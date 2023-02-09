BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-It’s about to get a little groovier on Scottsville Road. The Groovy Gus Donut Bus is opening a storefront!. The grand opening is this Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. After three years of business and traveling the community by bus, they wanted to take the next step to be a more permanent fixture in Bowling Green.

