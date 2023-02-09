ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
stcroix360.com

Minnesota legislation seeks to improve management of misunderstood fish

DNR supports effort to study and recommend changes to regulations that currently leave several species vulnerable. Significant changes could be on the way for how Minnesota regulates fishing for numerous species previously considered “rough fish.” Proposals moving forward through the state legislature would have the Department of Natural Resources revise its rules for numerous species that are largely unmanaged today.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Center Square

Minnesota has 17th highest average combined state and local sales tax

(The Center Square) – Minnesota has the sixth-highest state sales tax rate in the nation, but its average local sales tax rate diminishes the state’s combined state and local sales tax rate in relation to other states, according to a new Tax Foundation report. It also has a lower cap on local tax rates compared with many states, Tax Foundation’s Feb. 7 report showed. Combining Minnesota’s state tax rate, 6.875%,...
MINNESOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Sanford-Fairview merger delayed amidst public pushback

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The deadline for the merger between Sanford and Fairview has been pushed back from March 31 to May 31. The proposed merger has been a hot topic of discussion in Minnesota, and one of the biggest concerns from the public has been whether or not the deal is being made too quickly. Pushback on the merger has come from lawmakers, the University of Minnesota and the Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Clay & Becker Co. businesses blast MN paid family leave bill

MINNESOTA (KVRR) – Ninety-eight businesses part of the Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo Chamber of Commerce are against a bill in the Minnesota Legislature that would give employees up to 24 weeks of paid family leave. “This bill is by no means set in stone. It’s already I believe had...
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Minnesota House passes emergency funding for food shelves

High angle shot of some different raw vegetables, such as cauliflower of different colors, broccolini, fava beans, french beans, kale, onion or carrots, on a white rustic wooden table. The Minnesota House Thursday unanimously passed emergency funding for food shelves. The bill will provids Minnesota food shelves with funds to...
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota women getting abortion meds from other states

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The border between Republican-led South Dakota and Democratic-controlled Minnesota has become a firing line in the national clash over abortion rights, with online doctor visits and mail-order prescriptions blurring the lines of state sovereignty and the reach of law enforcement. On one side...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Former Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen hires lawyer in response to 6th state investigation; describes review as "witch-hunt"

(Fargo, ND) -- Former Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen says he's hired an attorney now that the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice is investigating him for a sixth time. "What we're seeing is allegations that literally represent a witch-hunt and this is the democratic machine. I have phone calls...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Southeast Minnesota's best spellers ready to compete in regional final

ROCHESTER, Minn. – 12 students from southeast Minnesota have qualified for the regional final spelling bee. 59 students from 29 school districts competed in two qualifying spelling bees in Rochester on February 7. The top 12 spellers, six from each bee, now advance to the final on February 21 at Wood Lake Meeting Center in Rochester. The Grand Champion of the Final will advance to the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Really? Study Says Minnesota Has Second-Best Roads In The Country

There's only one state in the country that has better roads than we do here in Minnesota-- if you believe the results of a new study. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State. Heck, even some of our classic Minnesota food has been named the Best in America.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Wind turbine project moving forward in ND’s sage grouse country

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A wind turbine farm project is moving forward in North Dakota’s sage grouse habitat. State wildlife officials voiced concern after Apex Clean Energy’s Bowman Wind Project proposed placing wind turbines within four miles of a sage-grouse lek, where the birds mate. Populations of the native birds have sharply dropped off in North Dakota and surrounding states due to lack of sagebrush habitat. They now reside in under 500 square miles of Golden Valley, Slope, and Bowman counties. They’re down from around 30 leks in the state to six.
BOWMAN COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Minnesota offering free gun locks to all Minnesota gun owners

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota is setting a goal to get gun locks in the hands of every gun owner in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota DNR gave away more than 18,000 gun locks during the Minnesota State fair but their new goal is to get them in the hands of every Minnesota gun owner.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy