medicine, law enforcement, and labor, among others.

Schuring noted they picked up that idea from Maryland’s system. An recent report from the independent patient advocacy organization Americans for Safe Access ranked Maryland first among state programs. Ohio’s ranked eighth.

They direct the new division to hand out new dispensary licenses within 90 days and order them to make selections based on merit rather than a lottery.

“We feel that the supply chain is broken,” Schuring said in testimony introducing the bill last month.

“We feel that it needs fixed,” he went on. “At the end of the day, those who need medic medical marijuana, have to pay an inordinate price to get their medication to the point where it’s not competitive in the marketplace.”

Committee takeaways

Speaking after Tuesday’s hearing, Schuring readily agreed with the assessment that Ohio’s medical marijuana program is dying. “I think the evidence shows that,” he said.

But while speakers and some committee members seem to agree recreational use is coming, Schuring dismissed the idea of lawmakers taking the initiative and crafting their own version.

Taking a dig at the ballot initiative backed by the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, he argued it provides little regulation if any.

“That’s what this program is designed to do,” Schuring said, tapping the papers arrayed in front of him. “And when you say you can grow it at home, that’s not regulated.”

“As I said before,” he added, “last time I checked, you can’t put a still in your backyard.”

A separate proposal recently introduced in the Ohio Senate does seek to allow Ohioans to make and consume moonshine.

Comments / 0

Related
Edy Zoo

New Ohio bill aims to change federal labor standards for teen workers

COLUMBUS, OH. - Ohio lawmakers have recently introduced a new bill in the 135th General Assembly to modify the Fair Labor Standards Act. The bill aims to allow people under 16 years of age to work between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. during the school year with the approval of their parent or legal guardian. The bill was introduced by Senator Schaffer and co-sponsored by Senators Cirino, Reineke, Brenner, Wilson, and Romanchuk.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Help is available to keep Ohioans with Medicaid from losing health coverage: Zach Reat and Kelly O’Reilly

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Most Ohioans know that the 12 regional Feeding America foodbank partners represented by the Ohio Association of Foodbanks provide millions of pounds of healthy food to families who might otherwise go hungry. Not as many know that foodbanks keep people healthy in another way: by helping them find affordable health insurance through issuers who are members of the Ohio Association of Health Plans.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Déjà vu? Advocates worry proposed GOP bill could cause next Ohio corruption scandal

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Ohio is in the middle of the largest corruption trial in state history, […] The post Déjà vu? Advocates worry proposed GOP bill could cause next Ohio corruption scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio can’t afford to prioritize private and charter schools over fully-funded public schools

Gov. Mike DeWine laid out the first budget of his second term in office and centered much of his agenda around education.  DeWine wants to expand private school choice in the Buckeye State, which includes more public funding for private and religious schools and for publicly-funded but privately-operated charter schools.  The governor proposes to increase […] The post Ohio can’t afford to prioritize private and charter schools over fully-funded public schools appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Do you speak 'Ohioan?'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you say "you're fine" when someone says "excuse me," you might be from Ohio. If you say "ope" when you nearly bump into someone, you might be from Ohio. People across the United States often use phrases that are part of their regional dialect....
OHIO STATE
Vice

Ohio Department of Education Says It Won't Do Anything About Neo-Nazi Homeschoolers

After investigating the neo-Nazi homeschool network in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the Ohio Department of Education appears to have concluded that the group is doing nothing wrong. Logan and Katja Lawrence were unmasked last week as the operators of a neo-Nazi homeschool network with thousands of members, known as Dissident Homeschool on Telegram, by VICE News and the Huffington Post based on research from an anti-fascist research group called the Anonymous Comrades Collective.
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

End of SNAP pandemic boost has advocates for low-income Ohioans worried

People across the country who receive SNAP or food stamp benefits will see that allocation shrink after this month, as the boost the federal government provided during the pandemic comes to an end. That has advocates for low-income Ohioans worried about a looming benefits cliff for some recipients. In Ohio,...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school

Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YGe97r. Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YGe97r. Morning Forecast: February 10, 2023. Morning Forecast: February 10, 2023. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Notable Black history abounds in Ohio’s past

As we celebrate Black History Month, with Black history under political attack in America’s classrooms, now is probably a good time to take a look back at significant Black history that happened right here in Ohio. In many ways, Ohio’s contribution to Black history began with its very founding. Considered one of the most important […] The post Notable Black history abounds in Ohio’s past appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
The Logan Daily News

The Logan Daily News

Logan, OH
887
Followers
1K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

If you're looking for the best return on your advertising investment throughout the Logan area market, The Logan Daily News delivers three days a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). We believe that publishing a newspaper is a public trust to be carried out with energy, vision, integrity and compassion, independent of special interests. We are a community newspaper, accountable to our readers in all that we do.

 https://www.logandaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy