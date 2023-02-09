ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
People

The 'Very Flattering' Hanes Sweatshirt Amazon Shoppers Love Is Just $11 Right Now

It’s the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday Amazon's best-selling women's sweatshirt is on sale — and it's the best price we've seen since Black Friday weekend. More than 35,000 shoppers have rated the Hanes Women's EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt five stars, making it the number one seller in its category. "This sweatshirt is very flattering," said one reviewer, adding, "It looks expensive." And it's only $11 right now.  The Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck is a medium-weight fabric, delivering warmth without bulk. It comes in sizes S to XXL, and...
AOL Corp

Walmart just dropped a ton of weekend deals — starting at just $5!

The days are starting to get just a little bit longer, and Walmart's weekend deals a whole lot hotter! Snag a Shark vac for less than $100, a 55" smart TV for under $360 and earbuds for only $26! And oh yeah: If you're ready to start getting in shape for summer, we've got deals on workout equipment as well.
MLive.com

Walmart has Rollback deals and clearance savings on Samsung TVs

Walmart has sales on 4K Samsung TVs. Find deals on your favorite electronics brand and shop for Samsung TVs during clearance, discounts, and rollback savings. You’ll find deals on 42″ through 85″ TVs with high definition resolution for the most exciting entertainment experience. Check out savings on...
CNET

Unplug These Appliances Now and Watch Your Electric Bill Drop

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Not using your toaster today? Unplug it. Even when you aren't actively using a household appliance or device, it's still sucking up energy -- even if it's turned off. Lots of devices around your house, from your printer to your laptop charger to your coffee maker, are still running certain functions while they're plugged in. That means they continue to use power, driving up your monthly electric bill.
SheKnows

Costco's Famous Storage Totes Are On Sale But You'll Have to Grab Them Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It happens every year. The holidays come and go, and we’re left wondering a couple of things. For one, how did we put away all of that Christmas decor in the assemblage of random boxes and bags it easily came out of, but no longer seems to fit in? And for two, now that we got a bunch of new stuff for the holidays, where the heck are we going to put it? Well it turns out that the solution...
Android Police

How to watch local channels on your Roku device

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Roku is among the the best streaming devices you can buy. While on-demand TV shows and movie access on Roku are convenient, some prefer live TV channels to catch their favorite shows, news channels, and sports events. You don't lose access to local channels when you cut the cord in favor of a Roku streaming stick. It's easy to watch local channels on your Roku device.
Nick Davis

People are making thousands selling books on Amazon

Have you ever walked into a thrift store or library sale and stumbled upon a pile of books that seem to have little value, only to later find out that they are worth a lot of money on Amazon? If you haven't, you're missing out on a great opportunity to make some extra cash.
CBS News

Best deals at Walmart this week

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart today. You can score a new TV or new...
The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy