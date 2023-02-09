ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hocking County, OH

Sheriff investigates alleged prank calls from middle school

The Logan Daily News
The Logan Daily News
 3 days ago

LOGAN – Logan-Hocking Schools Supt. Monte Bainter reported on Wednesday, Feb. 8 that “there is no threat to our school community,” following an investigation by the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office of a reported threat made against a school in another state.

“Shortly after the start of the school day, we were notified by the Sheriff’s Office of a threat made against a school outside of Ohio,” a message from Bainter stated. “However, upon investigating the incident, detectives were able to track the source of the phone call back to a student from the middle school in our district.”

According to Bainter’s message sheriff’s detectives responded to the middle school and worked collaboratively with school officials to investigate the incident, and were able to confirm the origin of the phone calls.

The detectives interviewed two students that they had identified during the course of their investigation. During the interview the two students allegedly admitted to making the phone calls, which they claimed to be a “joke” or “prank call.” Both students were placed under arrest for the incident, however, according to Bainter, the Sheriff’s Office determined that there was no threat to the local school community.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 53, arrested for second time following Piketon drug search

PIKETON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 53-year-old woman in Piketon was arrested Friday for drug related offenses while she was out on bond from a previous arrest. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, a narcotics search was conducted at 1311 Smokey Hollow Road in Piketon on Friday. Agents found a large amount of meth, fentanyl, […]
PIKETON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. student arrested for making threats to “shoot up” their school

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County student was arrested Thursday after authorities said they made threats to “shoot up” their school. According to reports from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of text messages made by the student and sent to a fellow classmate saying that they had plans to bring a firearm to Adena High School, shoot up the school, and then turn the gun on themselves.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Attempted Abduction of Female Student Occured by Groveport Madison Middle School

Madison township – An attempt to abduct a child occurred this morning and police are releasing some information in hopes of identifying the suspect. According to the Madison Township police department, they have been made aware of an attempted abduction of a middle school female student in the area of Clearwater Drive and Fullerton Road this morning. The suspect was described as a white male driving a white pickup truck. The juvenile is safe and unharmed.
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in Pleasant Township crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash overnight Sunday in Pleasant Township, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. FCSO states that a Chevrolet Malibu and Ford F-150 collided head-on a little after 2:30 a.m. near the area of 8005 Harrisburg Pike. The driver of the Ford, the only occupant in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Hocking County – Two Students Arrested After Threats to Logan-Hocking Schools

HOCKING – Two students were arrested after threats were made to the students at the schools. “The safety of our staff and students is our highest priority. Shortly after the start of the school day, we were notified by the Sheriff’s Office of a threat made against a school outside of Ohio. However, upon investigating the incident, detectives were able to track the source of the phone call back to a student from the middle school in our district.”
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

63-year-old sentenced for raping 11-year-old girl

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 63-year-old Pike County man has plead guilty to raping an 11-year-old girl. Tony Bowling, 63, entered a plea of guilty on Tuesday and accepted a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 15 years in prison, according to the Pike County Court of Common Pleas. Bowling was arrested after […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
GAHANNA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Investigation continues into a fire at a residence on Mingo Rd. in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire at a home on Mingo Road in Ross County. The call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers Thursday afternoon. According to the police report obtained by the Guardian, deputies spoke with the resident, who stated that someone was “trying to kill him”, and that they had started the fire at his home.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

New police reports allege more misconduct by two Adena doctors

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Allegations of misconduct continue to be reported to law enforcement against doctors at Adena Health System. On Wednesday, the Guardian obtained police reports alleging that two doctors stalked and sexually harassed fellow coworkers. The Guardian reported earlier this month on accusations against Dr. Gustavo Barrazueta....
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Chase Couple on Foot for Thefts from Walmart

CHILLICOTHE -It was an all-out foot chase on Wednesday after a couple was caught stealing items from Walmart and ran from Police. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were dispatched to Walmart on River Trace Ln at 5:44 on Wednesday for the report of a theft. When they arrived loss prevention pointed to two people running from Walmart and into the woods located southeast of the lot. Officers gave chase on foot. Descriptions of the two were a male wearing a blue shirt and camo pants along with a female wearing a red shirt, fleeing the scene.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local man sentenced to prison for violent attack on girlfriend

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A local man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for the violent attack on his girlfriend. Zane Roosa was originally charged with one count of kidnapping, and two counts of felonious assault. Roosa took a plea deal that dropped the kidnapping charge and reduced the felonious assault to aggravated assault. He was also given 396 days of jail time credit.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
10TV

Columbus Division of Fire mourning loss of 3 firefighters in less than 2 weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In less than two weeks, the Columbus Division of Fire lost three members, all for different reasons. “Unfortunately, I think we have a lot more people out there pretending to be fine than aren't,” said Columbus Fire Fighters Union IAFF Local 67 President Steve Stein. "It's been a tough couple of weeks. It's a real reminder we have a very special job and a very special bond."
COLUMBUS, OH
The Logan Daily News

The Logan Daily News

Logan, OH
887
Followers
1K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

If you're looking for the best return on your advertising investment throughout the Logan area market, The Logan Daily News delivers three days a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). We believe that publishing a newspaper is a public trust to be carried out with energy, vision, integrity and compassion, independent of special interests. We are a community newspaper, accountable to our readers in all that we do.

 https://www.logandaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy