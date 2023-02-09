ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yolo County, CA

Criminalizing the Fentanyl Health Crisis in Yolo County

Woodland, CA – A federal grand jury indicted Gilbert Ramirez, 25, and Michael Valentino Lovato, 33, both of Sacramento, on several charges related to possession and distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced earlier this month. Between April and July 2022, Ramirez and Lovato allegedly...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
Davis City Report: Bicycling, Transportation and Street Safety Commission

DAVIS, CA – As a regular winner of the most “bicycle friendly” town in the United States by the League of American Bicyclists, the Bicycling, Transportation and Street Safety Commission (BTSSC) is of utmost importance to the Davis community. The Bicycle Advisory and Safety and Parking Advisory...
DAVIS, CA
Commentary: Why Commissions Could Be Seen As a Proxy Fight for the Davis Housing Wars

Davis, CA – On the surface, it looks like a nerd issue. The ultimate of inside baseball. Commissions. It’s hard to get excited about the issues. And yet there we had the spectacle of Colin Walsh yelling up to the dais in the middle of the meeting and Mayor Will Arnold responding by likening his conduct to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s shouting down President Biden.
DAVIS, CA

