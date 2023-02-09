Commenting on the UK narrowly avoiding recession with focus now needed on technology and healthcare businesses, John Glencross, CEO and Co-Founder of Calculus, said: “Today’s news will be welcomed by investors and advisers as the economy kicks on from the sluggish growth and high inflation that we saw last year. The UK has shown remarkable resilience despite significant uncertainty caused by rising interest rates, supply chain issues, increases in wages and a worsening cost-of-living crisis. Demand for growth capital remains at unprecedented levels and there is now a real opportunity to provide meaningful support to a new generation of UK companies driving the digital revolution forward, improving healthcare and creating jobs and opportunities throughout the country.

2 DAYS AGO