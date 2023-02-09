ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Billy P
3d ago

the people's republic of Massachusetts. the politicians have never met a tax they don't like,criminals are protected and kept on the streets and the constitutional rights of the law abiding are constantly under attack

jim thompson
3d ago

Still a communist commonwealth for now. Time to fix this really sad we went from the birth place of the revolution and liberty to this.

David Gilardi
3d ago

It's hard to imagine why anyone would vote for blood thirsty Democrats who ravenously promote abortions anytime for any reason. Both Massachusetts Democrats and Congressional Democrats voted NOT TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ASSISTANCE TO A BABY IF THE BABY IS STILL "ALIVE" AFTER AN ATTEMPTED ABORTION. How immoral this entire Democratic party has become. Even to the point of NOT TREATING "LIVE" BABIES. ....Stop voting for Democrats

POLITICO

Rumor has it

SITTING, WAITING, WISHING — Elizabeth Warren isn’t running for Senate again. Er, wait, she is running. But isn't Jake Auchincloss gearing up to challenge her? Oh, sorry, it's actually Ayanna Pressley who's eyeing the seat, right?. Midterms, we hardly knew ye. Campaign silly season is already upon us...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Are These 12 Massachusetts Town Names Actually Real or Obviously Fake?

Massachusetts is home to some of the most unique towns of any state throughout the country. They seem to have a capitalized on a certain niche and style for town names in the Bay State. While most of them have some sort of history behind them, there are some that you will hear and then think to yourself, "That town definitely sounds like it could only be in Massachusetts." But some towns just sound so fake, but are they really?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Commonwealth Fusion Systems Opens Fusion Energy Campus on The Fastest Path to Bring Clean Fusion Energy to the World

DEVENS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 10, 2023-- Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS) officially opened its new campus to support the development and deployment of commercial fusion energy. The ceremonial event today included visits from U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Senator Edward Markey, U.S. Representative Lori Trahan, Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, along with a host of state and local leaders. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230210005359/en/ U.S. Energy Secretary Granholm, Massachusetts Senators Markey and Warren, Massachusetts Lt. Governor Driscoll, and other federal and state officials join Commonwealth Fusion Systems’ CEO Bob Mumgaard for a tour of the future home of commercial fusion energy as part of the opening of CFS’ campus in Devens, MA. (Photo: Business Wire)
DEVENS, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Adding more seats, not a lottery, is answer to voc-tech crunch

IT’S NO LONGER a secret that Massachusetts vocational-technical and agricultural high schools are a great option for students of all backgrounds who want to learn a trade and pursue a career. Unfortunately, there simply isn’t enough space in these schools to accommodate the huge demand. Right now, there...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

‘Congestion pricing’ and other traffic mitigation options are back on the table. And this time they could actually pass.

The average Boston driver lost $2,270 and 134 hours waiting in traffic in 2022. Legislators say a proposed mobility pricing commission could offer solutions. Boston’s traffic congestion was recently ranked fourth worst in the world, and second worst in the United States. The average Boston driver lost $2,270 and 134 hours waiting in traffic in 2022.
BOSTON, MA

