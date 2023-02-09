Read full article on original website
1st newborn baby surrendered anonymously in Kentucky
According to Safe Haven Baby Box, the Baby Box was placed in Bowling Green in December 2022 and is the 132nd nationally, and is one of 16 locations in Kentucky.
wnky.com
Groovy Gus Donut Bus opening storefront on Scottsville Road
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-It’s about to get a little groovier on Scottsville Road. The Groovy Gus Donut Bus is opening a storefront!. The grand opening is this Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. After three years of business and traveling the community by bus, they wanted to take the next step to be a more permanent fixture in Bowling Green.
WBKO
Habitat for Humanity Restore relocating, grand opening on Feb. 11
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green and Warren County’s Restore is just days away from the grand opening of their new location in downtown Bowling Green. Right across from the Bowling Green Ballpark will be the new home of the organization’s secondhand store.
Trader Joe’s Moving Into South Central KY But It’s Not What You Might Think
Have you ever visited a Trader Joe's? They have them in Louisville, Lexington, and Nashville. I've been to the one in Nashville. Of Trader Joe's and Whole Foods--the two chains I assume are direct rivals due to their offerings--I much prefer Trader Joe's. AMERICA'S FASCINATION WITH TRADER JOE'S. And that's...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Factory Accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was trapped under a machine at White Drive Motors and Steering on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says the man’s leg and arm were trapped. He was freed by employees before authorities arrived.
WBKO
Glasgow Detective placed on administrative leave as investigation continues
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department and Kentucky State Police are investigating a complaint involving Glasgow Police Detective Guy Turcotte. Turcotte has been placed on administrative leaving pending the outcome of the investigation. We will have more information as it is released.
wnky.com
UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly crash in Simpson County
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Authorities have released the names of two people who died in a fatal crash in Simpson County. On Tuesday, the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic collision at 250 Round Pond Church Road. Authorities say a vehicle left the road and struck a...
WBKO
wnky.com
wnky.com
Bowling Green Police Department provides update on van investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has released an update concerning an investigation into an incident involving a van. On Thursday, Feb. 9 shortly after 8 a.m., the Bowling Green Police Department says it responded to a report of an attempted abduction in the area of Bent Tree Avenue in Bowling Green.
denver7.com
Tennessee jail training inmates to become barbers when they're released
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The barbershop at a jail in Tennessee is both a place to get a haircut and a classroom. The state requires someone to train for 1,500 hours in a registered barber school before they can take the master barber exam. In Davidson County's Male Correctional...
WBKO
whopam.com
WBKO
wcluradio.com
wnky.com
wnky.com
Trader Joe’s distribution center to bring 900 jobs to Simpson County
FRANKLIN, Ky. – A Trader Joe’s distribution facility is coming to Simpson County. Simpson County judge-executive Mason Barnes says Trader Joe’s will locate the distribution and assembly center in the Stone-Givens Industrial Park and will be the only one of its type in the U.S. The project...
k105.com
Barren Co. deputy jailer arrested this week stole over $1,000 from inmate’s wallet
A Barren County deputy jailer arrested earlier this week for stealing from an inmate was captured on video surveillance pilfering a large amount of cash from the inmate’s wallet. Kentucky State Police responded on Tuesday to the Barren County Detention Center to investigate a theft complaint involving deputy jailer...
WKRN
Shooting leads to chase, one suspect on the loose
The conservative commentator who set off a debate about gender-affirming care for transgender youth testified in front of Tennessee lawmakers Tuesday as a bill banning these procedures moves quickly through the General Assembly. Victim dies following Hendersonville shooting; suspect …. Authorities are searching for a suspect following a deadly shooting...
