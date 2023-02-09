FAIRHOPE Hospice & Palliative Care moves Logan location downtown

LOGAN – FAIRHOPE Hospice & Palliative Care moved its local office from Hunter Street to downtown Logan at 110 East Main St. on Feb. 8, 2023.

The move stems from FAIRHOPE’s commitment to serving the community and increasing accessibility ensuring those who need care, receive care.

“Our staff and volunteers have been serving the Logan community for nearly 40 years,” said Kristin Glasure, FAIRHOPE President/CEO, in a news release. “We are excited to become even more involved in the community with the new downtown location. We are dedicated to fulfilling our mission of providing comfort, support and resources to meet the hospice, palliative and grief needs of the community.”

To learn more about FAIRHOPE Hospice & Palliative Care, visit www.fairhopehospice.org, or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FairhopeHospice.