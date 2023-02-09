Homeless in RI: PIT Count – Saal’s back – CCA evicted – new shelter – “underpass is his home”

Read full article on original website
Gail Ribeiro
3d ago
I read they want too open that shelter permanently?!!!!! Right I wouldn't hold your breath,because you will end up disappointed again by pawtucket!!!
Reply
3
Related
Uprise RI
Eviction Lab’s new report on Rhode Island evictions shows alarming trends
The Eviction Lab, a housing research center based in Princeton University, now has eviction filing data, updated monthly, for Rhode Island and the City of Providence. The most recent state data, which is likely an undercount due to processing delays, is 98 evictions filed between January 29 and February 5. The two weeks prior saw 238 and 152 evictions filed.
rinewstoday.com
In the news… for Feb. 11, 2023
Boston is picking up a large part of the cost of BlueBikes and the MBTA passes for city employees to encourage them to use public transportation. Viola Davis got her Grammy – now has all 4 – Grammy, Oscar and Emmy, and Tony. Rep. David Morales has introduced...
Lawmaker seeks to arm campus police at RIC, CCRI
A Rhode Island lawmaker is once again pushing to arm campus police at all of the state's public colleges.
Turnto10.com
Bill would limit the number of self-checkout registers at Rhode Island grocery stores
(WJAR) — Rhode Islanders have two options while checking out of the grocery store: self-checkout or a register with an employee?. Rep. Megan Cotter (D-39) says self-checkouts are taking away jobs. She's sponsoring a bill that would only allow grocery stores to have eight working self-checkouts at a time.
rinewstoday.com
Business Beat: Regency Plaza staff receive RI Hospitality Assoc. Award
Marina Plowman, Resident Services Professional, and Javier Romero, Facilities Service Manager, at Regency Plaza Apartments in Providence were honored recently by the Rhode Island Hospitality Association (RIHA), Allied Chapter, as 2022 Employees of the Year. The award recognizes outstanding achievements of employees in the hospitality, food service, tourism and allied industries. Award recipients are chosen by their bosses, co-workers and their customers.
ABC6.com
Study says Rhode Island has the worst roads in the country
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Construction Coverage analyzed data that placed the Ocean State at the top of their list of states with the worst roads in the U.S. The company used data from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration to determine the top 15 states with the worst roads.
RI halts good-standing certificate scam
Centurion Filing Services reportedly tricked new small businesses and non-profit organizations into paying for a "Certificate of Good Standing."
NECN
Friday's Warmth Breaks Records in Worcester, Providence, Hartford; Boston's Tied
Temperatures climbed rapidly across southern New England Friday, setting new record highs. The thermometer reached the upper 50s to low 60s in the warmest spots in southern and parts of central New England. Boston managed to tie its previous record for Feb. 10 of 60 degrees, with further warmth possible...
Turnto10.com
Bill would give undocumented immigrants in Rhode Island limited voting rights
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Democratic state Rep. Enrique Sanchez of Providence is sponsoring a bill that would allow residents of Rhode Island who aren’t citizens of the United States, but who have a license or a Taxpayer identification Number, to vote in their local city or town. Sanchez said it would include "ordinances, bonds, city council stuff, and mayor stuff" to name a few.
Rhode Island's Legislature considers new laws that give terminally ill patients more end-of-life options
PROVIDENCE, RI. - The state of Rhode Island recently introduced a new act to provide terminally ill patients with end-of-life options. The Lila Manfield Sapinsley Compassionate Care Act was introduced by Senators Kallman, Miller, Valverde, Murray, DiMario, Acosta, Euer, and Pearson, on February 01, 2023. If enacted, the act will be added to Title 23 of the General Laws entitled "HEALTH AND SAFETY" and will provide end-of-life care for Rhode Island residents who are suffering from a terminal condition.
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Rhode Island: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
What do you think of when you think of a flag? Most people probably think they’re little more than a colorful piece of fabric. But that’s not actually true, as flags are much, much more. Flags are symbols, they are symbols of places, of people, and even of history. In fact, many of the state flags in the United States represent the origins of the state. The same is true for the flag of Rhode Island. Here we’ll learn about the history of the flag and what it means. We’ll also learn about the former state flags and a brief history of the state itself. Let’s get started!
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
McKnight's
4 nursing homes close, citing state’s 2-beds-per-room limit
Four more nursing homes in Massachusetts announced they will close, chased out of the state by a “reconfiguring” reform meant to improve the quality of care but possibly doing the opposite. The Northeast Health Group Inc. said it will shutter four facilities in the western part of the...
rinewstoday.com
Rhode Island Weather for Feb. 10, 2023 – John Donnelly
A warmer day in store as a cold front passes through and clears away most of the cloud cover that’s been hanging around for a while. Afternoon highs in the mid 50’s cooling to the low 40’s by evening with a gusty westerly breeze. ___. John Donnelly...
RI shatters record high temp set 114 years ago
Temperatures topped out at a toasty 64 degrees Friday, breaking the previous record of 58 degrees set back in 1909.
rinewstoday.com
Rhode Island Weekend Weather Wrap – Feb. 11/12, 2023 – John Donnelly
We’ll have a cooler day than yesterday’s record breaker, afternoon highs in the low 40’s and evening lows in the low 30’s, both within normal range. Northwesterly breezes gust towards 25 mph under a mostly clear sky. Sunday 2/12/23:. Cloud cover builds in well ahead of...
More Bed Bath & Beyond stores land on closing list
HUDSON - Yet another round of Bed Bath & Beyond closures is hitting Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The beleaguered home goods chain said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores to costs as it works to stay afloat. This comes on top of 87 closures the week before. The latest Massachusetts stores to fall victim to the cuts are in North Attleboro, Leominster, Hudson and Hadley. In New Hampshire, the Plaistow and Amherst stores appear on the newly updated closing list. Last week, it was revealed that Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Burlington, Dedham, North Dartmouth, Raynham and Pittsfield would be...
RI National Guard member killed in Exeter crash
The soldier was assigned to the 56th Troop Command, according to a spokesperson for the National Guard.
Fast Food Franchise Opening First of Many in Massachusetts Next Week
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into its first location in the Bay State. And it's the first of many more to come. Last Fall, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening...
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
Comments / 2