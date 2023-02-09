Mcarthur, Ohio (WOUB)- Just one game left for Vinton County in the TVC-Ohio, and they had to face a team in the Wellston Rockets that beat them just a few weeks ago. But to claim sole possession of first place, they needed to get revenge on this team who is now without their top player. And they did just that, taking down the Rockets in a lopsided 69-40 victory.

VINTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO