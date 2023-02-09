Read full article on original website
BBC
Birmingham car cannibals leaves woman 'in shock'
A woman has spoken of her shock after returning to her car to find it stripped of parts. Charaya White, 28, from Birmingham, said she suffered a panic attack when she found much of her Citroen C1 had been scavenged at the city's New Canal Street car park in May 2022.
BBC
Assam: India child brides desperate after mass arrests
Momina Khatun is convinced she is cursed. She's one of hundreds of women in the north-eastern Indian state of Assam who married under the age of 18 - and are now stuck in limbo after their husbands were arrested in a crackdown on child marriage. The state government claims it...
BBC
Lady Jane Grey: Grant to preserve ruins of nine days' queen's home
Plans to protect the ruins of the birthplace of England's nine days' queen Lady Jane Grey have been helped by a Historic England grant. The heritage watchdog has given £37,160 to help assess the condition of Bradgate House, in Leicestershire. Much of the mansion, now within Bradgate Park, has...
BBC
Cost-of-living crisis: Forced eviction from a family home
The number of people forced out of rented homes in England and Wales hit 5,409 in the last three months of 2022 as rental evictions continue to build up following a ban during Covid. When the BBC met Lucie and her four children they were facing eviction from their privately...
BBC
'Double-deposit' leaving first-time home buyers stuck
First-time buyers in Scotland say they are being kept off the property ladder by a system that means they often have to find two separate deposits to secure a home. Paul Bradley and his partner have been saving for 10 years and are still nowhere near able to afford buying a one-bedroom flat in Glasgow.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: 'I said goodbye in my heart, I was ready to die'
An aid worker caught up in the earthquakes in Turkey said she was "ready to die" as tremors rocked the hotel she was staying in. Leena Sahloul, from Gamston, Nottinghamshire "said her goodbyes" when the earthquake hit. The 25-year-old has now made it safely to Istanbul but said her father...
BBC
Most motorcycle road races in Northern Ireland cancelled
Most motorcycle road racing, short circuit racing and trials in Northern Ireland have been cancelled for 2023. After an emergency meeting, the organising clubs deemed it impossible to run events because of soaring insurance charges. However, the BBC understands the organisers of the flagship North West 200 are hoping it...
BBC
Pregnant Russian women flying to Argentina for citizenship, officials say
More than 5,000 pregnant Russian women have entered Argentina in recent months, including 33 on a single flight on Thursday, officials say. The latest arrivals were all in the final weeks of pregnancy, according to the national migration agency. It is believed the women want to make sure their babies...
BBC
Abu Hamza's son's deportation very worrying - lawyer
There are "grave concerns" about the deportation of Abu Hamza's son to Turkey, the BBC has been told. Sufyan Mustafa, from London, was stripped of his British citizenship in 2016 after he travelled to fight in Syria. The 28-year-old is due to be put on a Turkey-bound flight from the...
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Family caught in disaster after attending funeral
A grieving family who flew from the UK for a funeral found themselves in the middle of a disaster after getting caught up in the Turkey earthquake. Eylem Yildiz travelled to Besni for Wednesday's ceremony from Swindon, Wiltshire, with three relatives after her father died on Tuesday, 31 January. Daughter...
BBC
Lack of period facilities 'could put women off sport'
An international rugby player has warned a lack of period facilities is adding "obstacles" to women from participating in sport. Fly-half Elinor Snowsill says access to bins, toilets, and toilet paper during her career has been a "pot-luck". One expert said the lack of facilities is the result of grassroots...
BBC
Knowsley: Government trying to end 'excessive' use of asylum hotels
The government has said it is trying to stop the "excessive use of hotels" to house asylum seekers after violence outside accommodation in Merseyside. Fifteen people, including a 13-year-old boy, were arrested after protests turned violent in Knowsley on Friday. A police officer and two members of the public were...
