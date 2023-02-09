ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsville, KY

wnky.com

Groovy Gus Donut Bus opening storefront on Scottsville Road

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-It’s about to get a little groovier on Scottsville Road. The Groovy Gus Donut Bus is opening a storefront!. The grand opening is this Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. After three years of business and traveling the community by bus, they wanted to take the next step to be a more permanent fixture in Bowling Green.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Hopkinsville Factory Accident

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was trapped under a machine at White Drive Motors and Steering on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says the man’s leg and arm were trapped. He was freed by employees before authorities arrived.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

One person dead, 1 arrested following shooting in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man has been arrested after a shooting in Glasgow Friday night. James Campbell, 46, was charged with murder and two counts of wanton endangerment. Police responded to North Race Street at 6:50 p.m. for calls reporting a man had been shot. Police learned that...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

UPDATE: 1 detained, 1 dead in Glasgow shooting

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow police say a shooting took place on North Race Street around 7:30 on Friday night. Major Terry Flatt tells News 40 that one person has been detained. One victim was transported to T.J. Samson Community Hospital. Flatt has confirmed the victim has died as of...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green Police Department provides update on van investigation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has released an update concerning an investigation into an incident involving a van. On Thursday, Feb. 9 shortly after 8 a.m., the Bowling Green Police Department says it responded to a report of an attempted abduction in the area of Bent Tree Avenue in Bowling Green.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

First newborn surrendered in Bowling Green Safe Haven Baby Box

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A healthy baby was surrendered to the Bowling Green Fire Department in the Safe Haven Baby Box located at 385 Lovers Lane. Officials announced the anonymous surrender on Thursday, Feb. 9. “This Baby Box location hasn’t been open for three months yet, but it was...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Man flown to Skyline after industrial accident

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following an industrial accident Thursday afternoon at White Drive Motors on Bill Bryan Boulevard. Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the man was pinned under a piece of operating equipment and employees were able to free him using a fork lift.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Victim dies after shooting in Glasgow

UPDATE (9:02 p.m.): The victim involved in Friday night’s shooting in Glasgow has died. Glasgow Police confirmed with WCLU News late Friday evening that the victim in the below-mentioned shooting has died at the TJ Samson Hospital. Police are still working to get more details released. Stay tuned to...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

Glasgow Police Department detective on administrative leave pending investigation

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department and Kentucky State Police are currently investigating a complaint involving Glasgow police detective Guy Turcotte. Turcotte, who has been employed with the Glasgow Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to authorities. Turcotte formerly...
GLASGOW, KY
WKRN

Shooting leads to chase, one suspect on the loose

The conservative commentator who set off a debate about gender-affirming care for transgender youth testified in front of Tennessee lawmakers Tuesday as a bill banning these procedures moves quickly through the General Assembly. Victim dies following Hendersonville shooting; suspect …. Authorities are searching for a suspect following a deadly shooting...
NASHVILLE, TN

