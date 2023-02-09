Read full article on original website
Related
Google may finally have a worthy challenger in online ads
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When we're talking about advertising, it's hard to disagree Google is a dominant force. A majority of its revenue comes from serving ads which you've no doubt come across all around the Internet. But even as antitrust sentiment around the company swells, it would still take a behemoth effort from enterprise as well as regulators to counter such dominance. Well, it looks like Europe's biggest telecom companies are willing to give it a try.
The OnePlus Keyboard is official, created in collaboration with Keychron
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Today, OnePlus pulled the wraps off the OnePlus 11, its long-anticipated OnePlus Pad, and a bunch of other cool gadgets like the Buds Pro 2. While the OnePlus 11 could make its way to our selection of the best Android phones, the company also announced its maiden foray into the unfamiliar PC peripheral enthusiast market. We saw several teasers in the weeks leading up to its launch, but nothing quite prepared us for the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro. Here are all the juicy details.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
Blame Samsung, not T-Mobile if you lost network access on your phone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Galaxy S23 series debuted earlier in the month, with Samsung and other major carriers accepting pre-orders for the phones right after the launch event. There's still time for the phones to make their way into the hands of consumers, with pre-orders scheduled to start shipping on February 17. Now, if you are on T-Mobile's network and placed your Galaxy S23's pre-order through Samsung's online store, an inadvertent bug from the Korean company's side may have led to you losing mobile service on your existing phone.
Google Translate is adding contextual translations for words with multiple meanings
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If there's one space where the power of AI can really show its stuff, its translations. Enabling conversations between two parties speaking completely different languages is notoriously difficult, and while Google has made some strides in this space, it's certainly not finished improving its service. At today's AI-focused event in Paris, the company announced some improved contextual tools coming to Google Translate that could help speakers avoid all sorts of common mistakes in the future.
The best OnePlus 11 deals: Where to buy OnePlus's latest and greatest
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The OnePlus 11 gives us the affordable price and supreme battery life that the Galaxy S23 couldn't, but OnePlus is not ubiquitous and widely sold as Samsung or Google, especially here in the U.S. This means your buying options for OnePlus's super-shiny flagship are limited, but there are still a few deals to be found. We're hunting for more, but with no carriers selling the phone this year, we have fewer ways to get the phone for a significant discount.
Chrome finally adds biometric authentication to keep Password Manager secure
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It’s important to use unique, complex passwords for each of your online accounts — but this means you’ll never be able to memorize all of your credentials, and that’s why you absolutely need a password manager nowadays. There are lots of great password utilities to choose from, but for millions of people, convenience is king, and Google Chrome’s built-in Password Manager trumps other options. Google is now making this utility safer with support for biometric authentication on desktops and laptops.
Minecraft on Chromebooks might become reality sooner than you think
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There used to be a time a long while ago when Chromebooks were just netbooks. ChromeOS was just the Chrome experience and little else. But Google has sought ways to make Chromebooks more useful from adding support for Android apps to even Linux programs. The company's new focus is on making its lightweight do-anything operating system better for gaming and while the main thrust of it seems focused on cloud gaming — as evidenced by some flashy new gaming Chromebooks — that doesn't mean you can't run a game locally every once in a while. In that department, Chromebook users are getting ready to celebrate a huge win as Minecraft is now available on their platform (limited in gameplay as it may be for now).
Flashy new Google Maps Immersive View shows these five cities like you've never seen them before
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Back in May, Google announced a slick new feature for Google Maps called Immersive View. It lets you virtually explore a city from a birds-eye, similar to Apple Maps' Flyover. At its Search AI event in Paris today, Google announced that Immersive View is going live starting today in a handful of cities around the world.
Weekend poll: Are you going to try the Android 14 previews this year?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While smartphone manufacturers are in the middle of launching all sorts of new hardware, Google isn't slowing down Android development. This week, we got our first glimpse of Android 14, the next version of our favorite mobile operating system set to launch later this year. Developer previews aren't quite as feature-packed as the beta program scheduled to arrive in April, but it's an exciting time nonetheless. Really, the only question is whether you're jumping in right now, waiting for the first official beta, or if you're bidding your time until a stable upgrade arrives later this year.
Google Meet adds caption support to video recordings
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Since their resurgence as prominent everyday tools following the pandemic’s onset, video conferencing utilities have improved greatly. Some of the best video calling apps have led the charge with regular feature additions, bug fixes, and accessibility improvements. Case in point, Google Meet has added in-meeting live translated captions to help bridge language barriers, distances, and disabilities. Now, Google is making this feature even better by including captions in meeting recordings.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1 arrives with fixes and February security patch
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We are barely one week into February, and Google feels like it's already done a full month's worth of product announcements and new software releases. While the first Android 14 Developer Preview is the biggest news on the latter front this week, it follows Google sharing Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 ahead of the March Feature Drop. Now, just one week later, we're already getting another update in the form of QPR2 Beta 3.1.
YouTube Music's modern playlist UI spreads to albums on smartphones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. YouTube Music has spent the past several months swapping the look of many parts of its interface for a more unified design. Early last year, the service slowly pushed a UI redesign to playlists, making this song collection appear more spruced up than before, with a larger cover art in the top center and a row of useful action buttons beneath it. The same visual makeover made its way to the album view on tablets in June 2022 as part of Google's renewed focus on large-screen devices. Now, the new interface is hopping over to albums on smartphones.
Google Pay and Chrome can now combat cybercrime with virtual cards for American Express
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Even if you only shop at reputable online retailers, giving your credit card number to any website is inherently risky. No company with an online presence is immune to hackers, and that includes some of the most tech-forward businesses around — T-Mobile just had its second massive data breach in as many years, and Google Fi customers were also hit. So your best bet is to minimize your online footprint, especially when it comes to identity theft targets like your credit card. On Safer Internet Day, Google has taken a major step to help on this front with new virtual card support.
Samsung Galaxy S23+ vs. Google Pixel 7 Pro: Is performance everything?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Galaxy S23+ is the sweet spot in Samsung's lineup for those who want leading performance and a larger screen but don't need the advanced features of the pricier S23 Ultra.
Android 14 DP1 moves Guest mode phone controls to a more obvious place
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android 14 Developer Preview 1 doesn’t have too many user-facing changes — those are more likely to come with the first or second beta. While avid tinkerers and leakers are discovering more and more hidden features within the Android 14 developer preview, there are a handful of changes that are already visible when you install the pre-release software on your phone. Among them is a small tweak to the multiple users settings.
Google Bard explained: What this AI-powered ChatGPT competitor can do
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There’s been a lot of chatter around artificial intelligence lately, particularly after OpenAI debuted its revolutionary ChatGPT service that Microsoft is now looking to integrate into Office 365 and Bing search. Meanwhile, Google has been a self-professed “AI-first” company since announcing a shift in focus at I/O 2017, and more recently, it unveiled plans for an AI-powered Google Search feature called Bard. But in a sea of buzzwords and initialisms, it can be hard to wrap your head around what these new tools actually do.
How to watch today’s Google Search AI event
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Midway through the Live from Paris launch, the YouTube stream of the show stopped working. It now appears to say the video is private, and there's no alternative stream to watch the show. We hope Google will upload a full video of the show after the event so you'll be able to head back through it to catch up on the latest, but it's currently unclear when it'll be fixed.
JK, Twitter isn't killing your favorite Twitter bots after all
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Twitter's course of action has become increasingly difficult to predict, thanks to frequent changes without notice and new features meant to monetize even the most basic of capabilities. This is becoming more apparent as Elon Musk desperately seeks ways to pay his debts incurred as a result of the social media site's acquisition, the most recent of which was the company's decision to end free access to the Twitter API on February 9. This signaled the end of an era for fun and informative automations on the platform, but Musk has walked back on his decision just days before the change is set to take effect.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0