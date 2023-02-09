ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

AAA: Gas prices drop in Ohio as crude prices dip

The Logan Daily News
The Logan Daily News
 3 days ago

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is eight cents lower this week at $3.323 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.323

Average price during the week of January 30, 2023 $3.407

Average price during the week of February 7, 2022 $3.286

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in Athens last week was $3.463.

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of gas is three cents lower this week at $3.47. Last week’s decision by OPEC+ to maintain current production levels and not make any cuts led to lower oil prices. Oil prices account for as much as 60% of the cost of a gallon of gas. Today’s national average is 18 cents more than a month ago and four cents more than a year ago.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose from 8.14 million to 8.49 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 2.6 million barrels to 234.6 million barrels. Despite rising gas demand, total supply growth has helped limit pump price increases.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $2.49 to settle at $73.39. Crude prices fell last week amid ongoing market concerns that if a recession occurs this year, crude demand and prices would likely decline. Additionally, crude prices dropped after the EIA reported that total commercial stocks increased by 4.2 million barrels to 452.7 million barrels.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

The Logan Daily News

The Logan Daily News

Logan, OH
