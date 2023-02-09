Taylor Stepp named director of projects for Ohio Southeast Economic Development

LOGAN – On Wednesday Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) announced Taylor Stepp as the Director of Projects. In this new role, Taylor will lead the OhioSE team of project managers in a 25-county region covering southern and eastern Ohio. The project management team works to secure capital investments and job creation and retention through company expansions and business attraction in southeastern Ohio.

Taylor most recently served as project manager for regional economic development in Adams, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto, and Vinton counties. He has been with the organization since 2018 and will continue to perform regional economic development in those nine counties.

Taylor is a certified economic developer (CEcD) by the International Economic Development Council and has helped companies add nearly 2,500 new jobs in southern Ohio. Those companies have also pledged to invest over $600,000,000 into the region and retain over 14,000 jobs. Prior to his time at OhioSE, he worked for former Ohio House Speaker Ryan Smith and at JobsOhio. Taylor is a graduate from Ohio State University where he was twice elected student body president and is a Jackson High School graduate. Taylor and his wife Natalie live in Jackson.