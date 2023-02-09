Read full article on original website
VITREUS Launches Next-Generation, Compliance-Focused Blockchain for the Financial Services Industry
VITREUS is a new digital infrastructure aimed at revolutionizing the financial services sector. The first-to-market platform is being developed for businesses such as Broker Dealers, Tax/Accounting Firms, Insurance Carriers, Small Banks, Credit Unions, and the RIA market, with a focus on providing a compliant and secure solution to their needs.
Canal Insurance Company Selects CLARA Analytics to Help Improve Commercial Auto Claims Outcomes With AI
Canal Insurance Company (“Canal”) has selected CLARA Analytics (“CLARA”), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology for commercial insurance claims optimization, as its partner in a new initiative aimed at speeding the resolution of commercial transportation claims using AI. In recent years, claims outcomes related...
Vesttoo Appoints Capital Markets Executive Thomas Rose as Head of North American Capital Markets
Vesttoo, a leading digital insurance risk transfer and investment platform, announced today the hiring of capital markets executive Thomas Rose as its new Head of Capital Markets, North America. Thomas will lead and further develop the team of capital markets specialists covering the North American region, driving the initiative to continue growing Vesttoo’s investor base.
Masan Group Awarded Investment Registration Certificate to Invest USD105 Million in Trust IQ in Singapore
The Sherpa Company Limited, a subsidiary of Masan Group Corporation (“Masan”), has officially received the offshore investment registration certificate to carry out investment activities in Singapore. The investment registration certification ceremony took place at the Business Forum within the framework of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Singapore. The investment worth up to USD105 million for 25% of share ownership of Trust IQ Pte. Ltd. (“TS”), a Singapore-based tech company, equivalent to up to 9.388.756 shares.
FinWise Bank Announces Appointment of Robert Keil as SVP, Chief Fintech Officer
FinWise Bank, a subsidiary of FinWise Bancorp, is proud to announce the addition of Robert Keil as Senior Vice President and Chief Fintech Officer, reporting to James Noone. Keil will be responsible for supporting existing customers, business line strategy, and growth initiatives within the bank’s Strategic Programs line of business.
Anghami partners with Tamara to drive payment innovation
Anghami, the leading music and entertainment streaming platform in the Middle East and Africa (MENA) region, has announced an innovative partnership with Tamara, the regions’ leading Buy-Now-Pay Later (BNPL) fintech company, to become the first subscription-based service in the region to enable BNPL payments, offering flexible and easy payment options to its Anghami Plus users.
Former Singapore Parliamentarian’s Swiss Digital Assets Company Receives Regulatory Approval
Singapore investor and former parliamentarian Calvin Cheng’s Swiss company, Damoon Technologies (‘Damoon’) has been granted membership in the Swiss VQF, joining the ranks of some of the world’s leading digital assets businesses. The latest development officially opens the door for Damoon to establish a presence in...
Rachel Hunt, Volante Technologies, On the Growth of RTP in the US and Internationally
In this video, Rachel Hunt, VP of Strategy Volante Technologies, discusses the explosive growth of real-time payments (RTP) both in the United States and on a global scale. With the rise of digital and mobile banking, consumers and businesses alike are seeking faster and more convenient payment options. RTP has answered this call by offering near-instant money transfers with increased security and reliability.
Liberty Mutual Announces Creation of Global Cyber Office and Appointments of Key Leaders
Liberty Mutual Insurance today announced the formation of a Global Risk Solutions (GRS) Global Cyber Office and the appointment of respected experts to key leadership roles. The office builds and scales Liberty Mutual’s cyber capabilities around the world, bringing a multidisciplinary approach to a complex risk that spans geographies and industries.
Karen Mae Ching, AWS, on Cloud-Based banking features that banks have responded to
Join Karen Mae Chin from AWS, as she discusses the latest trends in cloud-based banking and the features that banks have responded to. In this informative video, Karen will highlight the benefits of using cloud technology in the financial sector and how it has transformed traditional banking practices. From improved...
Making Smarter Investments in an Uncertain Market: CoinEx Keeps Users Updated on Market Movements
The 2022 CRYPTO ANNUAL REPORT, jointly published by CoinEx and ViaBTC Capital, predicts that the two major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, will continue to struggle with uncertainties in 2023. According to the report, Bitcoin is expected to remain volatile, given the uncertain global economy and geopolitical climate. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade in Q2 2023 will allow stakers to withdraw their ETH staked in 2020. The selling pressure arising from those factors may impact the prices of both BTC and ETH in the short term.
Five Elms Celebrates Prestigious Recognition
As a member of the investment committee, Schneider has played an integral role in over 20 of the firm’s investments and currently serves on the Board of Directors of eight of the firm’s portfolio companies, including Ten Thousand Coffees (10KC), Claravine, Continu, CoVideo, Reachdesk, Shippypro, POWWR, and Skynamo. Just 22 months after Five Elms’ investment into workforce management platform LaborChart, she led the strategic sale of the business to Procore (NYSE: PCOR), a construction management software provider, extending their combined reach capabilities to over 11,000 customers globally.
Blip Labs Technologies, Inc. Secures $2.1M Seed Funding to Enable Embedded Intelligent Bill Management
Blip Labs Technologies, Inc. (Blip), a fintech provider unlocking new opportunities through intelligent bill management, today announced a seed funding round of $2.1M with participation from Susa Ventures, Dash Fund, Shrug Capital, Wischoff Ventures, Picks and Shovels, Browder Capital, Rief Ventures and strategic angels from One Finance, Lithic, Intuit, and more. Blip is uniquely positioned to enable the thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintech providers to assist the millions of Americans struggling to pay their bills due to financial hardship and complex payment systems. Blip’s goal is to increase engagement and revenue for its customers and partners while eliminating the billions of dollars spent annually by consumers on negative credit score impacts, late fees, overdraft fees, and identity theft.
Singapore-based fintech Tazapay raises US$16.9 million in Series A
Tazapay, a leading fintech company specialising in cross-border payments, announced today that it has raised USD 16.9 million in its Series A funding round. Sequoia Capital Southeast Asia led the round, with EscapeVelocity (escp.vc), PayPal Alumni Fund as well as renowned angel investor Gokul Rajaram joining as new investors. Existing investors Foundamental, January Capital, RTP Global and Saison Capital also participated in this round.
LEAP23 Becomes World’s Most Attended Global Tech Event
The four-day LEAP23 saw an unprecedented 300,000-plus visitor registrations from more than 100 countries, and welcomed a high-profile faculty of 1,000 global investors. Second edition welcomes 172,000-plus attendees to become world’s largest technology event by visits. Year-on-year visitor growth and more than US$9 billion in on-show announcements see Saudi event rewrite history books. LEAP24 (www.OneGiantLEAP.com) will run from March 4-7, 2024, with new venue set to double show size.
Ampere launches business banking for UK customers
Ampere launched online business banking for small and medium businesses in the UK. Appeared in 2022, all-in-one neobank allows entrepreneurs to manage all the essential financial operations in one place, thereby solving and dealing with all business hustle. Quality products are highly valued in the financial technology market. Ampere is...
Blueleaf Appoints WealthTech Leader Tim Minert EVP of Business Development
Industry Veteran’s Track Record of Helping Fintechs Grow and Advisors Prosper is Major Asset to Blueleaf. Blueleaf, an all-in-one wealth management platform with best-in-class advisor and client experiences in reporting, billing and rebalancing, has named Tim Minert to the position of Executive Vice President of Business Development. Minert has...
Comment on the UK Avoiding Recession With Focus Needed on Tech and Healthcare Businesses
Commenting on the UK narrowly avoiding recession with focus now needed on technology and healthcare businesses, John Glencross, CEO and Co-Founder of Calculus, said: “Today’s news will be welcomed by investors and advisers as the economy kicks on from the sluggish growth and high inflation that we saw last year. The UK has shown remarkable resilience despite significant uncertainty caused by rising interest rates, supply chain issues, increases in wages and a worsening cost-of-living crisis. Demand for growth capital remains at unprecedented levels and there is now a real opportunity to provide meaningful support to a new generation of UK companies driving the digital revolution forward, improving healthcare and creating jobs and opportunities throughout the country.
Visa Rolls Out New Offers for Small Businesses
Visa has announced new offers aimed to help small and micro businesses (SMBs) accept digital payments, fine-tune their essential systems and save on the technology needed to grow and build business resilience. With Visa SavingsEdge, eligible Visa Small Business cardholders can unlock automatic savings and discounts on business-related services and goods through their card issuer, including brand-new offers from Bench Accounting and Yahoo.
