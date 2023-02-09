ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perquimans County, NC

Seafood firm to buy Perquimans-owned tract for $200K

By By Reggie Ponder Staff Writer
 3 days ago

HERTFORD — Perquimans County has agreed to sell five acres on the Perquimans River for $200,000 to Story’s Seafood to build a new waterfront restaurant.

The Perquimans Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to authorize County Manager Frank Heath and County Attorney Hackney High to develop and enter into a contract for the sale. The site is located on the river at the county’s Marine Commerce Park.

The contract is subject to a public hearing before the sale can be final, High told commissioners. Heath said the public hearing will be scheduled for the board’s March meeting.

A survey of the property is still being completed and details of the contract are still being worked out, but Heath said Story’s and the county have agreed on a price of $200,000 for the five-acre tract.

The county does not have to follow the upset-bid process for the sale because the land is being sold for economic development.

Story’s operates a popular seafood restaurant on Commerce Drive in Hertford and has expressed a need to expand the restaurant and also a wish to relocate to a waterfront site.

The expansion is expected to create a number of additional jobs. County officials also have noted that the sale will put the property in private ownership, where it will generate property tax revenue.

Heath said it’s exciting to see plans for a new restaurant on the river in Hertford.

There are very few riverfront restaurants remaining in the whole area, he noted.

The commissioners also heard other updates at the meeting on the Perquimans County Marine Industrial Park.

Heath reported to commissioners that Sen. Norman Sanderson, R-Pamlico, came and toured the construction site at the marine park deep-water basin in January.

Work is continuing on the basin, Heath said.

Board Chairman Wallace Nelson said he was glad Sanderson was able to tour the site. He said the senator came away with a favorable impression of the project.

Good things are happening at the marine commerce park and county officials are excited about the project, Heath said.

