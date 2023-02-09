Three things to know

Elections fraud case from 2021 continues. A Kentucky woman is facing a charge of election falsification in Hocking County, based on an allegation that she handed in a ballot issue petition to the county board of elections that contained fraudulent signatures. Learn more on page A3.

Local man elected to board of agriculture group. Board members elected to the Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association (OCWGA), Ohio Corn Checkoff, and Small Grains Checkoff include Clark Sheets, Jr., a former Hocking County commissioner. Learn more on page A6.

Fundraiser to benefit student musicians. A chamber music festival scheduled to take place at the Logan High School Theater later this month will raise money to help provide private music lessons to local students. Learn more about the program and its origins on page A4.