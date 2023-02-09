Green Township financials available

Related
Hocking County dog licensing deadline approaches
Hocking County Auditor Chris Robers is reminding everyone that the deadline to purchase a 2023 dog license is Jan. 31, 2023. Licenses purchased after that date will have a $15 penalty per tag. You may purchase tags at the County Auditor’s Office in the courthouse, Monday–Friday 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., or at the Hocking County Humane Society located at 36960 Hocking Drive, Logan. If you need an application you can go to the auditor’s website at www.auditor.hocking.us and print one. From that site you can also link to an online licensing service if you wish to use a credit/debit card. Any registrations received by mail that is post marked by Jan. 31 will not be charged penalties. If you have any questions please contact the auditor’s office at 740-385-2127
County officials investigate Murray City’s many infrastructure problems
MURRAY CITY – Hocking County commissioners Sandra Ogle and Jessica Dicken went on the road Thursday afternoon, to explore several of the structural problems throughout Murray City, some of which may or may not be related to the sewer renovations done by XPress Underground. The commissioners were accompanied by Gary Silcott and a second representative of DLZ, who oversaw the project; Douglas Dillon and Maggi Berry from the county engineer’s office; and several residents and officials from Murray City and its township. ...
The Logan Daily News
Logan, OH
892
Followers
1K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT
If you're looking for the best return on your advertising investment throughout the Logan area market, The Logan Daily News delivers three days a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). We believe that publishing a newspaper is a public trust to be carried out with energy, vision, integrity and compassion, independent of special interests. We are a community newspaper, accountable to our readers in all that we do.https://www.logandaily.com/
Comments / 0