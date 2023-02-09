Board of Elections Certifies City Candidates

CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Board of Elections has certified the candidates for the 2023 primary election.

Three candidates have been certified in the race for mayor, Democrat Zachary Brooks and Republicans Michelle Blanton and Dave Horning.

Four republican candidates have filed for three Circleville City Council at-large seats, Katie Logan Hedges, Tom Klitzka, Tom Spring and Sherri Theis.

One democrat have been approved for City Council’s third ward seat, Democrat Dominic Ali. Republican Justin Arnold’s petition was rendered invalid by the board due to failing to complete the circulator’s statement.

In other uncontested races, Current Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy was certified for City Council’s Second Ward seat, as was Tom Duvall for City Council’s Fourth Ward seat, Jeff Hallinin for Circleville City First Ward seat, Barry Keller for Council President, Mark Bidwell for Circleville Auditor, and Kendra Kenny for Circleville Law Director. All are listed as Republicans.

In addition to the candidates, the board also certified a replacement levy for Washington Township. The 1.3 mill levy will be for the construction, resurfacing and repair of roads, streets and bridges/ It would replace a levy that has been on the books since 1996.

Walnut Township will also have a zoning referendum on the ballot.

The election is being held on May 2. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The deadline for voter registration is April 3. Early Voting begins April 4.