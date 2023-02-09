Homeless in RI: PIT Count – Saal’s back – CCA evicted – new shelter – “underpass is his home”

What do you think of when you think of a flag? Most people probably think they’re little more than a colorful piece of fabric. But that’s not actually true, as flags are much, much more. Flags are symbols, they are symbols of places, of people, and even of history. In fact, many of the state flags in the United States represent the origins of the state. The same is true for the flag of Rhode Island. Here we’ll learn about the history of the flag and what it means. We’ll also learn about the former state flags and a brief history of the state itself. Let’s get started!

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO