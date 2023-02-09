Elections fraud case still pending against out-of-state woman

A Kentucky woman is facing a charge of election falsification in Hocking County, based on an allegation that she handed in a ballot issue petition to the county board of elections that contained fraudulent signatures. The petition was reportedly to put a marijuana legalization measure for Ohio on the ballot .

The charge, a fifth-degree felony, was filed in Hocking County Municipal Court against Dakota Ramsey of Murray, Kentucky, on March 25 of last year.

According to a supporting affidavit sworn out by Hocking County Sheriff’s Detective Joe Kineer, an investigation established that Ramsey and a male suspect had collected signatures in Logan for the petition in September 2021. At the time, Kineer states, Ramsey was working for a Dallas, Texas firm called Advanced Micro Targeting, Inc., which was paying her to walk around Logan and gather signatures for the petition.

Ramsey allegedly handed in a petition with 32 signatures supposedly from Logan residents. She signed the petition affirming that she was the circulator of the petition and that the signatures were authentic.

By contacting one of the supposed signers, however, Kineer states, he learned that the person did not live at the address given on the petition, and would not have been able to sign it on the date indicated on the document. He then “made direct contact with other residents that stated that they didn’t sign the petition in question and didn’t believe in legalizing marijuana.”

Kineer claims eight people whose names are on the petition have told him they signed it; 11 have said they didn’t and their signatures were forged; and two could not have signed it on the date indicated.

Board of elections Director Lisa Schwartze recalled that when Ramsey submitted her petitions, board officials quickly became suspicious, recognizing some of the names and thinking the addresses looked unlikely. One name on the petition was that of a local attorney, for example, whom the board contacted and got confirmation of their suspicions. “It just kind of snowballed from there,” she said.

Though the marijuana measure didn’t end up making it onto the statewide ballot, Schwartze said it was important to pursue the matter legally. “Basically, we just want to prevent things like this from happening again,” she explained.

In May of last year, municipal court online records show, Ramsey waived a preliminary hearing in the case. The online case file seems to indicate that the case may be tranferred to common pleas court.

When The Logan Daily News inquired with Hocking County Prosecutor Ryan Black about the case, Black said he would look into it, but “without further specifics I will refrain from any official comments given the case’s pending status.”

