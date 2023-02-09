Read full article on original website
Singapore-based fintech Tazapay raises US$16.9 million in Series A
Tazapay, a leading fintech company specialising in cross-border payments, announced today that it has raised USD 16.9 million in its Series A funding round. Sequoia Capital Southeast Asia led the round, with EscapeVelocity (escp.vc), PayPal Alumni Fund as well as renowned angel investor Gokul Rajaram joining as new investors. Existing investors Foundamental, January Capital, RTP Global and Saison Capital also participated in this round.
Ampere launches business banking for UK customers
Ampere launched online business banking for small and medium businesses in the UK. Appeared in 2022, all-in-one neobank allows entrepreneurs to manage all the essential financial operations in one place, thereby solving and dealing with all business hustle. Quality products are highly valued in the financial technology market. Ampere is...
Leaf Wallet App Rebranded to BOSS Money as Part of Expansion Across Africa
IDT Corporation, a global provider of fintech, cloud communications, and traditional communications services, announced today that it is rebranding its Africa-based Leaf Wallet app to IDT’s flagship financial services brand, BOSS Money. The rebranding is part of a broader initiative to leverage the key technologies of Leaf Wallet to...
PayBito Becomes the World’s First Crypto Exchange to Integrate ChatGPT in Its Trading Platform
The US-based crypto exchange platform has been a global frontrunner in terms of technological innovation and remains steadfast in its commitment. The exchange announced the incorporation of the text-based artificial intelligence tool, ChatGPT that took the internet by storm. While several businesses, tech firms, and individuals are using the chatbot to gain valuable insights, PayBito becomes the world’s first crypto exchange to incorporate it in its trading platform to personalize interactions, reduce operational costs, and improve productivity.
Karen Mae Ching, AWS, on Cloud-Based banking features that banks have responded to
Join Karen Mae Chin from AWS, as she discusses the latest trends in cloud-based banking and the features that banks have responded to. In this informative video, Karen will highlight the benefits of using cloud technology in the financial sector and how it has transformed traditional banking practices. From improved...
Rachel Hunt, Volante Technologies, On the Growth of RTP in the US and Internationally
In this video, Rachel Hunt, VP of Strategy Volante Technologies, discusses the explosive growth of real-time payments (RTP) both in the United States and on a global scale. With the rise of digital and mobile banking, consumers and businesses alike are seeking faster and more convenient payment options. RTP has answered this call by offering near-instant money transfers with increased security and reliability.
Coincover announces $30m funding to fuel growth and foster trust in digital assets
Coincover has announced $30M in funding, led by Silicon Valley’s Foundation Capital with follow-on investment from CMT digital. The fresh capital will accelerate recruitment, product updates, and partnerships to safeguard the crypto ecosystem – preventing, compensating, and protecting against crypto threats. Building trust in digital assets. Founded in...
Blip Labs Technologies, Inc. Secures $2.1M Seed Funding to Enable Embedded Intelligent Bill Management
Blip Labs Technologies, Inc. (Blip), a fintech provider unlocking new opportunities through intelligent bill management, today announced a seed funding round of $2.1M with participation from Susa Ventures, Dash Fund, Shrug Capital, Wischoff Ventures, Picks and Shovels, Browder Capital, Rief Ventures and strategic angels from One Finance, Lithic, Intuit, and more. Blip is uniquely positioned to enable the thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintech providers to assist the millions of Americans struggling to pay their bills due to financial hardship and complex payment systems. Blip’s goal is to increase engagement and revenue for its customers and partners while eliminating the billions of dollars spent annually by consumers on negative credit score impacts, late fees, overdraft fees, and identity theft.
PreIPO® Set to Raise $125 Million Series A Round to Manage its Explosive Growth
PreIPO®, a financial technology and licensing company has attracted and assembled a best-in-class global team of reputable experts to disrupt, dominate and democratize the private market securities space. Now set to raise $125M in a Series A Round to manage the substantial growth trajectory of PreIPO®. PreIPO® is actively stacking its innovative FinTech platform with exclusive and “Discount-to-Market” deal-flow that is attracting prominent issuers, preeminent fund managers and discerning investors alike to the PreIPO® ecosystem.
Making Smarter Investments in an Uncertain Market: CoinEx Keeps Users Updated on Market Movements
The 2022 CRYPTO ANNUAL REPORT, jointly published by CoinEx and ViaBTC Capital, predicts that the two major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, will continue to struggle with uncertainties in 2023. According to the report, Bitcoin is expected to remain volatile, given the uncertain global economy and geopolitical climate. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade in Q2 2023 will allow stakers to withdraw their ETH staked in 2020. The selling pressure arising from those factors may impact the prices of both BTC and ETH in the short term.
Anghami partners with Tamara to drive payment innovation
Anghami, the leading music and entertainment streaming platform in the Middle East and Africa (MENA) region, has announced an innovative partnership with Tamara, the regions’ leading Buy-Now-Pay Later (BNPL) fintech company, to become the first subscription-based service in the region to enable BNPL payments, offering flexible and easy payment options to its Anghami Plus users.
LEAP23 Becomes World’s Most Attended Global Tech Event
The four-day LEAP23 saw an unprecedented 300,000-plus visitor registrations from more than 100 countries, and welcomed a high-profile faculty of 1,000 global investors. Second edition welcomes 172,000-plus attendees to become world’s largest technology event by visits. Year-on-year visitor growth and more than US$9 billion in on-show announcements see Saudi event rewrite history books. LEAP24 (www.OneGiantLEAP.com) will run from March 4-7, 2024, with new venue set to double show size.
€20 Million Invested in European Businesses with Quanloop
Quanloop reached a new milestone this February as its investors funded more than 940 commercial projects worth over 20 million euros since Q1 2020. In three years, Quanloop investors have earned over 1.6 million euros in interest revenue while investing in loans to support commercial initiatives of European enterprises. This win-win investing solution aims to contribute to the overall EU economy’s growth while also helping retail investors earn an average return of 12.5% p.a. to hedge against inflation and the rising cost of living.
Comment on the UK Avoiding Recession With Focus Needed on Tech and Healthcare Businesses
Commenting on the UK narrowly avoiding recession with focus now needed on technology and healthcare businesses, John Glencross, CEO and Co-Founder of Calculus, said: “Today’s news will be welcomed by investors and advisers as the economy kicks on from the sluggish growth and high inflation that we saw last year. The UK has shown remarkable resilience despite significant uncertainty caused by rising interest rates, supply chain issues, increases in wages and a worsening cost-of-living crisis. Demand for growth capital remains at unprecedented levels and there is now a real opportunity to provide meaningful support to a new generation of UK companies driving the digital revolution forward, improving healthcare and creating jobs and opportunities throughout the country.
Mastercard survey: Canadian small business owners optimistic about the potential of open banking
Small business owners in Canada are increasingly adopting digital financial tools and technology into their day-to-day operations to drive growth, streamline processes, and improve security, according to new Mastercard research. Having weathered the COVID-19 pandemic only to face inflation- and labour market-related challenges, diverse small business owners—in particular—say they are...
Global Pricing Intelligence Supplier Strengthens Hardware Dealer Ties
Manchester-based price intelligence company Skuuudle has strengthened its ties with the world’s largest hardware distributor Orgill. Orgill is a key player in the DIY and hardware market, serving more than 12,000 retail hardware stores across more than 50 countries around the world. The partnership between Orgill and Skuuudle is strengthened by Skuuudle’s capacity to complement AI-powered technology, led by human intelligence across Orgill’s extensive product assortment. This builds on the substantial pricing intelligence Skuuudle already provides Orgill and other hardware dealers keen to understand their competitors pricing intelligence.
Vesttoo Appoints Capital Markets Executive Thomas Rose as Head of North American Capital Markets
Vesttoo, a leading digital insurance risk transfer and investment platform, announced today the hiring of capital markets executive Thomas Rose as its new Head of Capital Markets, North America. Thomas will lead and further develop the team of capital markets specialists covering the North American region, driving the initiative to continue growing Vesttoo’s investor base.
Segpay Appoints CEO For European Union Headquarters
Segpay, a pioneer in digital payment processing, announced today that Michael Shea has been appointed as CEO of its European Union headquarters based in Dublin following approval by the Central Bank of Ireland. Segpay Ireland is the company’s busiest subsidiary servicing customers throughout the European Union. Mike joins the leadership...
Liberty Mutual Announces Creation of Global Cyber Office and Appointments of Key Leaders
Liberty Mutual Insurance today announced the formation of a Global Risk Solutions (GRS) Global Cyber Office and the appointment of respected experts to key leadership roles. The office builds and scales Liberty Mutual’s cyber capabilities around the world, bringing a multidisciplinary approach to a complex risk that spans geographies and industries.
