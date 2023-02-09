ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

MLive

Shooting at apartment in Ottawa County under investigation

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Investigators are trying to determine what happened inside an apartment Saturday, Feb. 11, that is believed to be the scene of a shooting, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded to an 11:32 p.m. report of shots fired at an apartment near 42nd Avenue...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Three suspects in County Jail following short pursuit in Oshtemo

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Three 17 year old men are facing charges after a vehicle pursuit in Oshtemo Township Saturday afternoon. Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle just before 5 pm, and the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department located the vehicle.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Law enforcement arrest Dowagiac-area man wanted in three counties

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Detectives with the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team and state troopers arrested a man Wednesday who is wanted in three counties, according to SWET detectives. On Wednesday, detectives and troopers tried to stop a wanted fugitive in Dowagiac. Instead of stopping, the driver, identified as...
DOWAGIAC, MI
wkzo.com

Two arrested after police spot drug deal in South Haven Walmart parking lot

SOUTH HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people are in custody after an apparent drug deal at the South Haven Walmart parking lot led to a police chase. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says a detective was conducting surveillance at the Walmart parking lot in South Haven Thursday afternoon when he saw a narcotic deal take place between two people.

