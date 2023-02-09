ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown business expands its scope

By By RICHARD MORRIS LOGAN DAILY NEWS REPORTER
The Logan Daily News
 3 days ago

LOGAN – Local outfit Pineland Trading Company is expanding operations at its 110 East Main Street, in the Logan Town Center building. The business will continue to sell tactical equipment and uniforms in the back of the store; the front will serve as a general store, selling various local goods and merchandise.

At the general store’s ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Feb. 8, owner Brian Breining celebrated the success with a number of local citizens and community leaders. He spoke about the origin of the uniform supply side of the business.

“The Pineland story is pretty simple, actually,” he recounted. “The only place, before us, to get uniforms for first responders was an hour away, and they’re a faceless company. They didn’t care what your stuff looked like or when you needed it.” Breining, a former member of the Logan Police Department, relayed one story that served as his breaking point.

He told how Police Chief Jerry Mellinger, years back, ordered from a company new shirts for one member of the force. Prior to taking his request before city council to approve the funding, he sent them an email “that literally said, ‘I’d like a quote.’” The company returned with a price, the purchased went through, and six weeks later the shirts finally arrived.

“It was a blue shirt with the patches on the side, and in the name tag, it read, ‘Quote,’” Breining said. The PD had to send the shirts back and wait several more weeks for the correct ones to come through.

“I remember saying to chief, ‘Man, this is awful, something has got to be better than this,’” Breining recalled.

It was the first step to what would become his uniform supply company, which he sees as alleviating a serious problem for all first responders.

“If you’re on call and you’re a medic, you can’t wait six to eight weeks for a new uniform to show, for something you’ve got to wear every day,” he explained.

In opening the general store, Breining is again looking to help solve a local problem: how to keep Hocking County’s money in Hocking County. The new shop sells a number of various goods – candles, soaps, cleaners, skin care products, clothing and other merchandise, and more – that is entirely sourced from the work of local people. He recalled a saying of a father of his friend, who was from West Virginia and worked in the mines.

“It takes a lot to get a dime down in the valley, so let’s keep that dime in the valley as long as we can,” he said. “I think that’s pretty true for here… This is our purpose, to bring local vendors the avenue to get their stuff to the public, and no one has to worry about the ethics of where did this come from, or who made it.”

Breining expects that, as the store is open longer, he’ll have more interested vendors looking to get a shelf in his store. He said he’s avoiding any sort of perishable food items or too many crafts or knick knacks, and seeks to purchase from vendors wholesale. Those in the local community with a set of goods they’d be interested in selling are welcome to contact Breining at his professional email, brian@rattactical.com.

Email at rmorris@logandaily.com

The Logan Daily News

