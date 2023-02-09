Read full article on original website
Lead Concerns: State wants to test children of ammunition plant employees
The Minnesota Department of Health is urging employees of the Federal Ammunition plant in Anoka to have their children tested for lead exposure.
stcroix360.com
Minnesota legislation seeks to improve management of misunderstood fish
DNR supports effort to study and recommend changes to regulations that currently leave several species vulnerable. Significant changes could be on the way for how Minnesota regulates fishing for numerous species previously considered “rough fish.” Proposals moving forward through the state legislature would have the Department of Natural Resources revise its rules for numerous species that are largely unmanaged today.
lptv.org
Safety Officials Say Number of “Sextortion” Threats to Youth Growing in MN
State safety officials say they are seeing an increase in the number of child financial “sextortion” incidents in Minnesota. The crimes involve victims being targeted on the internet and being tricked into giving illicit images of themselves to suspects who then blackmail them. “The crime always follows the...
Minnesota has 17th highest average combined state and local sales tax
(The Center Square) – Minnesota has the sixth-highest state sales tax rate in the nation, but its average local sales tax rate diminishes the state’s combined state and local sales tax rate in relation to other states, according to a new Tax Foundation report. It also has a lower cap on local tax rates compared with many states, Tax Foundation’s Feb. 7 report showed. Combining Minnesota’s state tax rate, 6.875%,...
WTIP
Forest Service again pushes back timeline for decision on proposed expansion of Lutsen Mountains
It will be at least several more months before the public finds out what choice the U.S. Forest Service will make regarding a proposed expansion of Lutsen Mountains, a ski resort on Minnesota’s North Shore. A decision on the request is now expected by June or July, according to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sanford-Fairview merger delayed amidst public pushback
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The deadline for the merger between Sanford and Fairview has been pushed back from March 31 to May 31. The proposed merger has been a hot topic of discussion in Minnesota, and one of the biggest concerns from the public has been whether or not the deal is being made too quickly. Pushback on the merger has come from lawmakers, the University of Minnesota and the Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Minnesota State College Southeast: College needs your support in the legislature
As I wrote in January, we are very fortunate to live in a state that values educating its citizens. The importance of higher education for all Minnesotans is made evident by the support of the state legislature, which provides funding for public colleges and universities across the state. Minnesota State...
kvrr.com
Clay & Becker Co. businesses blast MN paid family leave bill
MINNESOTA (KVRR) – Ninety-eight businesses part of the Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo Chamber of Commerce are against a bill in the Minnesota Legislature that would give employees up to 24 weeks of paid family leave. “This bill is by no means set in stone. It’s already I believe had...
mprnews.org
‘Rusty’ batteries could hold key to Minnesota's carbon-free power future
In central Minnesota, a first-of-its kind pilot project will test whether new battery storage technology that uses a common process — iron rusting — could play a key role in the nation's transition to cleaner energy. Great River Energy plans to install a 1.5 megawatt iron-air battery system...
Southern Minnesota News
Minnesota House passes emergency funding for food shelves
High angle shot of some different raw vegetables, such as cauliflower of different colors, broccolini, fava beans, french beans, kale, onion or carrots, on a white rustic wooden table. The Minnesota House Thursday unanimously passed emergency funding for food shelves. The bill will provids Minnesota food shelves with funds to...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota women getting abortion meds from other states
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The border between Republican-led South Dakota and Democratic-controlled Minnesota has become a firing line in the national clash over abortion rights, with online doctor visits and mail-order prescriptions blurring the lines of state sovereignty and the reach of law enforcement. On one side...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Former Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen hires lawyer in response to 6th state investigation; describes review as "witch-hunt"
(Fargo, ND) -- Former Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen says he's hired an attorney now that the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice is investigating him for a sixth time. "What we're seeing is allegations that literally represent a witch-hunt and this is the democratic machine. I have phone calls...
lptv.org
Golden Apple: Local Credit Union Offers Finance Classes to Brainerd Learning Center Students
In the state of Minnesota, no student is required to take any courses on finance, leaving some unable to do things like balance a checkbook or understand a credit score. Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union is hoping to break that cycle by properly informing kids of what financial education can do for their future.
KIMT
Southeast Minnesota's best spellers ready to compete in regional final
ROCHESTER, Minn. – 12 students from southeast Minnesota have qualified for the regional final spelling bee. 59 students from 29 school districts competed in two qualifying spelling bees in Rochester on February 7. The top 12 spellers, six from each bee, now advance to the final on February 21 at Wood Lake Meeting Center in Rochester. The Grand Champion of the Final will advance to the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Really? Study Says Minnesota Has Second-Best Roads In The Country
There's only one state in the country that has better roads than we do here in Minnesota-- if you believe the results of a new study. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State. Heck, even some of our classic Minnesota food has been named the Best in America.
507 Area Code Running Low on Numbers, New Area Code Coming Soon
Regulators say they are running out of numbers in the 507 area code, saying that a new area code is likely on the way for southern Minnesota. 612 and 218 were Minnesota's first area codes, with 507 being added in 1954. Since then we've added 320, 651, 952, and 763.
KFYR-TV
Wind turbine project moving forward in ND’s sage grouse country
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A wind turbine farm project is moving forward in North Dakota’s sage grouse habitat. State wildlife officials voiced concern after Apex Clean Energy’s Bowman Wind Project proposed placing wind turbines within four miles of a sage-grouse lek, where the birds mate. Populations of the native birds have sharply dropped off in North Dakota and surrounding states due to lack of sagebrush habitat. They now reside in under 500 square miles of Golden Valley, Slope, and Bowman counties. They’re down from around 30 leks in the state to six.
Minnesota police licensing board adopts sweeping changes to stop extremists from becoming officers
The Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST), which licenses the state’s law enforcement officers, approved rule changes on Thursday that included a ban on officers associating with or promoting the views of extremist and hate groups. “Good work everybody,” said Mendota Heights Police Chief and chair...
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota offering free gun locks to all Minnesota gun owners
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota is setting a goal to get gun locks in the hands of every gun owner in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota DNR gave away more than 18,000 gun locks during the Minnesota State fair but their new goal is to get them in the hands of every Minnesota gun owner.
New standards for law enforcement officers in place in Minnesota
Law enforcement officers face stricter scrutiny on hiring and other standards after a state panel passed new rules about racism and other potentially provocative activities to consider.
