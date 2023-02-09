Sheriff investigates alleged prank calls from middle school

LOGAN – Logan-Hocking Schools Supt. Monte Bainter reported on Wednesday, Feb. 8 that “there is no threat to our school community,” following an investigation by the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office of a reported threat made against a school in another state.

“Shortly after the start of the school day, we were notified by the Sheriff’s Office of a threat made against a school outside of Ohio,” a message from Bainter stated. “However, upon investigating the incident, detectives were able to track the source of the phone call back to a student from the middle school in our district.”

According to Bainter’s message sheriff’s detectives responded to the middle school and worked collaboratively with school officials to investigate the incident, and were able to confirm the origin of the phone calls.

The detectives interviewed two students that they had identified during the course of their investigation. During the interview the two students allegedly admitted to making the phone calls, which they claimed to be a “joke” or “prank call.” Both students were placed under arrest for the incident, however, according to Bainter, the Sheriff’s Office determined that there was no threat to the local school community.