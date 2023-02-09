ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

caandesign.com

A Guide On Home Decor Furniture

Italian home interior designs are greatly affiliated with elegant and iconic designs that are mind-blowing if properly incorporated, for everyone looking for an interior design outlook that is both effortless and elegant at the same time. Furthermore, luxury homes and home renovation trends continuously change, making it vital to choose the best company to offer merchandise to stay updated on emerging trends and architectural designs and also offering you the best guide on home decor furniture. One of the critical factors to consider while settling for architectural designs is the incorporation of improvised architectural designs, customization of designs, the re-energized appeal of the design, and comfort and affordability of the designs.
New York Post

Wayfair’s Big Furniture Sale offers huge savings sitewide

What’s better than one blowout sale from a trusted, wide-ranging furniture brand? How about two massive, concurrent blowout sales from a trusted, wide-ranging furniture brand?. We’ve already written one story about Wayfair today, but if the deals don’t stop, then neither do we. In addition to their Flash Deal...
SheKnows

Wayfair’s Big Furniture Sale Is Here & You Can Score up to 50% Off Living Room, Bedroom, Kitchen, & Accent Furniture

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. New year, new you, new furniture? If you’re looking to upgrade your space in the new year, then Wayfair is here to help you do just that without breaking the bank. The Wayfair Big Furniture Sale is officially upon us for just one week only, so you can finally invest in a comfy new couch, a glorious new dining set, or a brand new bed for up to 50 percent off the original listing price. Tons of furniture finds are included...
tinyhousetalk.com

She Bought A Bus & Quit Her Job in 48 Hours

Olivia had been a nurse for about 5 years and was completely burnt out. She saw a listing on Facebook Marketplace for a converted short bus for $10K. She had enough money in the bank from selling her home to immediately purchase the rig — and quit her job — in just 48 hours.
Dengarden

Couple Gives Popular IKEA Shoe Rack a Cute Upgrade

The small change made a big difference. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Ikea is the go to place for all things furniture on a budget. They have so many different...
Interesting Engineering

9 unique bookcases to accent your creative personality

For hardcore bookworms, bookshelves are the soul of their home. That cozy corner helps detach from the world and travel into imagination. When it comes to choosing the right bookshelf, not just anything will suffice. For those who love doing things differently, a unique bookcase is a necessity to quench the thirst for showing off their creative side.
tinyhousetalk.com

The Bofin: A 24′ Custom THOW from Modern Tiny Living

Named after an Irish island that Julie (the owner) loves, “Bofin” is designed as a full-time residence meant to travel the country! It prioritizes the living space and kitchen, with a spacious U-shaped couch that has tons of storage underneath. The galley kitchen has an oven, fridge, and...
Allrecipes.com

Our Favorite Pan Makes Sure No Egg Is Left Behind, and It's Nearly 30% Off

You've seen the headlines. Groceries from every aisle imaginable are soaring in price, but one item stands alone: eggs. It's a shame really—after all, they're a key ingredient in so many dishes, from baking to spaghetti carbonara, and are just as good alone in the morning. But we think you shouldn't stop buying them altogether. Instead, we're making the most of the ones we have.
lifetrixcorner.com

Leather Handbags and Women – A Lasting Combination

Leather handbags are an essential accessory for women and a vital component of their fashion and style. They are not only practical but also add a touch of class and elegance to any outfit. Whether you prefer a classic design or a trendy piece, a leather handbag is a perfect addition to complete any look.
ETOnline.com

The Best E-Bike Deals 2023: The SWFT ZIP Electric Bike Is On Sale at Best Buy Right Now

With gas prices staying high and the spring season on its way, electric bikes are an increasing a popular option of getting around this year. For everyday commutes, your e-bike should be reliable, powerful, and sturdy. If you've been wanting to try an electric bike, the new year is the perfect time to make the switch — especially with the best e-bike deals available now.
thespruce.com

A Beginner's Guide to Rainwater Harvesting

Rainwater has been collected, stored and consumed for thousands of years with methods attracting renewed interest today. Modern systems range from rain barrels to elaborate green setups with pumps, piping and filtration elements. Complex installations are best left to professionals knowledgeable about restrictions and permit requirements, but if your goal is a free water source for lawn, garden and other activities, harvesting rainwater is fairly straightforward.
Fstoppers

Why You Should Consider Buying an Old Film Camera

Film is enjoying a resurgence right now, and yet, in an age of ever-burgeoning megapixel counts and clinically sharp lenses, it can seem a bit strange to some to purchase an old film camera whose technical image quality could not dream of competing with modern equipment. And yet, that is exactly what you should do, as one photographer argues in this interesting video essay.

