Beyonce’s Stylist Reveals She Rocked Her ‘Natural Curly Hair’ At Roc Nation Brunch
Beyoncé has slayed her golden tresses for decades and just like the rest of is, the queen has been rocking protective styles to protect her tresses. In the ’90s, it wasn’t uncommon to see her sporting micro and individual braided hairstyles. “The Brown Skin Girl” singer was om to lace fronts—just like the King of Pop Michael Jackason before they became mainstream. Her mother Tina Knowles has often posted on social media combing through her daughter’s tresses to show that the girl has some serious length.
Host Trevor Noah kicked off the Grammys — by formally introducing Adele and the Rock?
Live from Los Angeles, host Trevor Noah opened Sunday's Grammy Awards with a monologue. Here's what he said.
Mary J. Blige Delivers Powerful Performance Of 'Good Morning Gorgeous'
Mary J. Blige delivered a captivating performance of her Grammy-nominated hit. On Sunday (February 5), Blige took the Grammy stage to perform her track "Good Morning Gorgeous," which was nominated for Record of the Year, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song. The nine-time Grammy winner floated down to...
Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, Lil Kim, Offset, Tems, And More Stun At Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch
Beyoncé, and Jay-Z celebrated Grammys weekend with Kelly Rowland, Lil Kim, Offset, and more at the 2023 Roc Nation Brunch.
Beyoncé gets stuck in traffic, misses award win at Grammys 2023
Even Queen Bey has to deal with Los Angeles traffic. Beyoncé missed her first win of the night at the 2023 Grammys because she was stuck in a traffic jam outside the arena. After the “Break My Soul” songstress won the award for Best R&B Song, Terius Nash and Nile Rodgers rushed to the stage to accept the award on her behalf. While Nash — aka The-Dream — briefly thanked the crowd in a censored speech, Trevor Noah then stepped in to offer an explanation. Follow Page Six’s coverage of the 2023 Grammys Grammys 2023 live red carpet: All the celebrity...
Jennifer Hudson, Sharon Stone, & More of the Best Dressed Celebs From Clive Davis’ Star-Studded Pre-Grammy Gala
When there’s a star-studded party, there’s an even more packed, star-studded after-party. We’ve seen the Elton John and Vanity Fair ones that take place after the Oscars, the lowkey ones after the Golden Globes, and so on. However, the Grammys are a bit different because instead of an after-party, there’s usually a pre-party gala hosted by legendary music executive Clive Davis.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Best Super Bowl Halftime Performances (And Why Super Bowl 2007 Is No. 1)
The Super Bowl is undoubtedly one of the biggest nights in television. Each year, millions of football fans and those just looking for some good snacks gather around to witness the yearly event. It goes without saying that preparing for this day takes months to perfect. Brands pay top dollar to secure a spot in commercial space with just enough time for their marketing team to get to work on their ad campaigns. Meanwhile, the football teams are working hard to get ready for the big night. However, many can agree that whether you're a football fan or not, the biggest event of the evening goes to the half-time performance.
Questlove says Will Smith was going to make a surprise appearance during the Grammys' hip-hop tribute
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards is celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with a star-studded tribute that very nearly included the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air himself. Questlove, who curated the 14-minute-long celebration that aired on Sunday evening, revealed that Will Smith was originally set to make a surprise appearance during the performance but ultimately had to back out because it coincided with the filming of Bad Boys 4.
Beyonce Breaks The Record For Most Grammy Wins Ever
The “Break My Soul” hitmaker, the most nominated artist at this year's ceremony, broke the record with her win in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category.
Kandi Burruss Hosts Live From E! Red Carpet For The 2023 Grammy Awards
Grammy Award-winning songwriter and artist and cast member of Bravo’s SWV Escape: The Queens of R&B and RHOA Kandi Burruss was a co-host on LIVE FROM E! to cover the pre-show for the “2023 Grammy Awards” along with Naz Perez, Justin Sylvester. Kandi and the other co-hosts...
The Crew Talks Lauren London, Mo’Nique and Lee Daniels, DJ Mustard Divorce
The Crew Talks Lauren London, Mo’Nique and Lee Daniels, DJ Mustard Divorce
Jay-Z to Perform at Grammys With DJ Khaled
Jay-Z will perform at the 2023 Grammys, where he is nominated for five awards and his wife Beyoncé could break the record for most all-time wins. A source confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the rap superstar will participate in a performance of “God Did,” Jay-Z’s collaboration with DJ Khaled that is nominated for three awards, including song of the year, best rap song and best rap performance. John Legend, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and Fridayy are also featured on the track.More from The Hollywood ReporterTrevor Noah, Jared Leto, Machine Gun Kelly and More Attend Spotify's Best New Artist Party Ahead...
EXCLUSIVE: Lil Dre Takes a Flying Leap in Kenzo’s Latest Campaign
AIRBORNE: Lil Dre, a well-known New York skateboarder and budding musician, celebrated his birthday by modeling in Kenzo’s spring advertising campaign and demonstrating his athleticism by leaping in the air. “The Kenzo shoot went really great and it was a fun experience,” he related. “The Kenzo team treated me nice and got me cupcakes and Champagne.More from WWDKenzo Men's Fall 2023Backstage at Kenzo Men's Fall 2023Kenzo Men's Spring 2023 “I think Kenzo brings a bright and unique vibe when anyone wears their clothes, no matter what,” he added. The coed campaign, which breaks Friday on the French brand’s social channels, was shot mostly...
The List's Exclusive Survey Uncovers Which Royal-Celeb Friendship Wins With Fans
Celebrities — they're just like us! No matter what they're in the limelight for, famous people look to their peers for friendship, to enjoy events with, and gossip to. Most of us common folk may not be in the running for celebrity BFFs, but those with royal titles often are.
For A Pigmented Eyeshadow Look, Just Add Water
Eyeshadow is a makeup must. It elevates any natural look to make a statement. Eyeshadow can make your eyes look bigger, add a pop of color to your eyelids, and create dimension. Celebrity makeup artist Emily Cheng says, "I will always contour an eye to create depth, even if it's minimal for a no-makeup makeup look" (per Who What Wear). Her clients, ranging from Yara Shahidi to Julia Garner, are always spotted with gorgeous eye makeup.
