J.Lo & Ben Affleck Joined By Jennifer Garner For Daughter Seraphina’s Musical Event In LA: Photos
The more the merrier! Ben Affleck, 50, and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53, were joined by the Gone Girl star’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 50, on Sunday to attend his daughter, Seraphina Affleck‘s musical event in Los Angeles (see PHOTOS HERE). The Shotgun Wedding star dressed chic at the event in a pair of blue jeans, cropped coat, and a green turtle neck. J.Lo also accessorized her look with oversized sunglasses, heels, and an iconic Hermès Birkin bag. The J.Lo Beauty founder was also seen holding hands with her child, Emme, 10, while at the event.
Jennifer Lopez Tried To 'Control' Ben Affleck During Tense Grammy Moment: Body Language Expert
An expert is weighing in on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's tense appearance at the Grammys. According to body language specialist Judi James, the now viral moment of the Latin superstar appearing to scold her husband while sitting in the audience of the Sunday, February 5, awards show was a telling sign of the "controlling" dynamics between them. “The normal A-list routine is for the guy to whisper what looks like sexy sweet nothings into his partner’s ear at red carpet events while the woman smiles or giggles to signal a passionate relationship,” the expert explained. “Jennifer’s response to Ben’s...
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Were Seemingly Caught Fighting During The Grammys And It’s Seriously Awkward
“The Grammy producers are so messy for this but I love it 😭💀”
“I know this sounds crazy” – Katherine Schwarzenegger to Follow in the Steps of Father Arnold Schwarzenegger When It Comes to Raising Her Daughters
Apart from being a global superstar,superstar, Arnold Schwarzenegger is also a proud dad to five children. The Terminator star shares four kids with his ex-wife Maria Shriver: Katherine, Christina, Patrick, and Christopher. Meanwhile, his third son Joseph Baena was born out of his relationship with his longtime housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena. With all these children, he must have some idea when it comes to parenting, and it seems like his daughter wants to take up those ideas with her daughters.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck sell luxurious Bel-Air Estate for $42.5 Million
Are you ready to enter Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's multimillion-dollar mansion? These two lovebirds have listed their Bel-Air mansion for a whopping $42.5 million. This beautiful apartment is set on eight acres of breathtaking countryside and has everything you could want and more. This place is a true fantasy home, with sky-high ceilings in the main level living room and a 30-seat screening room featuring JLo and Ben's movie pictures on the wall. And if you like games, the game area has you covered with a very familiar sign.
Viewers think they spotted Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck fighting at the Grammys
Eagle-eyed viewers think they've caught Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck having an argument at the Grammys. Thanks to the sneaky antics of the person behind the camera, we got to see the power couple looking like they were having strong words with one another at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, which took place at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday (5 February).
'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
Christina Applegate Discusses Weight Gain as a Result of MS: "I Didn't Look Like Myself"
Christina Applegate waited months before watching the final season of "Dead to Me." It's not so much that she didn't want to, but she wasn't sure if she could bear to see herself in a different light. "I don't like seeing myself struggling," she said in an interview with The Los Angeles Times published on Feb. 7. "Also, I gained 40 pounds because of inactivity and medications, and I didn't look like myself, and I didn't feel like myself."
Jennifer Lopez Arrives At Dance Rehearsal In 1st Photos Since Fans Mocked Ben Affleck’s Grammys Behavior
Jennifer Lopez is completely unbothered by fans dissecting Ben Affleck‘s behavior at Sunday’s Grammy Awards! The stunning Shotgun Wedding star, 53, stepped out following the hoopla wearing a gorgeous turquoise blue sweater with a high neckline, matching leggings with a stylish script print, and bright white sneakers. In the pics, taken February 7, 2023, the singer was leaving a dance rehearsal and rocking a devastatingly stylish pair of Otra Eyewear ‘Ava’ shades in blue. J. Lo carried a black Hermes handbag on her arm, completing the look with a tight, sleek bun, and a pair of tasteful earrings. She smiled slightly and showed off her stunning wedding ring on her left hand, as well.
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Go House Hunting After Their Grammys Date Goes Viral: Photos
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, are still on the hunt for the perfect forever home that they can live in with their five combined children. The married couple got a tour of a stunning mansion in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 8. J.Lo was seen wearing a cozy white sweater as she walked out of the house with her husband in tow. Ben seemed to be in much higher spirits than he was at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, where his unamused reactions hilariously went viral on the internet.
Ben Affleck’s Reaction To J.Lo Showing Him He Became A Meme At Grammys Revealed
Yes, Ben Affleck knew he looked bored at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), and apparently, he knew that his disinterested reaction had gone viral. A TikTok user by the name @almostanna posted about how she and her friends were seat fillers – someone employed to fill a vacant chair during an awards show, so there are no empty seats when the camera pans at the audience – at the Grammys. She also said she sat next to Ben, 50, and Jennifer Lopez for a large part of the ceremony. “I was next to them for a good bit of it,” she says before sharing how J.Lo, 53, clued her husband into his new meme.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Hilariously Responds to Comments About Ben Affleck’s Grammys Misery
8 Celeb Splits That Surprised Us As Much as Brad and Angelina 8 Celeb Splits That Surprised Us As Much as Brad and Angelina. Jennifer Lopez had the best response to social media chatter about husband Ben Affleck's Grammys misery. Days after the two made their Grammy Awards debut at...
Salma Hayek confesses that she was "forced" to marry François-Henri Pinault.
Salma Hayek is one of the celebrities who have made the most effort to keep her personal life private, however, being a star is very complicated as she is constantly exposed to the media.
Archie Sends Internet Into a Meltdown With His Latest Bathtub Water Splashing Clip From ‘Harry & Meghan’ Docuserie
The winters of 2022 was more about Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana than it was about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Sussex couple swept the Royal Family off its feet as they came clean with their tell-all bombshell docuseries. The six-part Netflix blockbuster did touch on various sensitive matters regarding the UK Sovereigns. However, what touched the fandom the most were the sweet little compilations of the Sussexes kids, Archie and Lilibet.
A Lipreader Revealed What Ben Affleck and J.Lo Were Talking About at the Grammys
Presumably due to the fact that it wasn't a Dunkin' Donuts, Ben Affleck simply didn't appear to have a good time at the 2023 Grammy Awards—at least judging from his less-than-enthused facial expressions. And on top of that, he and Jennifer Lopez were caught on camera having what appeared to be a kinda tense conversation during one of Trevor Noah's bits.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Tom Schwartz Reveals He “Strayed a Few Times” While Married to Katie
The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere pulled back the curtain on Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s divorce, and he got even more candid about the split during a subsequent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. After Tom shared an update on how things are between him...
Why Ben Affleck Looked ‘Anxious and Bored’ as Jennifer Lopez’s Date to the 2023 Grammys
Fans were quick to notice Ben Affleck seemed less than thrilled to attend the 2023 Grammys with wife Jennifer Lopez. A source exclusively reveals to In Touch why the actor "looked anxious and bored" while sitting in the audience at the awards show. "Ben was on his best behavior as Jen’s date, that’s the only...
