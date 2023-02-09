ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Republic Lounge closes after co-owner shot and killed

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Republic Lounge has closed its doors as the family of co-owner Michael Gidewon and the Atlanta community continues to mourn his death. The Republic Lounge Instagram page announced the closing on Friday, “RIP @REPUBLICATL 2019 / 2023″. It is unclear if and when Republic Lounge will reopen its doors.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Metro Atlanta restaurant security guard shot after couple didn’t pay for meal

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a metro Atlanta restaurant security guard was shot late Saturday evening. Officers responded to the Sage Woodfire Tavern at 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. around 10:52 p.m. on Saturday. Dunwoody police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First...
DUNWOODY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta man with multiple warrants arrested while walking dog

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man was arrested while walking his dog, dragging the dog during a brief foot chase. Michael Hardeman was walking his dog on Victoria Place Feb. 3 when he was met by Atlanta police officers. The officers questioned him before he fled, dragging his dog behind him. The officers tased Hardeman after Hardeman took a firearm out of his pocket and threw it into the street.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

APD: Man dead, another injured following shooting

ATLANTA — A double shooting left one man dead, and another injured on Saturday morning, according to Atlanta Police Department. The department said they received a call around 6:54 a,m. that two people had been shot at 100 Fulton St. SE. When officers arrived, they reportedly found two men shot and transported them to the hospital.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Two men shot on Peachtree Road in Buckhead, person of interest arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Two men are in the hospital after being shot on Peachtree Road in Buckhead. Police responded to a call at 3005 Peachtree Road NE around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. An initial investigation revealed that the shooting took place during a drug deal. A person...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

1 dead, 1 injured in early morning southeast Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials confirmed that one person has died and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the area of 100 Fulton Street SE after reports of a shooting around 6:54 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found two males with...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

MARTA reports a reduction in violent crimes across Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a year after an Atlanta News First investigation uncovered numerous violent attacks against MARTA bus operators, the transit authority is fighting back against crime. “Based on the crimes going on now you just never know what might happen,” MARTA rider Edwin Baptiste...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police arrest alleged auto thieves after high-speed chase in Lithonia

Metro Atlanta family raises donations for victims after Earthquake in Turkey. Rescue workers are making a final push to find any remaining survivors of this week’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria that killed more than 23,000 people. Federal infrastructure program helps fund lead clean up in West Atlanta. Updated:...
LITHONIA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Two shot in botched Buckhead drug deal, suspect in custody

Two people were shot near Buckhead Village on Thursday evening in a dispute over a drug deal. A suspect is in custody. According to the report from the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a report of two people shot at 3005 Peachtree Road at approximately 6:16 p.m. on Feb. 9. Upon arrival, officers located […] The post Two shot in botched Buckhead drug deal, suspect in custody appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Chamblee offers amnesty for failure to appear fines

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Chamblee is offering an amnesty program for traffic citations and failure to appear warrants in March. Anyone with a traffic citation or failure to appear warrant can go to the Chamblee Municipal Court at 4445 Buford Hwy from March 1 to March 31 to pay their fines. If the fines are paid in full, any contempt fees are waived.
CHAMBLEE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman pulls gun on clerk in Rockdale County convenience store

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rockdale County police are looking for a woman who pulled a gun on a convenience store clerk. The incident reportedly happened at 2302 Ebenezer Road SE in Conyers. After pulling the gun, the woman left in a gray 2023 Ford Explorer. She was wearing a gray jacket, a pink shirt, purple leggings and pink boots. The woman was reportedly a frequent customer of the convenience store.
ATLANTA, GA

