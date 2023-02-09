Read full article on original website
myklgr.com
Redwood County Court News for Jan. 30 – Feb. 5, 2023
Ariel Omar Becerra Morales, Weslaco, Texas: petty misdemeanor speed 60 zone 73/60, fees and fines $135. Jodi Kay Bunting, Redwood Falls: petty misdemeanor hands-free law – engage in cellular phone or video call, fees and fines $135. Shea Mary Pedersen, Tracy: petty misdemeanor hands-free law – initiate / compose...
knuj.net
NEW ULM AREA SPORT FISHERMEN ICE FISHING CONTEST SUNDAY
The New Ulm Area Sport Fishermen are having their 36th annual ice fishing contest Sunday on Clear Lake near New Ulm. Registration will start at 10:30 and the contest will go from 11 – 3. Entry is $5 per person and President of the Sport Fishermen Jason Kuester says they want this to be a community event filled with comeraderie. Kuester says the grand prize will be a 2023 12-foot Ice Castle Fish House that you can register to win. Other grand prizes will include an Aqua-Vu Underwater Camera, a Vexilar FLX-28 Ultrapack Ice Depth Finder a Dixon Lake Resort Fishing trip for four and many other prizes. Plus cash prizes for first, second and third place biggest fish and pan fish. And Kuester says every kid that comes will get a prize and one boy and one girl will also get a lifetime fishing license. KNUJ will have broadcasts from the contest as well.
KEYC
Power outage impacting thousands of customers in Mankato area
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thousands of electric customers in the Mankato area are without power Friday evening. According to an outage map by Xcel Energy, approximately 3700 customers in Mankato and North Mankato are experiencing the outage. No word on what has caused the issue. The site lists estimated restoration...
Southern Minnesota News
Driver injured in crash near Green Isle
A driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 25 in Sibley County Monday evening. A pickup driven by Daniel Brown, 79, of Green Isle, and an SUV driven by Samsam Ebert, 30, collided about four miles east of Green Isle at about 5:30 p.m. Both vehicles were eastbound at the time of the crash.
willmarradio.com
Northern Lakes over Willmar Cardinals
The Willmar Cardinals boys hockey team fell to Northern Lakes 8-2 Saturday afternoon in Willmar. Willmar's record is now 8-15 on the season, while Northern Lakes improves to 10-13. The next Willmar Cardinals broadcast on KWLM will be girls hockey playoffs on Tuesday, February 14th with the Rambow pregame at...
3 ejected from vehicle in fatal western Wisconsin crash
ALDEN, Wis. -- One person is dead and two others are severely injured Saturday after being ejected from a vehicle in western Wisconsin.The Polk County Sheriff's Office says its dispatch center received a call of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 65 north of 28th Avenue in Alden shortly before 3 p.m.An initial investigation revealed a vehicle with five occupants had been traveling northbound on Highway 6 at a high rate of speed when it lost control after cresting a hill. The vehicle crossed the center line and struck two southbound vehicles.Occupants from the southbound vehicles had minor to moderate injuries, the sheriff's office says.Two people from the northbound vehicle were airlifted to a hospital and another person was pronounced dead at the scene.The crash is under investigation.
KEYC
Local dairy manufacturers look to win championship cheese contest
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota dairy manufacturers are gearing up to compete for the coveted title of of U.S. Champion at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest. Four companies and co-ops have submitted entries to be evaluated later this month in Green Bay ahead of the championship. The...
Faribault County Register
Pastor happy to fill in where he is needed
Like many ministers who “retire,” Reverend David Fretham is still very busy teaching and preaching God’s word. Fretham, or Pastor Dave as he was known by his congregations, and his wife, Darlene, moved to Winnebago in 2019, after Fretham made the decision to retire. The last congregation he served as a called pastor was in Springfield.
kduz.com
Arrest Warrant Issued for Renville Co Murder Suspect
(KWLM/Olivia MN-) An arrest warrant has been issued for a Renville County murder suspect after she failed to appear for a scheduled court appearance Monday. A settlement conference was supposed to be held for 20-year-old Deja Padilla of Montevideo. Padilla is charged with 3rd Degree Murder and 3rd Degree Controlled...
trfradio.com
Name Released Following Fatal Snowmobile Crash
A name has been released after a southern Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobile crash last month in Wells County, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Bruce Hanson, (67) of Jackson was killed in the accident 10 miles southeast of Bowdon. According to the report he was pronounced dead at the scene just after 7pm. The original report from NDHP said Sheriff’s deputies and Highway patrol responded just after 5pm.
kduz.com
Man Arrested for Stolen Property in Carver Co
On Tuesday, at shortly after 2:30 in the afternoon, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding a possible burglary in progress at a residence on the 9000 block County Road 43 in Laketown Township. Deputies arrived on scene shortly after and encounter an adult male sitting inside a...
KEYC
Police respond to assault in Eagle Lake
EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Law enforcement responded to an assault involving a knife in Eagle Lake on Tuesday afternoon. According to a release from the Eagle Lake Police Department, they were called on February 7 just after 2:40 PM to a fight in progress with a knife and possibly a wrench at the corner of Connie Lane and Perry Street in Eagle Lake.
willmarradio.com
New school for special needs students planned for New London
(New London MN-) A school for special needs students is in the works in New London. Cliff Carmody, Executive Director of the Southwest-West Central Education Cooperative says the school would be built near the current Prairie Woods Elementary School and would serve 30 to 40 children from around the Cooperative's region who are categorized as "Setting 4"...
KEYC
This week’s pick of the litter, Adele!
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - BENCHS said Adele is a high energy puppy, she’s just 8 months old, so she’ll do best in a home that can reinforce training. Anyone interested in adopting Adele or any of the pets down at BENCHS you can call them at (507) 625-6373 or head to https://www.benchs.org/.
willmarradio.com
Renville man accused of starting home on fire with family inside
(Renville MN-) A Renville man has been charged with arson for allegedly starting his home on fire with his wife and five children inside February 4th. 24-year-old Austin Telthoester is charged with 1st Degree Arson and five counts of child endangerment. Court records say when fire crews responded to the blaze, Telthoester was acting erratically and told them there were racoons in the walls of the house, and reportedly threatening a police officer. His wife told police Telthoester started a wall of the bedroom on fire with a camping torch after asking her if she heard something inside the wall. No one was injured in the blaze.
willmarradio.com
NL-S Wildcats girls win big at Sauk Centre
(Sauk Centre, MN) – The New London-Spicer (NL-S) Wildcats girls are the only undefeated girls team in MN after their victory over the Sauk Centre Mainstreeters on Saturday afternoon, 62-31. Both teams opened the game with three-point baskets before the Wildcats went on a 7-0 run, followed shortly thereafter...
willmarradio.com
John W. Carlson
John W. Carlson, 82, of Albany, formerly of Willmar, died Wednesday, February 8th at Mother of Mercy in Albany. His funeral will be 2:00 pm, Tuesday, March 14th at Word of Faith Family Church in Willmar. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral arrangements are pending with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org.
marshallradio.net
Search Warrant Uncovers Fentanyl, Meth, and Marijuana; Balaton Woman Arrested
A 25-year-old Balaton woman was arrested on drug charges on Thursday. The Brown Lyon Redwood Renville Drug Task Force (BLRR), Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and Buffalo Ridge Drug Task Force assisted in an investigation of a fentanyl distributor living in Balaton. A search warrant...
Large discount retail chain opens new Minnesota store
A large discount retail store recently opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the discount retailer Big Lots! celebrated the grand opening event for its newest Minnesota store location in Albert Lea, according to local reports.
Minnesota Woman Arrested For Assaulting Boyfriend With A 'Whole Chicken'
The woman has pending charges for a previous domestic assault.
