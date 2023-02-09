ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

abc27.com

National Peppermint Patty Day: The cool and sweet history of Hershey’s Yorks

(WHTM) — Saturday, Feb. 11 is National Peppermint Patty Day, and why not celebrate it by talking about one of the most famous peppermint patties: York Peppermint Patties. The history of this cool treat goes back all the way to 1920 when Henry Kessler opened the York Cone Company, right in York, Pennsylvania. About 20 years later, the peppermint patty was introduced.
YORK, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon Family Health Services introduces mobile unit for WIC services

Lebanon Family Health Services (LFHS) has introduced a new mobile unit that will bring its care directly into the communities it serves. The new mobile unit was funded by a grant through WellSpan Health’s Imagine Grant program. The mobile unit will be used to deliver services as part of...
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

Local pastor holds a vigil after the Columbia homicide

For about an hour community members were brought together to pray and comfort one another about today's tragic events. A local pastor organized tonight’s event with the goal of inspiring community members to support each other in these times. “We rely upon our faith in times like this as...
COLUMBIA, PA
PennLive.com

Two Harrisburg area natives won Grammy Awards last weekend: ‘It was surreal to be up there’

The 65th Grammy Awards ceremony was held on Feb. 5, and two musicians and audio/sound engineers from central Pennsylvania claimed their own Grammy Awards. Andy Greenwood, originally from Harrisburg and now a resident of San Francisco, and Hershey native Fred Pellegrini, were both among those honored for this year’s Best Regional Roots Music Album. Their award was presented during the Grammy’s Premiere Ceremony, which precedes the main broadcast and where the majority of Grammy Awards are given out.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Crispus Attucks to build history and culture center in York

YORK, Pa. — As part of Black History Month, WGAL is committed to telling the stories of those making an impact in our communities. A new history and culture center coming to York, and it will tell the stories of African-Americans in this area for generations. "This history center...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Gettysburg sophomore competes for Team USA

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — There are a few sports you just have to wonder how people in central Pennsylvania get involved in. With, what can be a long weather, there’s a small window to water ski. However, that doesn’t stop Solie Stenger, a Gettysburg High School sophomore. Her goal is to qualify and compete for Team USA on the U17 team.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Community supports Lower Windsor Township Police

LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are giving law enforcement in York County more protection. Lower Windsor Township Police accepted a check to purchase a ballistic shield, which costs several hundred dollars. Members from the following organizations contributed:. Water’s Edge UMC. Rev. Ed Zeiders.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

‘I want my name to be on every single banner’: Central Dauphin’s Ryan Garvick earns 100th career win in Rams’ PIAA consolation win

When Ryan Garvick looked up in the rafters at Central Dauphin’s gymnasium, he always expected that, one day, his name would be there too. He earned that embroidery on Friday, when, following a win earlier in the day, the senior pinned Council Rock South’s Ryan Gottwald in the first period to earn his 100th career victory, helping the Rams to a dominant 44-20 win in their first consolation match Friday night.
HARRISBURG, PA
OnlyInYourState

This Rustic Restaurant In Pennsylvania Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking

Have you ever gotten into a rut when it comes to dining out? Maybe you consistently go to the same restaurants over and over again. Even though those go-to spots dish up delicious food, sometimes you need a break from the same-old same-old. Treat yourself – and your taste buds – to an old-fashioned, home-cooked meal at this country restaurant in Pennsylvania that might shoot straight to the top of your list of favorites.
MANHEIM, PA
WBRE

What happens at Hersheypark when the park is closed?

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Between April and December, Hersheypark is open and millions of guests come each year to ride some of the park’s fantastic coasters, thrill rides, and offerings. But, between January and March, the park is closed. So, what happens during that time? Does the park just become vacant for three months? Or […]
HERSHEY, PA
FOX 43

Black-owned spotlight: Caribbean Wave Restaurant

LANCASTER, Pa. — In honor of Black History Month, FOX43 continues to highlight black-owned businesses in south central Pennsylvania. In this week's Black-owned spotlight is Caribbean Wave Jamaican Jerk Restaurant in Lancaster County. Damain Cavalo, owner of Caribbean Wave, has been in business for six years. “It’s been six...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Local Pizza Shops gear up for Super Bowl Sunday

YORK, Pa. — As the Eagles get ready to strap on their cleats local pizza shops are firing up their brick oven for Super Bowl 57. John’s Pizza Shop located in York County says they’re ready for the flood of orders ahead of Super Bowl Sunday this weekend.
YORK COUNTY, PA
glensidelocal.com

Tenants of 100 York organize to address ongoing building issues

Tenants of the 100 York apartment complex in Abington Township have brought forth concerns regarding dysfunctional HVAC systems, elevators, water, infrastructure, infestations, electrical wiring, parking, and fire alarms. “We’re turning into a community through this situation,” Sarah Love Heuges, a tenant, said. “We don’t want to move, we just want...
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA

