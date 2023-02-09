ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis may be the one Republican voters want now. Can he make that last? | Column

By Jonah Goldberg
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lzlsG_0khWFKBj00
Gov. Ron DeSantis' fights — over “wokeness” in higher ed, his opposition to COVID-19 lockdowns, etc. — are the sweet spot for Republican voters ... for now. [ JOE RAEDLE | TNS ]

Imagine a popular Republican governor from an important state. Despite intense criticism from the national media, he’s notched some huge policy wins that are simultaneously popular with donors, base voters and conservative intellectuals. His key theme is fighting the Washington establishment and the institutions of progressive power. Then, fresh off of a historic reelection victory, he announces his intent to run for president in a campaign video.

“In the Republican field, there are some who are good fighters. They haven’t won those battles. There are others who have won elections but haven’t consistently taken on the big fights,” the golden boy of the right says, straight to the camera. “I’ve done both.”

Sound like a suitable ad for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ eventual presidential campaign debut?

Those were actually words from former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s 2015 announcement video. It may seem like a lifetime ago, but there was a time when Walker was the “fighter” Republicans craved. He won the governorship three times in four years, thanks to a vicious effort to recall him after he successfully orchestrated a huge victory against public sector unions in his state.

For months, Walker dominated the polls in neighboring Iowa. In late February 2015, he led the rest of the field by more than 2-1. By April, he was leading in New Hampshire, too.

In September, he dropped out of the race.

Most of the autopsies of his campaign focused on a string of gaffes and stumbles in interviews. He refused to say whether he believed President Obama was Christian, he compared unions to the Islamic State, and seemed open to the idea of a border wall — to protect us from Canada. He was also the first, but not the last, Republican candidate in the 2016 cycle who couldn’t figure out how to deal with Donald Trump’s insults.

While Walker’s fall was remarkable, it was hardly unique.

Indeed, it seems like every four years, somebody who, for a while, looks like the Anointed One ends up the answer to a trivia question. I still remember all of the Republicans who told me something like, “You just don’t get it, Sen. Fred Thompson is unstoppable.”

The Walker chapter has many lessons. One is that voters are fickle. What excites them now can quickly bore them. Walker personified the policy and political objectives of the tea party-era GOP. But he also proved that finding that sweet spot isn’t enough.

For years, my biggest gripe with many charismatic Republican politicians is their often-steadfast refusal to do their homework. Rick Perry was a wildly successful governor of Texas, but when he threw his hat in the presidential arena, he couldn’t even memorize the three government agencies he vowed to abolish. Ben Carson didn’t lack for intelligence or work ethic — he was a world-famous pediatric neurosurgeon after all — but he seemed to think that his skills in that field made him an expert on politics and policy. Don’t get me started on Sarah Palin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ic1lj_0khWFKBj00

Walker had the magic as governor, but he soon discovered that his old tricks didn’t work in a presidential campaign.

Of course, Trump never did his homework and he won anyway. But he also benefited from a huge collective-action problem in the overcrowded primaries. The bloc of voters who bought his act was large enough for him to win pluralities in a crowded field. Even so, he never started winning majorities in the primaries until after he’d all but sewed up the nomination.

Today, DeSantis is the closest parallel to Walker. He appears to lead in Iowa and New Hampshire. His fights — over “wokeness” in higher ed, his opposition to COVID-19 lockdowns, etc. — are the sweet spot ... for now. One more Chinese balloon over America, and nobody will care about gas stoves.

Some Republicans warn that DeSantis could fizzle like Walker because of his marked charisma deficit. He’s awkward and standoffish. I’ve lost track of the times I’ve been told, “He can’t work a room.” In other words, what has worked for him in Florida might not work in living rooms and diners in Iowa and New Hampshire.

On the other hand, DeSantis actually does his homework — from the nitty-gritty of COVID-19 policy to which cultural fights are likely to garner support — in part because he doesn’t have much charisma to fall back on. Many liberal critics who dismiss his culture war battles make the mistake of thinking he’s dumb because they think the battles are dumb. They’re wrong on both counts.

The 2024 primaries are potentially shaping up for another collective-action problem. It will only play out differently if Republicans learn from Walker’s cautionary tale.

Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch and the host of The Remnant podcast. His Twitter handle is @JonahDispatch.

© 2023 Tribune Content Agency

Comments / 9

Dream Girl
3d ago

If DeSantis ever became our president, freedom and democracy in America would be history that we would be banned from learning about.

Reply(2)
7
Rudolph H Waddy
3d ago

Let's ban all books that document the history of America's evolution as a nation that expouses freedom and civil liberties. Thank you Mr. Depressionist!

Reply
2
Related
Tampa Bay Times

We Floridians should remember that we have sunshine laws for a reason | Letters

Government in the sunshine or government in the dark? The citizens of Florida voted a long time ago for sunshine laws in this state. It’s even specified in the Florida Constitution. Russia does not share much with its citizens, nor does China. We Americans need to be vigilant and protect the rights we struggled for and won. Our elected officials have no right to assume they are omnipotent, unless we let them. To quote a former Florida attorney general, Pam Bondi, “In Florida, transparency is not up to the whim or grace of public officials. Instead, it is an enforceable right.” Let’s keep it that way. Elected officials, from the governor on down, need periodic reminders that they work for the people in the full light of day.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Coast Guard sends SOS to DeSantis

How bad is the Biden border crisis? So bad that White House staffers can’t even keep track of who they are asking to help bail them out of the catastrophe they created. Last week, after more than 300 Cuban immigrants landed at Dry Tortugas National Park and Key West, Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) declared a state of emergency and activated the Florida National Guard to help manage the situation. He even joked he would send President Joe Biden the bill since it is Biden’s nonexistent immigration enforcement policies that caused the current wave of illegal migration.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is following the Ron DeSantis roadmap

As a child raised in the pressure cooker of a high-profile political family, it seems, in retrospect at least, inevitable that Sarah Huckabee Sanders would eventually follow in her father's footsteps and enter the political limelight herself — first as the most visible staffer in the Trump administration outside of the president himself, and now as the newly elected governor of Arkansas, occupying the same position her father Mike Huckabee held nearly 15 years prior.  In her inauguration address on Jan. 10, Sanders acknowledged the historical significance of her recent gubernatorial win, saying "this day is especially notable because I happen to be the...
FLORIDA STATE
Tallahassee Democrat

After calling it 'trash,' Florida commissioner pushes DeSantis to craft true African American curriculum

Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor, who is also a local pastor and teaches political science at Florida A&M University, is pushing Gov. Ron DeSantis to develop an African American studies college curriculum that actually reflects the Black experience. In rare agreement with Florida's Republican governor, Proctor, a Democrat, penned a letter Wednesday to...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
91K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy