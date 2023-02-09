Read full article on original website
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
USPS Withholds Arcadia Creek Station Closure as Lease Agreement Has Been MadeBryan DijkhuizenKalamazoo, MI
Labs Producing 42% of U.S. Baby Formula Under Criminal Investigation Over Formula Shortage, Infant DeathsEden ReportsSturgis, MI
US Department of Justice investigates Abbott Laboratories following baby formula illness outbreaksEdy ZooSturgis, MI
Shooting at apartment in Ottawa County under investigation
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Investigators are trying to determine what happened inside an apartment Saturday, Feb. 11, that is believed to be the scene of a shooting, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded to an 11:32 p.m. report of shots fired at an apartment near 42nd Avenue...
3 teens arrested in Kalamazoo County after car, foot chase with police
wkzo.com
Three suspects in County Jail following short pursuit in Oshtemo
1 arrested following break-in in Park Township
One person is in custody following a Saturday break-in in Park Township.
Three 17-year-olds in custody following pursuit of stolen car
abc57.com
Law enforcement arrest Dowagiac-area man wanted in three counties
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Detectives with the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team and state troopers arrested a man Wednesday who is wanted in three counties, according to SWET detectives. On Wednesday, detectives and troopers tried to stop a wanted fugitive in Dowagiac. Instead of stopping, the driver, identified as...
Suspect in drive-by shooting arrested after high-speed chase with police
KENT COUNTY, MI – Charges are pending against a man who led police on a high-speed pursuit after a drive-by shooting, Kent County sheriff’s deputies said. The suspect, a 28-year-old Gowen man, was arrested and police are interviewing a woman for possible involvement in the alleged crime on Friday, Feb. 10.
Man arrested after trying to hire hitman in Battle Creek
Battle Creek police caught a man who sent a murder-for-hire message outside his would-be victim’s home with a Halloween mask on.
1 arrested, 1 sought after chase ends in crash near Spring Lake
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a multi-county police chase ended in a crash near Spring Lake Thursday night.
Kalamazoo teen hospitalized for gunshot wound
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a 17-year-old was hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.
Man hit, killed while crossing Kalamazoo road
A man was hit and killed on Friday evening while walking across a Kalamazoo road.
Bicyclist injured in crash at Holland Lowe’s
A bicyclist was taken to a local hospital after he was struck by a car in Holland Saturday afternoon.
Deputies: Man arrested in Kent City shooting; no injuries
A suspect in a shooting in Kent City was arrested after an hourslong search in northern Kent County Friday morning.
Prosecutor decides no charges will be issued in fatal shooting of Kalamazoo man
KALAMAZOO, MI – No charges will be issued in the September 2021 fatal shooting of Patrick Harbor. The Kalamazoo County prosecutor finalized his decision this week, months after his office began reviewing the case. The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the Kalamazoo Public Safety investigation into Harbor’s Sept. 12,...
2 arrested after detectives witness drug deal
Two men were arrested on Thursday after detectives witnessed a narcotics sale.
Jury finds man guilty of July 2022 shooting
A man who shot another man several times in July 2022 has been found guilty by a jury.
wkzo.com
Two arrested after police spot drug deal in South Haven Walmart parking lot
WWMTCw
Heather Kelley's boyfriend out on probation day of her disappearance
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The boyfriend, who was identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of missing Kalamazoo County woman Heather Kelley, left his probation home without permission the day after Kelley went missing, according to court documents. The suspect, who has not been charged in Kelley's case...
30-year-old man shot and killed, 2 injured in Wyoming
At least one person was shot at an apartment building in Wyoming, police say.
Shots fired call near Grand Valley State University under investigation
Ottawa County Deputies say they're investigating a report of shots fired near the campus of Grand Valley State University.
