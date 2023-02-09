Read full article on original website
Public Defender Insists Prosecution Doesn’t Believe Accused ‘Deserves Another Shot’ – Judge Sets Valentine’s Day Trial Date
WOODLAND, CA – “I don’t know why these cases can’t resolve, but they [the prosecution] want a felony and we don’t,” said Deputy Public Defender Martha Sequeira this week in Yolo County Superior Court during a trial readiness conference. DPD Sequeira was explaining to...
Criminalizing the Fentanyl Health Crisis in Yolo County
Woodland, CA – A federal grand jury indicted Gilbert Ramirez, 25, and Michael Valentino Lovato, 33, both of Sacramento, on several charges related to possession and distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced earlier this month. Between April and July 2022, Ramirez and Lovato allegedly...
California Takes Down Coordinated Multi-State Retail Theft Crime Ring Including in Yolo County
Sacramento, CA – The California Organized Retail Crime Task Force announced on Thursday they have taken down an organized retail theft ring responsible for the theft of more than $1 million worth of goods from Apple stores throughout multiple counties in California and beyond. The alleged conduct occurred between...
Davis City Report: Bicycling, Transportation and Street Safety Commission
DAVIS, CA – As a regular winner of the most “bicycle friendly” town in the United States by the League of American Bicyclists, the Bicycling, Transportation and Street Safety Commission (BTSSC) is of utmost importance to the Davis community. The Bicycle Advisory and Safety and Parking Advisory...
Commentary: Why Commissions Could Be Seen As a Proxy Fight for the Davis Housing Wars
Davis, CA – On the surface, it looks like a nerd issue. The ultimate of inside baseball. Commissions. It’s hard to get excited about the issues. And yet there we had the spectacle of Colin Walsh yelling up to the dais in the middle of the meeting and Mayor Will Arnold responding by likening his conduct to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s shouting down President Biden.
