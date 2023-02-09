Read full article on original website
Related
kbbi.org
Borough mayor gets $31 thousand raise
After more than a decade of flat pay, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor is getting a raise. The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly voted on Feb. 7 to give a $31-thousand raise to the borough mayor, bringing that salary up to $130 thousand. The Kenai Peninsula doesn’t currently have a permanent...
kbbi.org
Friday Evening 02/10/23
In a special election on Tuesday, voters will choose between four candidates for Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor, following the resignation of former Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce last summer; and after more than a decade of flat pay, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor is getting a raise. The production of the...
kbbi.org
What voters should know about the special election for Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor
In a special election next week, voters will choose between four candidates for Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor, following the resignation of former Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce last summer. The winner of the special election will serve through the next regularly scheduled municipal election, in October. The role is currently filled by interim Mayor Mike Navarre.
Comments / 0