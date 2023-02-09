Green Township financials available

Hocking County Auditor Chris Robers is reminding everyone that the deadline to purchase a 2023 dog license is Jan. 31, 2023. Licenses purchased after that date will have a $15 penalty per tag. You may purchase tags at the County Auditor’s Office in the courthouse, Monday–Friday 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., or at the Hocking County Humane Society located at 36960 Hocking Drive, Logan. If you need an application you can go to the auditor’s website at www.auditor.hocking.us and print one. From that site you can also link to an online licensing service if you wish to use a credit/debit card. Any registrations received by mail that is post marked by Jan. 31 will not be charged penalties. If you have any questions please contact the auditor’s office at 740-385-2127

HOCKING COUNTY, OH ・ 15 DAYS AGO