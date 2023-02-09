Read full article on original website
WOUB
Jarrett Dunbar was able to get his dream job in sports communications twice thanks to the skills he learned at WOUB
ATHENS, OH – While growing up in Whitehall, Ohio, Jarrett Dunbar vividly remembers watching ESPN’s Sportscenter for the very first time. “I was 13 years old, and I knew I wanted to do that for a career. I was slow and short, so I knew I wasn’t going to play basketball professionally. But I liked to talk and had an outgoing personality,” said Dunbar. “So, a teacher told me to think about sports journalism.”
WOUB
The OUtlet – February 9, 2023
This week on The OUtlet, Athens County health officials are fighting fentanyl, and reporter Lexi Lepof has more information on area resources. And Jacob Motta visited the Hocking County Humane Society as they are gearing up for puppy and kitten season. These stories and more, right here on The OUtlet.
WOUB
Here’s the line-up for Radio Free Athens Feb. 11
9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Ezra. 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Excursions: Jazz Motifs w/ Dr. Art Cromwell. “Saturday’s Excursions will begin its Black History month celebration with a literal “suite-of-suites.”. The program will survey historical examples of music suites by Duke Ellington, Randy Weston, Oliver...
WOUB
Ohio wins third in a row with 90-81 victory over Akron
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Ohio continued its win streak and domination in the Convo as it defeated the Akron Zips 90-81 Friday night. The Bobcats headed onto home court with a two-game winning streak. For Akron, it was trying to comeback after a loss to the Toledo Rockets. The...
WTAP
Around 100 cats have been rescued in Washington County
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Around 100 cats were found in a Washington County residence following an eviction. Officials working to rescue the cats talked about the amazing support from the community. “We initially thought there were 85, and now we’re up to 101,” said Washington County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy...
WSAZ
Former Ohio Sheriff indicted months after resignation
POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Former Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff Keith Wood has been indicted on charges stemming from his time in office for allegedly withdrawing public funds for personal use. According to an indictment filed in Meigs County Common Pleas Court, a grand jury returned a five-count indictment on Wood.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio National Guard soldiers headed to Western Europe
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Family and friends turned out to the Reynoldsburg Community Church for a special send-off ceremony Friday. Fifty citizen-soldiers with the Ohio Army National Guard are deploying to Western Europe. The deployment is a part of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce. The unit will provide mission...
WSAZ
Crews fight large brush fire in southeast Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews in Lawrence County worked Thursday night to contain a massive brush fire near the Pedro area. Will Foster with the U.S. Forest Service says they’ve been working on the fire since around 6 p.m. Thursday trying to get it under control. Foster says...
WHIZ
Pet of the Week: Meet Foxy
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the Week is a puppy who just keeps going. Foxy is a 5 month old Chihuahua who has a taste for french fries. She also loves car rides and gets along with kids, dogs and cats. Executive Director of the Animal Shelter Society April Cohagen Gibson said that she especially has a soft spot for people making her the perfect Valentine.
WOUB
Meigs Marauders hold off late Bulldog push to spoil Athens’ senior night
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – A 20-point Meigs lead was cut to four in the fourth quarter, but the Marauders held on to sneak away with a 52-45 victory. It was senior night in Athens as the Bulldogs celebrated Landon Wheatley, Nathan Shadik, Kieran Murphy, and Levi Neal who were all in the starting lineup.
WOUB
Vinton County Vikings take down Wellston as playoffs loom close
Mcarthur, Ohio (WOUB)- Just one game left for Vinton County in the TVC-Ohio, and they had to face a team in the Wellston Rockets that beat them just a few weeks ago. But to claim sole possession of first place, they needed to get revenge on this team who is now without their top player. And they did just that, taking down the Rockets in a lopsided 69-40 victory.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Waverly City Schools Superintendent resigns effective immediately
WAVERLY, Ohio — The Superintendent of Waverly City Schools resigned Wednesday night. The resignation of Ed Dickens happened during a public board meeting in the small village in Pike County. The Guardian reported last week that Dickens’ contract would not be renewed at the end of the school year....
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Local family receives death threats after person demands money on Facebook
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County family received death threats after a person pretending to be an acquaintance messaged on social media demanding money or else. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a Bainbridge residence after receiving a call that a person was making death threats toward a family.
tourcounsel.com
Colony Square Mall | Shopping mall in Zanesville, Ohio
Colony Square Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Zanesville, Ohio. Opened in 1981, the anchor stores are Cinemark Theatres, Dunham's Sports, Planet Fitness, TJ Maxx, Five Below, Jo-Ann Fabrics, and JCPenney. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Elder-Beerman. It is owned by Time Equities, Inc. On...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
New police reports allege more misconduct by two Adena doctors
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Allegations of misconduct continue to be reported to law enforcement against doctors at Adena Health System. On Wednesday, the Guardian obtained police reports alleging that two doctors stalked and sexually harassed fellow coworkers. The Guardian reported earlier this month on accusations against Dr. Gustavo Barrazueta....
WOUB
Alexander Spartans take down Nelsonville-York in double overtime thriller
Albany Ohio, (WOUB) – In a double overtime thriller on senior night the Alexander Spartans defeated the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes 63-56. The Buckeyes had a four-point lead with two forty left in the first quarter then Spartan guard Kyler D’augustino hit a three pointer then got back-to-back steals giving Alexander an 11-8 with a minute forty left in the first. The first quarter would end with the Spartans up 13-10.
WOUB
Lisle’s milestone propels Meigs Lady Marauders to victory over Federal Hocking
POMEROY, Ohio (WOUB) — Meigs came into their final regular-season game looking to snap a four-game losing streak. They faced off against the Federal Hocking Lancers. Anticipation was high in Pomeroy as senior Rylee Lisle was on the brink of 1,000 career points. Needing only 15 coming into the game she was trying to become the third player under head coach Heath Hudson.
sciotopost.com
Hocking County – Two Students Arrested After Threats to Logan-Hocking Schools
HOCKING – Two students were arrested after threats were made to the students at the schools. “The safety of our staff and students is our highest priority. Shortly after the start of the school day, we were notified by the Sheriff’s Office of a threat made against a school outside of Ohio. However, upon investigating the incident, detectives were able to track the source of the phone call back to a student from the middle school in our district.”
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. student arrested for making threats to “shoot up” their school
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County student was arrested Thursday after authorities said they made threats to “shoot up” their school. According to reports from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of text messages made by the student and sent to a fellow classmate saying that they had plans to bring a firearm to Adena High School, shoot up the school, and then turn the gun on themselves.
WOUB
