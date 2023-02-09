Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
Governor Dunleavy issues statement on unidentified object shot down over Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy issued the following statement today regarding the unidentified object shot down this morning over Alaskan waters. "Today’s announcement by the Pentagon that an unidentified object was shot down by an F-22 from Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson over Alaska’s coastline raises serious national security concerns that should concern every American. I want to thank our Alaska-based military for eliminating the potential threat before it was flying over our land.
alaskapublic.org
Kelly Tshibaka takes on a new opponent: Alaska ranked choice voting
As the State of the Union wrapped up in Washington, D.C., Kelly Tshibaka stood in front of an American flag of her own, in Kenai. Tshibaka — a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate who ran an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate last November — just launched an organization called Preserve Democracy to fight Alaska’s ranked choice voting system, narrowly passed through a ballot initiative in 2020.
kinyradio.com
"Staff our State" chanted on steps of the Capitol, pushing for action
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Friday, Fourth Street between Main Street and Seward Street was closed for a rally organized by the staff of Alaska State Employees Association Local 52. District 19 Representative Genevieve Mina spoke at the rally. She debriefed with News of the North. "Many of the comments...
alaskasnewssource.com
Legislators hear testimony on teacher certification licensing
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Led by House Education Committee Co-Chair Rep. Justin Ruffridge of Soldotna, legislators in Juneau listened to testimony from members of the Department of Education on Alaska’s reading playbook, strategic reading plan, teacher recruitment and retention, and received updates from the governor’s working group on teacher recruitment and retention.
kbbi.org
Friday Evening 02/10/23
In a special election on Tuesday, voters will choose between four candidates for Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor, following the resignation of former Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce last summer; and after more than a decade of flat pay, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor is getting a raise. The production of the...
kinyradio.com
Revived legislation proposes penalties for abusing Alaska’s 911 system
Sen. David Wilson, R-Wasilla, speaks on the floor of the Alaska Senate on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - A bill adding criminal penalties for harassing 911 dispatchers or abusing the 911 system in Alaska is advancing closer to a vote in the state Senate after the Legislature failed to pass it last year.
alaskalandmine.com
Dispatches from Juneau: We don’t need no education
In my experience, there’s two types of people who vocally concern themselves with education as a political issue. The first type are people (often former or current educators and concerned parents) who want better education for students, regardless of the shape or delivery method. In this group, you’ll often see a lot of homeschoolers and school choice advocates, who, for one reason or another, are disillusioned with the public school system and decided to take matters into their own hands.
Catching Up: Researchers Track 6,000 Alaskans’ Paths After Their 2005 High School Graduations
Nearly 18 years ago, about 6,000 young Alaskans left high school and launched into adulthood. Where did they end up? Slightly half were still in Alaska as of 2021, but the percentage was much smaller for those who got college degrees outside of the state, according to an analysis by the Alaska Department of Labor […]
Economist: Alaska's "Great Resignation" tied to seasonal work trends
(The Center Square) - Alaska's "Great Resignation" is primarily due to the seasonal nature of work in the state, according to state economist Neal Fried. In a study by WalletHub, Alaska was again named the state with the highest resignation rate in the nation compared to other states and The District of Columbia. "Every time this information comes out, we look at it to see how we are fairing. The...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest Man-Made Lake in Alaska
Alaska is one of the states that might never suffer water shortages in the near future because of the yards of water bodies that cover its surface. In fact, Alaska has over 3,000 natural lakes and about three million unnamed lakes, which stumps Massachusetts, a state famously referred to as the land of 10,000 lakes. It’s no wonder people want to know about the oldest man-made lake in Alaska.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, February 9, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Kodiak residents have safety concerns after last month’s failed rocket launch....
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Alaska?
Located within Chugach State Park, Eklutna Lake is one of the largest man-made lakes in Alaska. The lake lies within the Municipality of Anchorage, close to the native village of Eklutna. While the lake’s origins date back thousands of years, it changed greatly due to the construction of the original Eklutna Dam in 1929. The Eklutna River feeds the lake, which itself stems from the nearby Eklutna Glacier. As a reservoir, Eklutna Lake is one of the most important sources of freshwater for the city of Anchorage. It also offers incredible recreational opportunities and stunning views.
ktoo.org
Peltola’s hiring of former Republican legislator sparks outrage among some Alaska progressives
Fury and confusion arose from Alaska Democrats — some of them, anyway — over Congresswoman Mary Peltola’s announcement last week that she’s hired a Republican to be her state director. Not just any Republican but former state legislator Josh Revak, who got top marks from the right-wing Alaska Family Action in his last campaign.
kdll.org
What voters should know about the special election for Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor
In a special election next week, voters will choose between four candidates for Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor, following the resignation of former Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce last summer. The winner of the special election will serve through the next regularly scheduled municipal election, in October. The role is currently filled by interim Mayor Mike Navarre.
thecordovatimes.com
Brianna Gray: ‘I just choose to be me’
Brianna Gray has a little Black Panther figurine. Her son gave it to her. In 2020, when she was running for the school board in Fairbanks, she would bring it with her to all her forums and interviews, keeping it discrete. Eventually, people started picking up on it. “They’re like,...
travellemming.com
Best Time to Visit Alaska (When to Go in 2023)
The best time to visit Alaska is between May and September. There’s never a bad time of the year to visit Alaska. It depends on what you are hoping to do and see. The amount of things to do and see in the Last Frontier is as vast as the state itself!
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report 11 February 2023
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KMXT’s Kirsten Dobroth reports that the Kodiak tanner crab season is nearly in the books, Eric Stone of KRBD on the snowballing opposition to the the lawsuit that would stop king salmon trolling, and Sage Smiley on the purifying power of kelp.
FAA issues temporary flight restriction over part of Montana
The FAA has released very few details about the object but Montana's Congressional Delegation has released several statements about the sighting.
kfgo.com
West Fargo legislator wants to ban ‘approval voting’ in North Dakota; Fargo mayor opposes the bill
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO PRAIRIE PUBLIC RADIO) – A West Fargo lawmaker wants to prohibit “approval voting” in North Dakota. Fargo is the only city with that voting method. A voter can cast ballots for as many candidates as he or she wants – and the candidate with the most votes wins.
If new divorce law passes, Montana is going to have a lot more felons
If Montana lawmakers are worried about felons and crime rates, just wait till they make it even easier to become one. Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, believes that adultery in marriage should be a felony. “Any unfaithful person should not get half in my humble opinion. Or anything,” he said while contemplating a bill that would […] The post If new divorce law passes, Montana is going to have a lot more felons appeared first on Daily Montanan.
