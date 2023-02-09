ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
VISTA.Today

Opinion: Football, Freedom & Our Collective Future: The Uniting Force of Super Bowl LVII

Many of us watched anxiously when Damar Hamlin, safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed on the field after what looked like a routine tackle. We witnessed response teams run to his aid in under 10 seconds. In wake of this tragedy, sports fans from New York to California shared their support for Hamlin’s recovery and the NFL’s decision to end the game after he was rushed to the hospital.
CALIFORNIA STATE
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

