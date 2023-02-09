Monster trucks, street art and more: Here’s a list of weekend events happening in Columbus

Hey Columbus!!! If you’re looking for something fun or exciting to do in town this weekend, The Ledger-Enquirer has compiled a list of things to do for the kids and adults.

For the Kids and Family

Monster Trucks!!!!!!! The Monster Truck Nitro Tour’s Neon Xperience is coming to the Columbus Civic Center this Saturday with two shows at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Watch as colorful lights, 10,000-pound cars and the sounds of crunching metal sends adrenaline through your body.

National Infantry Museum Event: Take a trip back in time to the 1940’s and see how Fort Benning soldiers trained and lived in the buildup to World War II. Schedule your tour by visiting the information desk or by calling 706-685-5800. The tours run Thursday- Saturday with times available at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day.

A flyer for a Valentine’s Adoption event on Feb. 11 from 12-4 p.m. for Columbus Animal Care & Control. Columbus Animal Care & Control/Photo by Columbus Animal Care & Control

Adopt all the dogs and cats: Columbus Animal Care & Control will be hosting a Valentine’s Adoption Event from 12- 4 p.m. Saturday at 4910 Milgen Rd. There will be music, pet speed dating, pictures with cupid, a kissing booth, treat grams and activities for the kids.

Dogs are temporarily held in cages at the Animal Care and Control Center in Columbus, Georgia. Mike Haskey/mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

Lift Every Voice: African Americans & Civil War Navies: Experience history as professional actors recount the stories of African American nurses, pilots, sailors and engineers at the National Civil War Naval Museum . Tours are at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. this Saturday and at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Car Show: Sunday from 8- 11 a.m. there will be a car show at Carnoisseur Detail Studio at 3885 Miller Rd. There will be food from Nacho Ordinary Tacos and TapWagon Columbus and corn hole boards will be set up. Feel the adrenaline surge through your veins as the roar of the engines send chills down your spine and into your legs.

For the Crocheting phenoms

Yarn Bombing: The Columbus Museum and Columbus State University will be hosting a street art event on Feb. 11 from 1-4 p.m. in front of the Corn Center for the Visual arts. Crocheted flowers made during the event will hang from the trees in front of the building.

For the Artists and Art Fans

Art Gallery: The Do Good Fund is currently having an art exhibit of the works of Butch Anthony in their gallery at 111 12th St. Anthony’s works feature veins and bones attributed to his studies at Auburn University in the 1980s in geology, zoology and biology. You can check out the Gallery Wednesday through Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Morbid Curiosity event poster hosted by the Do Good Fund. Do Good Fund/Photo provided by the Do Good Fund

Stay at Home option

Hogwarts Legacy: Experience the thrill of putting on your house robe for the first time after the sorting hat judge’s your innermost character and desires. Fly around Hogwarts on your Hippogriff or Nimbus 2000 and have the experience your 12-year-old self dreamed of the first time you read the books or watched the movies. The game is available on PC, Playstation and Xbox consoles for around $59.99 for the regular version.