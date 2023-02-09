ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, OH

Local restaurant journeys to Yucatan to bring back local flavor

By By JIM PHILLIPS LOGAN DAILY NEWS EDITOR
 3 days ago

LOGAN – The Maya Burrito Company restaurant in Logan has been open for nine years, serving a quick-and-easy-to-order menu inspired by Mexican cuisine. But since they opened the restaurant, owners Shaun and Maria North have talked about their wish to share some more down-home authentic Mexican food with diners in Logan.

“From the beginning, we’ve wanted to bring some of the Yucatan, where I’m from, to Logan,” Maria North explained.

Recently they decided to take a big step toward achieving that aim. And that’s how chef John West ended up being sent on a mission to Maria’s hometown of Motul, in the Mexican state of Yucatan.

West spent his week-long visit to Motul in January learning the secrets of Mexican cuisine from Maria’s family in the Maria José Restaurant (named for Maria, who worked there when she was younger).

“It was a lot of fun, but I was not there as a vacationer,” West recalled. “I was there for being hip to hip with her family, cooking in their restaurant. And they actually made a little tiny kitchen just for me, for when I got down there. So we had our own private kitchen, and I got to learn to cook some delicious food.” He calls the experience “every chef’s dream, a culinary adventure abroad.”

Foods he learned to prepare included the town’s signature dish, known beyond its borders – Huevos Motulenos, or as you might say in English, eggs Motul style. They’re a unique local variation on the theme of huevos rancheros, made with eggs on tortillas with black beans and cheese, with various other optional ingredients. The dish can also feature Motuleno sauce, which West describes as containing “Roma tomatoes, smoked ham, onion, fresh peas, cotija cheese, and love.”

Maya Burrito is currently finalizing the recipe for its own unique version of the dish, which will be served with bread to soak up the eggs and sauce. It’s one of a number of items the restaurant plans to gradually introduce on a special menu, which guests will need to order (rather than having their food put together behind the counter from a buffet-style layout). Maya already uses Motul-style black refried beans in its dishes, and also offers empanadas, hibiscus tea, and horchata, a sweet regional drink made of rice milk, sugar, cinnamon and vanilla.

The quest to bring the true flavor of the Yucatan to Logan shows in the attention to detail; for example, Maria said, Maya is obtaining the spice achioté, which is an important ingredient in the cooking from her home region, she said, but “it’s really difficult to find it here.”

Making sure the new menu items are authentic was the aim of sending West to Mexico for a week. While Maria might have taught him the basic recipes and cooking techniques, the Norths wanted him to get a feel for where it comes from as well. “I wanted him to experience the culture,” Maria explained.

West worked closely with Maria’s aunt, who he said would supply the kitchen daily with fresh ingredients from a nearby market.

“She runs the Maria José kitchen,” West explained. “And she would just make phone calls every day… Whatever she needed, she would call the market. And these people on motorcycles would come up and deliver everything. And they made it all fresh in this market.”

Using fresh indigenous ingredients helps make the food in the Maria José as good as it is. But, West said, the real secret is in the skill and attention devoted to its preparation. “What makes this food so special is the care and time they put into the cooking,” he said. “They cook the sauces slowly, making sure they use the freshest ingredients at peak flavor.”

This close attention to the process really makes a difference in the finished product, he said, offering as one example that humble staple of Mexican dishes, refried beans.

“I think as Americans, we don’t really care about refried beans,” he said. “But (in Mexico) they take them very seriously. You have to make them the right way. And they taught me how to make them the real, original way, and there’s a huge difference between Tex-Mex refried beans, and the refried beans that you’re going to get working with Mexicans in the Yucatan. And they’re delicious.”

Amazingly, the teaching and learning went on in the restaurant’s kitchen despite the fact that Maria’s aunt doesn’t speak English, and West has virtually no Spanish. “We had to use the phone translator,” he admitted.

Shaun North noted that what Maya is aiming for is not just authentic Mexican food, but specifically the cuisine native to one particular area of the country.

“This food is very regional to that part of Mexico,” he explained. “You’re not going to go to Tijuana and get this same cuisine. You’re on the other side of the country, experiencing a whole different flavor.”

The Norths and West are betting that at least some visitors to the restaurant will find that flavor delicious. Asked whether she thinks diners who order the new dishes added to the menu will notice the difference, Maria answered confidently.

“Oh, yes,” she said. “No doubt.”

