The New Ulm Area Sport Fishermen are having their 36th annual ice fishing contest Sunday on Clear Lake near New Ulm. Registration will start at 10:30 and the contest will go from 11 – 3. Entry is $5 per person and President of the Sport Fishermen Jason Kuester says they want this to be a community event filled with comeraderie. Kuester says the grand prize will be a 2023 12-foot Ice Castle Fish House that you can register to win. Other grand prizes will include an Aqua-Vu Underwater Camera, a Vexilar FLX-28 Ultrapack Ice Depth Finder a Dixon Lake Resort Fishing trip for four and many other prizes. Plus cash prizes for first, second and third place biggest fish and pan fish. And Kuester says every kid that comes will get a prize and one boy and one girl will also get a lifetime fishing license. KNUJ will have broadcasts from the contest as well.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO