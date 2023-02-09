Yes, Ben Affleck knew he looked bored at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), and apparently, he knew that his disinterested reaction had gone viral. A TikTok user by the name @almostanna posted about how she and her friends were seat fillers – someone employed to fill a vacant chair during an awards show, so there are no empty seats when the camera pans at the audience – at the Grammys. She also said she sat next to Ben, 50, and Jennifer Lopez for a large part of the ceremony. “I was next to them for a good bit of it,” she says before sharing how J.Lo, 53, clued her husband into his new meme.

