Our 5 Favorite Pho Restaurants in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Owner of 54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Urges Its Demolition and RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergHarrisburg, PA
Craving a Sandwich? These Are Best Sandwich Shops in HarrisburgMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Some of The Best Markets to Visit in Lancaster Are in Rural Areas [If you know, you know]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Sweet Dessert Spots in Lancaster, PA [Valentine's Day Treats]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Carlisle Events to host 2-day job fair at Carlisle Fairgrounds
CARLISLE, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from April 2022. Carlisle Events announced it will host a two-day job fair later this month, looking to fill a host of open part-time positions for its upcoming schedule of auto shows and other events at the Carlisle Fairgrounds. The...
Cumberland County winery tapping into local fruit, large family to grow its fan base
Located at 1925 McClure’s Gap Road, about a 15-minute drive northwest of Carlisle, The Winery at the Long Shot Farm is housed in a remodeled historic barn, surrounded by vineyards, a large pond and a gorgeous view of Blue Mountain. Tina and Jeff Weyant opened the place in 2018,...
abc27.com
National Peppermint Patty Day: The cool and sweet history of Hershey’s Yorks
(WHTM) — Saturday, Feb. 11 is National Peppermint Patty Day, and why not celebrate it by talking about one of the most famous peppermint patties: York Peppermint Patties. The history of this cool treat goes back all the way to 1920 when Henry Kessler opened the York Cone Company, right in York, Pennsylvania. About 20 years later, the peppermint patty was introduced.
lebtown.com
Lebanon Family Health Services introduces mobile unit for WIC services
Lebanon Family Health Services (LFHS) has introduced a new mobile unit that will bring its care directly into the communities it serves. The new mobile unit was funded by a grant through WellSpan Health’s Imagine Grant program. The mobile unit will be used to deliver services as part of...
WGAL
Local pastor holds a vigil after the Columbia homicide
For about an hour community members were brought together to pray and comfort one another about today's tragic events. A local pastor organized tonight’s event with the goal of inspiring community members to support each other in these times. “We rely upon our faith in times like this as...
Two Harrisburg area natives won Grammy Awards last weekend: ‘It was surreal to be up there’
The 65th Grammy Awards ceremony was held on Feb. 5, and two musicians and audio/sound engineers from central Pennsylvania claimed their own Grammy Awards. Andy Greenwood, originally from Harrisburg and now a resident of San Francisco, and Hershey native Fred Pellegrini, were both among those honored for this year’s Best Regional Roots Music Album. Their award was presented during the Grammy’s Premiere Ceremony, which precedes the main broadcast and where the majority of Grammy Awards are given out.
Parents sue West Shore School District over character building program
With the assistance of the Trump-aligned America First Legal Foundation and activists from Moms for Liberty, a group of parents is suing the West Shore School District over the “Character Strong” social skills curriculum. The case, filed in the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas, brings into focus...
WGAL
Crispus Attucks to build history and culture center in York
YORK, Pa. — As part of Black History Month, WGAL is committed to telling the stories of those making an impact in our communities. A new history and culture center coming to York, and it will tell the stories of African-Americans in this area for generations. "This history center...
Gettysburg sophomore competes for Team USA
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — There are a few sports you just have to wonder how people in central Pennsylvania get involved in. With, what can be a long weather, there’s a small window to water ski. However, that doesn’t stop Solie Stenger, a Gettysburg High School sophomore. Her goal is to qualify and compete for Team USA on the U17 team.
abc27.com
Community supports Lower Windsor Township Police
LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are giving law enforcement in York County more protection. Lower Windsor Township Police accepted a check to purchase a ballistic shield, which costs several hundred dollars. Members from the following organizations contributed:. Water’s Edge UMC. Rev. Ed Zeiders.
‘I want my name to be on every single banner’: Central Dauphin’s Ryan Garvick earns 100th career win in Rams’ PIAA consolation win
When Ryan Garvick looked up in the rafters at Central Dauphin’s gymnasium, he always expected that, one day, his name would be there too. He earned that embroidery on Friday, when, following a win earlier in the day, the senior pinned Council Rock South’s Ryan Gottwald in the first period to earn his 100th career victory, helping the Rams to a dominant 44-20 win in their first consolation match Friday night.
Builder of York's first 'skyscraper' helped people to freedom
YORK, Pa. — A lone man sits silently in his top hat and suit, keeping a watchful eye on Philadelphia Street in York. His hand clasps a lantern, one that perhaps signaled freedom seekers to his home in the darkness of night. Unveiled just last year, the statue is...
OnlyInYourState
This Rustic Restaurant In Pennsylvania Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking
Have you ever gotten into a rut when it comes to dining out? Maybe you consistently go to the same restaurants over and over again. Even though those go-to spots dish up delicious food, sometimes you need a break from the same-old same-old. Treat yourself – and your taste buds – to an old-fashioned, home-cooked meal at this country restaurant in Pennsylvania that might shoot straight to the top of your list of favorites.
What happens at Hersheypark when the park is closed?
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Between April and December, Hersheypark is open and millions of guests come each year to ride some of the park’s fantastic coasters, thrill rides, and offerings. But, between January and March, the park is closed. So, what happens during that time? Does the park just become vacant for three months? Or […]
Black-owned spotlight: Caribbean Wave Restaurant
LANCASTER, Pa. — In honor of Black History Month, FOX43 continues to highlight black-owned businesses in south central Pennsylvania. In this week's Black-owned spotlight is Caribbean Wave Jamaican Jerk Restaurant in Lancaster County. Damain Cavalo, owner of Caribbean Wave, has been in business for six years. “It’s been six...
Local Pizza Shops gear up for Super Bowl Sunday
YORK, Pa. — As the Eagles get ready to strap on their cleats local pizza shops are firing up their brick oven for Super Bowl 57. John’s Pizza Shop located in York County says they’re ready for the flood of orders ahead of Super Bowl Sunday this weekend.
glensidelocal.com
Tenants of 100 York organize to address ongoing building issues
Tenants of the 100 York apartment complex in Abington Township have brought forth concerns regarding dysfunctional HVAC systems, elevators, water, infrastructure, infestations, electrical wiring, parking, and fire alarms. “We’re turning into a community through this situation,” Sarah Love Heuges, a tenant, said. “We don’t want to move, we just want...
Our 5 Favorite Pho Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania - Pho is an irresistibly comforting dish from Vietnam that has gained worldwide acclaim. This meat-based noodle soup has gained widespread appeal due to its delicious and warming properties.
One of Pennsylvania’s Best Dive Bars is in West Chester
Looking for the best dive bars in Pennsylvania? Well, there’s one right in the heart of Chester County, located in West Chester, according to East Coast Traveler on NewsBreak. Jake’s Bar in West Chester is a favorite spot for college students — especially those at West Chester University —...
Lancaster County woman using son's death to help others | Jefferson Awards
MOUNT JOY, Pa. — Stacy Emminger’s son, Anthony, died in 2014 from a heroin overdose after 10 years of living with addiction. "Grief is a heavy thing, especially when it’s your child," said Emminger. "The second year I went through a suicidal period." Instead of giving up,...
