Onward State
Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Falls To Villanova 14-12
Penn State men’s lacrosse (1-1) was overcome by Villanova (1-0) 12-14 on Saturday in a back-and-forth road game. The Nittany Lions couldn’t hold back Matt Campbell and Patrick Daly who tallied a combined eight goals for the Wildcats. Both teams traded possession, penalties, and shots all game long in a tight game marked by high shots and save percentages.
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Falls At Maryland 74-68
Penn State men’s basketball (14-11, 5-9) fell against Maryland (17-8, 8-6) 74-68 in College Park Saturday afternoon. Kanye Clary led the way with 17 points, marking a career-high scoring outing for the freshman. Jalen Pickett had 15 points, five assists, and three rebounds, while Andrew Funk added 14 points...
Onward State
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Stomps Maryland 44-3 To Win Big Ten Regular Season Championship
No. 1 Penn State (15-0, 8-0 Big Ten) beat down Maryland (9-8, 1-7 Big Ten) 44-3 Sunday afternoon. Today’s win also sealed a third consecutive undefeated regular season for the Nittany Lions. Penn State easily cruised passed the Terps on the back of a handful of bonus point victories....
Onward State
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Takes Down No. 23 Rutgers 33-8
No. 1 Penn State wrestling (14-0, 7-0 Big Ten) outlasted No. 23 Rutgers (10-6, 2-5 Big Ten) 33-8 Friday evening at Jersey Mike’s Arena. After Gary Steen and Baylor Shunk dropped the Nittany Lions’ first two bouts decisively, Beau Bartlett righted the ship with a steady 12-1 major decision victory. From there, Cael Sanderson’s group coasted, pulling out a 33-8 road triumph.
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Hockey Claims Three Of Four CHA Player Of The Week Honors
No. 10 Penn State women’s hockey is in the midst of a dominant season and is currently on a six-game win streak. The Nittany Lions have remained unbeaten since their November 25 loss to No. 3 Minnesota in what has become their best statistical season ever. This success has...
Darlington Raceway selling historic seats as collector’s items
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WGHP) — The legendary NASCAR track Darlington Raceway is offering race fans the chance to purchase pieces of racing history. The track is undergoing on an off-season renovation to install new modern seats in Pearson Tower ahead of this year’s Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR in May. “Darlington Raceway has one of the […]
WMBF
Day 17: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for 22-year-old boater Tyler Doyle has now stretched into its third weekend. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been searching the waters every day, along with other agencies along the Carolina coasts. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina continues to search by boat for Doyle as well.
WECT
Local independent film, “The Devil’s Stomping Ground”, starts one-week run in theaters
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After premiering as the opening night feature at the 2022 Cucalorus Film Festival in Wilmington, the independent film The Devil’s Stomping Ground begins a week-long theatrical run on Friday, February 10, at Stone Theaters in North and South Carolina. To celebrate the premiere at The Pointe theater in Wilmington, there will be a red carpet event prior to the 7 p.m. showing.
OnlyInYourState
Dine At The Historic Spot In South Carolina Where George Washington Drank Rum
As the third-oldest town and the area of the very first settlement in South Carolina, Georgetown is loaded with history. In 1791, President George Washington paid a visit to Georgetown as he was beginning his second term. His visit was part of a tour of cities and towns in the former southern colonies to see how the fledgling government was working. It was a critical time in America’s history. And you can enjoy a meal at the same historic spot in South Carolina where George Washington is said to have drank rum.
WXII 12
Tyler Doyle | Search for missing Myrtle Beach boater in the Carolinas
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — It’s been two weeks since a 22-year-old boater was last seen in theNorth Myrtle Beach area. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to the north jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area, where the Intracoastal Waterway meets the Atlantic Ocean, for a call about a jon boat taking on water.
Onward State
Jerry Sandusky Files For New Trial
Former Penn State football assistant coach Jerry Sandusky is once again seeking a new trial following the discovery of new evidence, according to a motion. Sandusky’s attorney, Al Lindsay, filed the motion for a hearing and new trial on Wednesday at the Centre County Court. In Lindsay’s appeal for...
tourcounsel.com
Magnolia Mall | Shopping mall in Florence, South Carolina
Magnolia Mall is a shopping mall in Florence, South Carolina, near I-95. It is owned by Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust. The mall opened in 1979, and underwent a renovation in 2008. It underwent a further renovation in 2019, adding H&M, Five Below, and Burlington. Other major stores at the mall are Best Buy, Belk, Dick's Sporting Goods, and J. C. Penney. Burlington replaced a Sears which closed in 2017.
wbtw.com
Last nice day ahead of a soaking weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — High temperatures this afternoon will be 10-15 degrees above average. There is more cloud cover around this afternoon as southerly winds are bringing increased temperatures and moisture. Southerly flow and increased clouds mean temperatures will not fall significantly into the overnight hours. Temperatures tonight...
Stars and Strikes sets Feb. 18 grand opening at Coastal Grand Mall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Stars and Strikes, a new entertainment venue, will open Feb. 18 at the Coastal Grand Mall, officials said Wednesday in a news release. It will be the third South Carolina location for the Georgia-based company. It’s expected to employ more than 100 people. The grand opening will take place from […]
WJBF.com
Navy vessel comes ashore in North Myrtle Beach - Viewer Submitted
Navy vessel comes ashore in North Myrtle Beach - Viewer Submitted. Navy vessel comes ashore in North Myrtle Beach – …. Navy vessel comes ashore in North Myrtle Beach - Viewer Submitted. McCormick Post Office Rally. New Augusta ambulance contract rejected by commissioners. Commissioners reject staff recommendation for new...
WMBF
This Is Carolina: Waterway Woodcarvers whittling wood into art
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Practice and patience. A group of woodcarvers gets together once a week to create art and memories. “We do more kibitzing than we do carve. Let’s put it that way,” laughed founder Richie McGrath. Between the coffee and candid conversations, the Waterway Woodcarvers whittle...
Headline: Tragic Loss of Life in Pedestrian Accident on U.S. Highway 52 in Florence, South Carolina
A devastating accident took place on Friday evening on U.S. Highway 52 in Florence County, South Carolina, resulting in the loss of a pedestrian's life. The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reported that the fatal incident occurred at approximately 7:40 p.m. when a pedestrian was attempting to cross the roadway and was hit by a 2015 Lexus SUV.
Georgetown police investigating robbery at Anderson Brothers Bank
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a possible bank robbery in Georgetown. Officers with the Georgetown Police Department responded to Anderson Brothers Bank on Friday afternoon in reference to a robbery. There were no injuries at the time of the incident, police said. “Last known description was a Black male wearing a mask. No […]
wpde.com
New ice cream & coffee shop coming this spring to Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) - — If you're near Kings Highway and 82nd Avenue you will soon be able to get your ice cream and coffee fix all in one place. Coffee & Cream Cabana at Heidi's corner will open the spring of 2023 and have a drive-thru. It...
tourcounsel.com
Inlet Square Mall | Shopping center in South Carolina
Inlet Square Mall is a 434,482-square-foot (40,364.7 m2) single-level regional shopping center in Garden City, South Carolina, United States. Belk is the last major anchor with junior anchor Planet Fitness and with two vacant major anchors last occupied by Kmart, JCPenney, and vacant junior anchors last occupied by Stein Mart and Books-A-Million.
