ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis Is Totally Ignorant of Why New College Is So Special

By Malcolm Jones
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eW69M_0khWCvED00
Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/Reuters

Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis likes to play rough. He also likes to pander by sticking it to the pointy heads. In New College of Florida , the honors college of the State University System of Florida, he surely thought he had the perfect target for his latest campaign to own the news cycle for a few days.

He wasn’t wrong. Once he appointed six new members to the college’s board, and once they got busy making mischief, the news stories followed, both locally and nationally. The new board majority forced the college’s president out, replacing her with a DeSantis ally, and immediately began talking about curriculum overhaul and getting rid of what it considered coddling, woke policies affecting minorities and the LGBTQ community.

“It is our hope that New College of Florida will become Florida’s classical college… more along the lines of a Hillsdale of the South,” said James Uthmeier, DeSantis’ chief of staff, referring to the conservative Michigan college that adheres to Christian principles and a traditional curriculum, i.e., no CRT, no DEI, or any other left-leaning garbage.

And new board member Christopher Rufo, the right-wing apparatchik chiefly responsible for persuading the more mushwitted among us that Critical Race Theory was coming for your kindergartner, gleefully declared, “We’re going to be conducting a top-down restructuring” that will include “a new core curriculum from scratch.” He vowed that academically the school will “look very different in the next 120 days.”

Most of this was well covered in the news. But one thing was missing: any detailed explanation of what New College is actually about. And what would be lost if the college were to be changed.

I’m willing to cut some slack for the reporters who dodged this part of the story. It’s not easy explaining New College.

I should know. I went to school there.

I spent a lot of time trying to explain the college to my family, and I succeeded only insofar as they allowed me to attend and paid my tuition. I don’t think they ever lost their skepticism.

After all, it wasn’t easy understanding a school that’s all pass/fail, where the student is responsible for their course planning, where there are no required courses, where you were expected to spend some time studying abroad or at another college, where you had to write a senior thesis, and where you could graduate in three years (this was the old days, in the early ’70s, before the college became part of Florida’s university system).

It’s not for everyone. There’s no party scene, no Greek life, almost no organized sports (currently there’s a sailing club and a rowing team). You’re stuck on the outskirts of Sarasota on a campus lodged between the Ringling Art Museum and the circus museum (part of the campus is lodged in what was a Ringling brother mansion; other buildings were designed by I.M. Pei). When I was there, the fun thing to do on Saturday night was go across the road to the Sarasota airport and lie at the end of the runway and watch the planes take off (acid was optional).

But far more important, then and now, New College demands intense focus and self-motivation from its students. It requires that every semester you draft a contract with your academic adviser in which you plot out what you’ll be studying, which can involve courses, tutorials, and independent study. The responsibility is on you, the student, to make all this work. It is not for dilettantes. If you want a school that charts your academic path for you, you’re in the wrong place. And a lot of students decide they are in the wrong place. When I attended in the early ’70s, New College had one of the highest attrition rates in the country. After a year, I became one of those statistics. (If you make it through a whole year, you get to call yourself an alum, I’m happy to say.)

I left for several juvenile, shortsighted reasons that are too embarrassing to go into. But what I want to stress is that I never blamed New College. I let the college down, not the other way around. And while I have almost no institutional loyalty, I’ll make an exception for that place.

So when I read comments by the pseudo-academic thugs DeSantis had unleashed on the college to the effect that these little woke snowflakes need a taste of good old-fashioned academic discipline, I knew right away that these idiots didn’t have a clue. New College may be the red-hot center of wokeness, but it is also the Parris Island of undergrad studies. You can be sensitive, but you must be tough.

If Florida’s governor wants to include a conservative college in the state’s higher education system, that’s pretty much his right, the governing of higher education having been thoroughly politicized since the Jeb Bush administration. Remaking New College into that conservative campus, however, just seems performative, not to mention utterly ignorant of history: New College’s academic program is already the most traditional there is, based on the European model enshrined at Oxford University, which includes the eponymous New College on its campus.

Consider this: New College has produced 86 Fulbright scholars since it was founded. Last year it was ranked 76 among all colleges and universities and fifth among public schools of higher learning by U.S. News and World Report—fifth , and this is a school with fewer than 700 students. My high school was bigger than New College.

One thing I didn’t mention a lot around my family was the school’s financial frailty. Founded in 1960 as a private college, it struggled year after year, and somehow never shut down, although in the mid-’70s, the struggle just got to be too much and the school took a deal where it was absorbed into the University of South Florida. This partnership endured for 25 years, until the state overhauled the public university system and New College emerged as an independent unit with the State University System of Florida. The college bought itself some autonomy with that move, but the price of its independence would ultimately prove to be increased vulnerability to political assault. State support was the devil’s bargain the school made with the state system 50 years ago. And now the devil’s come to collect.

DeSantis and his minions seem hellbent on destroying an utterly unique college and for no good reason, or at least none that’s been articulated so far. These are the sorts of people who always talk as though the people in their crosshairs are getting away with something without ever saying exactly what that something is, except the usual vague nonsense about politicized gender studies courses. Which is your only option, really, when your target is one of the most admired academic institutions in the country.

I try to be philosophical. At least the state bailout bought the school a few more decades of life, so… And all good things, etc.

But what keeps dismantling my complacency is the story of Derek Black. In 2010, Black enrolled at the school, and after a semester or so, it got out that he was the devoted son of a major white nationalist; Black’s mother’s first husband was David Duke, who was Black’s godfather. Black was ostracized on campus. Other students felt threatened by his presence and some of them demanded he be expelled. The school refused. In fact, the administration offered no guidance at all, leaving some students confused and fearful. It could’ve ended badly for everyone. But then, over time, an amazing thing happened. Other students began engaging Black in conversation. At the invitation of a Jewish classmate, he wound up going to Shabbat dinners every Friday night and those dinners spawned more discussions, and over time Black began to change his mind, slowly but inexorably. Today he will be the first to tell you that none of his arguments in favor of white nationalism held up to scrutiny. But here’s the thing to note: He wasn’t shouted down. He was talked around, a participant in an intellectual community that put logic and kindness on an equal footing.

To the news of DeSantis’ plans for New College, Black, who is pursuing a doctorate in medieval history at the University of Chicago, had this to say: “My experience goes so against the idea that this is some sort of ideologically driven institution, because the administration never acted against me in any way. If anything, they were supporting my right to be there.”

In a country as divided as ours, there are very few places where a story like this could unfold. If I were among those responsible for the fate of New College, I would think long and hard before demolishing such an environment. But I’m not one of those people, and I’m not holding my breath.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Comments / 17

Yolanda Denson
3d ago

He didn't think it was odd with his picture going viral with him and his students

Reply(1)
8
Related
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

"Stop Woke" act impacts UCF Africana studies program

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his plans to place further restrictions on universities from holding programs around critical race theory and diversity, equity and inclusion on Jan. 31. The “Stop Woke" act, which was signed by DeSantis in April 2022, allows for conversations to be prohibited in schools, colleges and workplaces...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Florida state rep fears what a DeSantis presidency could mean for world

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s latest political stunt includes expanding a program to fly migrants from any state to so-called sanctuary states. This follows a long series of attacks on basic human rights from the Florida governor. Including attacks on transgender rights, which many believe influenced the Florida High School Athletic Association to consider requiring female student athletes to disclose their mensuration history. After much backlash the association decided against it but the ongoing infringement on human rights in Florida continues. Florida state representative Fentrice Driskell joined Alicia Menendez on American Voices to discuss. Feb. 12, 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida Griped for Months to College Board About African American Studies

Over the course of roughly a year in contact with the College Board on the subject of African American studies, Florida education officials repeatedly kicked up a fuss, questioning aspects of the board’s Advanced Placement coursework amid Gov. Ron DeSantis’ loud opposition to the curriculum. The months of grousing were detailed in a letter to the board, released this week by the state after its existence was first reported by conservative outlet The Daily Caller. The College Board responded with a letter of its own on Thursday, explicitly rejecting claims that the state’s open-throated concerns in any way shaped the stripped-down AP studies course framework that was released earlier this month. “We need to clarify that no topics were removed because they lacked educational value,” the board said. “We believe all the topics listed in your letter have substantial educational value.” Florida said in its letter that, while it was “grateful” for the updated course structure, it was still reviewing the course for approval.Read it at The Washington Post
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

DeSantis stands up for teachers

Lovers of employee freedom, cast your eyes toward Tallahassee. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), with his recently introduced paycheck protection proposal, is showing state leaders how to empower teachers over special interests. The governor’s proposal, dubbed a Teacher’s Bill of Rights, draws clear boundary lines between the interests of teachers...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Frank White lands more major endorsements in Senate bid

Momentum continues for Panhandle Republican with backing from Patronis, Associated Industries of Florida. A Panhandle Republican continues to get major endorsements in his state Senate bid. Both Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Associated Industries of Florida are backing former state Rep. Frank White in his thus-far unopposed bid in...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida Lawmakers Give DeSantis Power to Mess With Migrants Anywhere in the U.S.

Gov. Ron DeSantis will soon be able to move migrants to blue states from anywhere in the U.S. thanks to the Florida legislature’s passage of a new bill, the Miami Herald reported. The bill for the hush-hush immigration program—called the “Unauthorized Alien Transport Program”—will allow DeSantis to essentially use taxpayer funds to relocate migrants as he “sees fit.” DeSantis already faced backlash in Septmeber when dozens of migrants were flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard on Florida’s dime. The new bill now heads to DeSantis’ desk for signing or vetoing—where he’s expected to give it a yes. It will give the Division of Emergency Management a $10 million budget to use before the fiscal year ends on June 30.Read it at Miami Herald
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

South Carolina’s Democratic Primary Is 400 Years in the Making

The Democratic National Committee’s decision to move South Carolina to the front of the presidential primary line—displacing both Iowa and New Hampshire—has created a stir over race and entitlement. Despite the hoopla, the practical benefit for the state Democratic Party is a purely symbolic one—that’s because if Joe Biden runs, as expected, he is unlikely to face a challenger.Nonetheless, for Black political culture, the selection is like listening to a soulful tune by the South Carolina native James Brown—it triggers the emotional memory of a people’s journey through separation, pain, hope, and pride. Understand that the state holds a special...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCJB

Bill to change ‘NIL’ college athlete pay heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Florida colleges and universities likely will soon be able to help connect student-athletes with endorsement deals under a measure that received final approval Friday in the Florida Senate. Senators unanimously passed the bill (HB 7B), which also unanimously passed the House on Thursday. It now goes...
FLORIDA STATE
wtmj.com

Extra Points: Florida 1933 in 2023

This one is for the “stick to sports” crowd. To Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida, you’re less mature than the children you’re trying to groom. His “Stop Woke Act” is a vague, ridiculous, cynical, and dangerous bill attacking children. One wing of this gross legislation includes the authority to ban books or withhold them for “review” to follow the Governor’s call.
FLORIDA STATE
vsuspectator.com

Editorial: Florida’s DEI ban erases educational rights

On Jan. 31, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his plan to ban state universities from spending money on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives as part of his higher education agenda. This announcement came after an earlier promise by presidents of Florida’s two-year community colleges to not teach critical race theory...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
153K+
Followers
40K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy