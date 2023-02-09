Florida board takes on question of female athletes’ menstrual history

The Florida High School Athletic Association is expected to bring to an end the controversy over a proposal that would have required female student athletes to disclose their menstruation history. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

The Florida High School Athletic Association is expected today to bring to an end the controversy over a proposal that would have required female student athletes to disclose their menstruation history.

The group’s governing board is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting at 10:30 a.m. in Gainesville to take action on a proposal to update the medical form that students and their doctor must complete to participate in school sports. The meeting will be streamed live on the agency’s YouTube page.

The athletic association, a nonprofit that administers and promotes high school sports, had been considering the idea of adopting a national participation form, which made previously optional questions about menstruation mandatory for female students. The forms are typically filed with students’ schools.

That raised concerns about students’ privacy and led advocates for female athletes to warn that it would deter these students from taking part in sports.

The move was also widely panned on social media.

In response, the nonprofit moved up discussion of the issue to today’s emergency meeting. The association’s executive director is recommending that students’ medical forms be kept by their doctor with only the physicians’ signature page submitted to schools, according to the meeting agenda.

