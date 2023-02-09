Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man High On Acid Attacked His Girlfriend And His Mother Then Vanished Into The Woods. Where Is DeCorrius Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLawrenceville, GA
Exploring the Ever-Changing Beauty of Our Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Say 'I Do' for Free on Valentine's Day: A Group Wedding in Marietta Perfect for Hopeless Romantics and Cheapskates AlikeDeanLandMarietta, GA
K. Kawaii release his single pretty little spider from his debut album "Love Letters and Smoke Signals"averyhensley
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Republic Lounge closes after co-owner shot and killed
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Republic Lounge has closed its doors as the family of co-owner Michael Gidewon and the Atlanta community continues to mourn his death. The Republic Lounge Instagram page announced the closing on Friday, “RIP @REPUBLICATL 2019 / 2023″. It is unclear if and when Republic Lounge will reopen its doors.
Atlanta club closes days after co-owner shot, killed outside of building
An Atlanta club, Republic Lounge has closed its doors just days after its co-owner was shot and killed outside of the building.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Metro Atlanta restaurant security guard shot after couple didn’t pay for meal
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a metro Atlanta restaurant security guard was shot late Saturday evening. Officers responded to the Sage Woodfire Tavern at 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. around 10:52 p.m. on Saturday. Dunwoody police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta man with multiple warrants arrested while walking dog
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man was arrested while walking his dog, dragging the dog during a brief foot chase. Michael Hardeman was walking his dog on Victoria Place Feb. 3 when he was met by Atlanta police officers. The officers questioned him before he fled, dragging his dog behind him. The officers tased Hardeman after Hardeman took a firearm out of his pocket and threw it into the street.
APD: Man dead, another injured following shooting
ATLANTA — A double shooting left one man dead, and another injured on Saturday morning, according to Atlanta Police Department. The department said they received a call around 6:54 a,m. that two people had been shot at 100 Fulton St. SE. When officers arrived, they reportedly found two men shot and transported them to the hospital.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Investigation underway after shooting outside of Walmart in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at the Walmart located at 3580 Memorial Drive. According to police, two men exchanged gunfire outside of the store and then fled the scene. Officers responded to reports of an active shooter around 2:30 p.m. but could not...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Two men shot on Peachtree Road in Buckhead, person of interest arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Two men are in the hospital after being shot on Peachtree Road in Buckhead. Police responded to a call at 3005 Peachtree Road NE around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. An initial investigation revealed that the shooting took place during a drug deal. A person...
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning southeast Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials confirmed that one person has died and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the area of 100 Fulton Street SE after reports of a shooting around 6:54 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found two males with...
Republic Lounge announces closing following deadly shooting of co-owner
ATLANTA — A week after the deadly shooting of the co-owner of a popular Atlanta lounge, their business has announced its closure online. Twelve hours ago, the Instagram page for the lounge posted a photo stating "Republic Closed" with the description "RIP @RepublicATL 2019/2023." Last Saturday, their co-owner Michael...
Panic erupts after two men exchange gunfire outside of DeKalb Walmart, police searching for suspects
Police said the two suspects never went inside the Walmart location.
atlantanewsfirst.com
MARTA reports a reduction in violent crimes across Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a year after an Atlanta News First investigation uncovered numerous violent attacks against MARTA bus operators, the transit authority is fighting back against crime. “Based on the crimes going on now you just never know what might happen,” MARTA rider Edwin Baptiste...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police arrest alleged auto thieves after high-speed chase in Lithonia
Metro Atlanta family raises donations for victims after Earthquake in Turkey. Rescue workers are making a final push to find any remaining survivors of this week’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria that killed more than 23,000 people. Federal infrastructure program helps fund lead clean up in West Atlanta. Updated:...
Two shot in botched Buckhead drug deal, suspect in custody
Two people were shot near Buckhead Village on Thursday evening in a dispute over a drug deal. A suspect is in custody. According to the report from the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a report of two people shot at 3005 Peachtree Road at approximately 6:16 p.m. on Feb. 9. Upon arrival, officers located […] The post Two shot in botched Buckhead drug deal, suspect in custody appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for Clayton County woman with schizophrenia and manic depression
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Mattie’s call has been issued for a missing woman from Clayton County on Friday. 39-year-old Clarissa Griffith was last seen at 10395 Tara Blvd in Jonesboro on Friday. According to police, Griffith suffers from schizophrenia, manic depression, and multi-personality. Griffith is described...
1 dead after shooting outside SW Atlanta fire station
A man was shot and killed outside of a southwest Atlanta fire station Thursday night, authorities said.
2 shot, 1 arrested in northeast Atlanta after fight over drugs, police say
Officers were called out to 3005 Peachtree Road NE about reports of two people shot.
Robber who slipped and fell outside Waffle House heading to prison, Coweta County deputies say
An armed robber will serve 25 years in jail after he and another man robbed a Sharpsburg Waffle House in Coweta County.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Chamblee offers amnesty for failure to appear fines
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Chamblee is offering an amnesty program for traffic citations and failure to appear warrants in March. Anyone with a traffic citation or failure to appear warrant can go to the Chamblee Municipal Court at 4445 Buford Hwy from March 1 to March 31 to pay their fines. If the fines are paid in full, any contempt fees are waived.
WXIA 11 Alive
Police chase ends with SUV crashing into power pole in DeKalb, 4 in custody: GSP
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase ended with an SUV crashing into a power pole in DeKalb County Friday evening. 11Alive Skytracker flew over Rockbridge Road and N. Deshon Road. Video shows a white SUV hit an electric pole near the QT gas station – down the road from the McDonald's. The SUV was surrounded by several police cars and fire trucks.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman pulls gun on clerk in Rockdale County convenience store
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rockdale County police are looking for a woman who pulled a gun on a convenience store clerk. The incident reportedly happened at 2302 Ebenezer Road SE in Conyers. After pulling the gun, the woman left in a gray 2023 Ford Explorer. She was wearing a gray jacket, a pink shirt, purple leggings and pink boots. The woman was reportedly a frequent customer of the convenience store.
Comments / 1