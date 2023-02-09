ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hocking County, OH

Hocking County real estate transfers

The Logan Daily News
The Logan Daily News
 3 days ago

Jan. 30–Feb. 3. Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.

• Edward D.A. and Michelle Sommer, and Grant and Ashlee Lawson, 18380 Harble Griffith Road, to Arrowhead Lodge, LLC, to or from a person when no money or other valuable and tangible consideration readily convertible into money is paid or to be paid for the real estate and the transaction is not a gift.

• Sheila R. Crist, 11362 state Route 664, to Melinda A. and Larry D. Howdyshell, $23,780.

• Brandon Bush, 10495 state Route 93, to Jerry Stimmel, $11,000.

• Mark J. and Tanya M. Brobeck, 23862 Dunlap Road, to Angel Torres and Damaris Diaz, $405,000.

• James W. Wilburn, 172 E. Front St., to James W. and Courtney L. Wilburn, to or from a person when no money or other valuable and tangible consideration readily convertible into money is paid or to be paid for the real estate and the transaction is not a gift.

• James W. Wilburn, 389 N. Walnut St., to James W. and Courtney L. Wilburn, to an heir or devisee, between spouses or to a surviving spouse, from a person to himself and others, to a surviving tenant, or on the death of a registered owner.

• Courtney L. Wickman, 37630 Davis-Chapel Road, to James W. and Courtney L. Wilburn, to or from a person when no money or other valuable and tangible consideration readily convertible into money is paid or to be paid for the real estate and the transaction is not a gift.

• Terry L. Brandon, 21543 Sam’s Creek Road, to Terry L. Brandon, to evidence a gift, in any form, between husband and wife, or parent and child, or the spouse of either.

• Simone S. Stover, 37590 Wandling Road, to Bobbi Jo Vincent, to an heir or devisee, between spouses or to a surviving spouse, from a person to himself and others, to a surviving tenant, or on the death of a registered owner.

• Douglas and Debbie Biggs, 10476 Jackson St., to Douglas, Debbie and Coley Biggs, to evidence a gift, in any form, between husband and wife, or parent and child, or the spouse of either.

• Brent and Elizabeth L. Hoffman, 2096 Maya Lane, to Drew A. Blower, $290,000.

• Samantha Vaughn,13697 Good Drive, to Jeffrey Parris, $250,000.

• David and Claudette Roush, 12.17 acres, to Chad and Misty Armstrong, to or from a person when no money or other valuable and tangible consideration readily convertible into money is paid or to be paid for the real estate and the transaction is not a gift.

• Edwina and Timothy Easton, 38581 Maysville-Greendale Road, to Tyler E. and Gabriel E. Dunham, $316,900.

• James Nicholas Ucker, et. al., 510 West St., to Raymond Garcia, $107,000.

• Dean A. Aucker, 798 N. Market St., to Pizza Baker, Inc., $165,400.

• Janet F. Shriner, et. al., trustee, 635 N. Walnut St., to Aaron B. Smith, $139,000.

• Elbert W. Stevens. 9560 Larimer Road, to Billy Joe Stevens, to an heir or devisee, between spouses or to a surviving spouse, from a person to himself and others, to a surviving tenant, or on the death of a registered owner.

• Ronald T. and Betty J. Withem, 227 Deer Slayer Trail, to Steven E. Anderson, $30,000.

• Melissa N. and Zachary A. Boyle, 350 N. Walnut St., to Melissa N. and Dana Broshar, pursuant to court order, to the extent that such transfer is not the result of a sale effected or completed pursuant to such order.

• Michael A. Roberts, 441 and 442 Springwater Trail, to Eric Cottrill, $4,500.

The Logan Daily News

The Logan Daily News

Logan, OH
ABOUT

If you're looking for the best return on your advertising investment throughout the Logan area market, The Logan Daily News delivers three days a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday).

 https://www.logandaily.com/

