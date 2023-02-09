ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PWMania

What Happened After WWE SmackDown Went Off the Air, Pre-Show Dark Match Result

Butch defeated Giovanni Vinci in a dark match prior to Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. After SmackDown went off the air, two dark match main events took place. In a No Disqualification match, Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight, while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Dominik Mysterio and Damien Priest.
PWMania

The Undertaker on What He Said to Bray Wyatt, Doesn’t Believe It’s Fair to Compare Their Careers

During WWE RAW 30, The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt shared a special moment as Taker made his return as The American Badass while interrupting LA Knight. Knight started to trash-talk Taker, but the WWE Hall of Famer grabbed him by the throat and gave him to Wyatt, who then hit Knight with the Sister Abigail. This was just a few days before Wyatt defeated Knight in the Royal Rumble’s Pitch Black Match.
PWMania

Ricardo Rodriguez Believed a Former WWE Manager Was a Racist Due to His Gimmick

Dutch Mantell recently spoke on his podcast, “Story Time with Dutch Mantell,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Ricardo Rodriguez, Alberto Del Rio’s ring announcer, who legitimately believed that he was racist. Mantell returned to the WWE, working as an anti-immigrant heel alongside Jack Swagger...
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announcer Discusses Possibility Of Sami Zayn Main Eventing WrestleMania 39

WWE's road to WrestleMania 39 has an interesting dynamic. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has dominated as "the head of the table" for well over two years, but his upcoming challengers have left fans torn on whether it should be Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn who faces him in the main event of WrestleMania. Corey Graves assessed the situation on the latest episode of "After The Bell" following Rhodes' emotional promo with Paul Heyman on "WWE Raw."
PWMania

Backstage News on Why WWE Gave Up on Baron Corbin’s Latest Push

JBL and Baron Corbin have been split up, as PWMania.com previously reported, and the latest attempt to push Corbin has ended. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio show, Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzales discussed the split, and Meltzer confirmed that it was not planned. “They gave up on it,” Meltzer...
wrestlinginc.com

Arn Anderson Says Hitting Spinebuster On WWE HOFer Was Career Highlight

When one has had a career like Arn Anderson has, it's hard to pick one moment that stands out between all the great matches, great promos, and other accomplishments. For Anderson though, it's not that hard to pick out, mainly because it involved a match where he was technically not even a participant.
Yardbarker

Roman Reigns advertised for upcoming WWE Raw

Roman Reigns will be making a rare appearance on WWE Monday Night Raw next month as the company moves closer to WrestleMania 39. “The Tribal Chief” is now advertised to appear at the Raw event on March 20 from St. Louis, MO at the Enterprise Center. The arena is advertising him for the show.
PWMania

Current Favorites to Win at WWE Elimination Chamber Revealed

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 betting odds have been published by betting site betonline.ag. The favorites are represented by the “-” symbol, while the underdogs are represented by the “+” symbol. The number for the favorites represents the amount of money you would have to risk to win $100. The number for the underdogs represents the amount of money you would win if you bet $100.
PWMania

Kurt Angle on Offers From UFC, Which Weight Division Would’ve Been Right for Him, Dana White

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle claims that we were close to learning whether his success in combat sports would have continued in the MMA world. Angle won an Olympic gold medal in 1996 before entering pro wrestling and becoming one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Angle recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso about how he almost got into MMA. Angle spoke with Barrasso to promote his role as Celebrity Judge at the PFL Challenger Series MMA event on Friday, and you can find more information on the gig, as well as Angle’s comments on a possible future with PFL and how he’s always wanted a role in MMA, by clicking here.
PWMania

Possible Spoiler: Top WWE Star Could Return in Time for WrestleMania 39

Randy Orton may soon return to ring action, despite reports that his status is uncertain. Orton underwent a lower back fusion procedure in November. Those in WWE have expressed concern about his career. It was reported that Orton’s condition had not changed as recently as this past week. Last...
ringsidenews.com

Tony Khan Knew AAA’s Plan To Have WWE Talent Beat FTR

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler established themselves as one of the greatest tag teams in the last decade. Their time in professional wrestling has been nothing short of legendary. Following a very grueling schedule in 2022, FTR decided it was time for them to take some time off from pro wrestling. They lost the AAA Tag Titles last year and it seems this was something that Tony Khan knew in advance.
PWMania

Kamille Reveals WWE Dream Match Opponent, Reflects On Training With Women’s Legend

Kamille recently spoke with our friends at SEScoops.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star reflected on training with Natalya, and revealed her WWE dream match opponent. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches...
PWMania

Possible Spoiler on WWE’s Plans for the Elimination Chamber US Title Match

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will defend his title next Saturday from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, at the Bell Centre against Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Montez Ford, Damian Priest, and Bronson Reed inside the Elimination Chamber at the PLE. This will be the first time in history that the US...
PWMania

AEW Star Currently Dealing With an Injury

Eddie Kingston is out of action due to an injury that prevented him from facing Artemis Spencer on Saturday’s DEFY Wrestling show. Due to an undisclosed injury, DEFY Wrestling reported that Kingston would miss their event. Kingston did not appear on Dynamite or Rampage this week, so it is...
Yardbarker

VIDEO: Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzales talk WWE Wrestlemana 39 plans

Meltzer said that Paul Heyman is involved in the creative for both the Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes programs heading into WrestleMania. Gonzales asked Meltzer if he thought that the Rhodes/Reigns program peaked too soon with the promo that took place on Monday’s Raw. Meltzer did not think so, saying that there was plenty left in the storyline heading into WrestleMania.
