Majorie Taylor Greene Labeled ‘Tonya Harding in a Fur Coat’ by MSNBC Analyst

Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) became an instant meme after an MSNBC host labeled her “Tonya Harding in a fur coat” after her actions during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday. Greene made headlines by interrupting Biden’s address numerous times, screaming the word “ liar ” and shouting rebuttals to Biden’s speech. However, Greene’s choice of attire also had people talking—she arrived clad in a large, furry white coat—among them MSNBC analyst Matthew Dowd. During a discussion with Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White Hous e, Dowd, the chief strategist for the Bush-Cheney 2004 presidential campaign, described Greene as “Tonya Harding in a fur coat” as an image of her appeared on the screen. “Oh, there she is,” Dowd said. “I’m surprised she didn’t have somebody go after somebody with ice skates.” The comment was met with laughter from Wallace and the other analysts on the panel—and soon became a hit on social media as the top trend on Twitter. On Fox News the same night, Greene appeared on Hannity and claimed the coat was made of wool, not fur, and criticized those who criticized her.

Read more at The Daily Beast.