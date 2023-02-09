Read full article on original website
Leaf Wallet App Rebranded to BOSS Money as Part of Expansion Across Africa
IDT Corporation, a global provider of fintech, cloud communications, and traditional communications services, announced today that it is rebranding its Africa-based Leaf Wallet app to IDT’s flagship financial services brand, BOSS Money. The rebranding is part of a broader initiative to leverage the key technologies of Leaf Wallet to...
Singapore-based fintech Tazapay raises US$16.9 million in Series A
Tazapay, a leading fintech company specialising in cross-border payments, announced today that it has raised USD 16.9 million in its Series A funding round. Sequoia Capital Southeast Asia led the round, with EscapeVelocity (escp.vc), PayPal Alumni Fund as well as renowned angel investor Gokul Rajaram joining as new investors. Existing investors Foundamental, January Capital, RTP Global and Saison Capital also participated in this round.
Former Singapore Parliamentarian’s Swiss Digital Assets Company Receives Regulatory Approval
Singapore investor and former parliamentarian Calvin Cheng’s Swiss company, Damoon Technologies (‘Damoon’) has been granted membership in the Swiss VQF, joining the ranks of some of the world’s leading digital assets businesses. The latest development officially opens the door for Damoon to establish a presence in...
Masan Group Awarded Investment Registration Certificate to Invest USD105 Million in Trust IQ in Singapore
The Sherpa Company Limited, a subsidiary of Masan Group Corporation (“Masan”), has officially received the offshore investment registration certificate to carry out investment activities in Singapore. The investment registration certification ceremony took place at the Business Forum within the framework of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Singapore. The investment worth up to USD105 million for 25% of share ownership of Trust IQ Pte. Ltd. (“TS”), a Singapore-based tech company, equivalent to up to 9.388.756 shares.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Russia has prepared 1,800 tanks and 4,000 armoured vehicles 'for invasion in ten days'
A Ukrainian official, speaking to Foreign Policy, also estimated that Russia has 300 helicopters and 2,700 artillery systems ready for a new invasion.
Brick-And-Mortar Shopping Still Relevant and Cash Is Still Used – New Study From MONEY20/20
Money/20/20, the world’s leading fintech show teamed up with YouGov to take the temperature on how Generation Z in Sweden, a nation with the goal to go completely cashless, choose to shop for Valentine’s Day. Over 300 respondents received a number of questions regarding the topic. What are...
PayBito Becomes the World’s First Crypto Exchange to Integrate ChatGPT in Its Trading Platform
The US-based crypto exchange platform has been a global frontrunner in terms of technological innovation and remains steadfast in its commitment. The exchange announced the incorporation of the text-based artificial intelligence tool, ChatGPT that took the internet by storm. While several businesses, tech firms, and individuals are using the chatbot to gain valuable insights, PayBito becomes the world’s first crypto exchange to incorporate it in its trading platform to personalize interactions, reduce operational costs, and improve productivity.
PreIPO® Set to Raise $125 Million Series A Round to Manage its Explosive Growth
PreIPO®, a financial technology and licensing company has attracted and assembled a best-in-class global team of reputable experts to disrupt, dominate and democratize the private market securities space. Now set to raise $125M in a Series A Round to manage the substantial growth trajectory of PreIPO®. PreIPO® is actively stacking its innovative FinTech platform with exclusive and “Discount-to-Market” deal-flow that is attracting prominent issuers, preeminent fund managers and discerning investors alike to the PreIPO® ecosystem.
MAPFRE earns 642 million euros in 2022 with premiums exceeding 24.5 billion euros (+10.8 percent)
MAPFRE’s attributable earnings in 2022 amounted to 642 million euros, 16.1 percent less than the previous year. On a comparable basis with 2021, when adjusted earnings reached 703 million euros, they would have been 7 percent lower. Once again, the company’s highly diversified business helped to ensure a sustainable result, offsetting the most negative effects of the year: high inflation levels in most markets; the increase in claims levels in the Automobile business; and catastrophic claims, especially resulting from the drought in the Paraná river basin, the impact of which on its accounts exceeded 112 million euros.
Comment on the UK Avoiding Recession With Focus Needed on Tech and Healthcare Businesses
Commenting on the UK narrowly avoiding recession with focus now needed on technology and healthcare businesses, John Glencross, CEO and Co-Founder of Calculus, said: “Today’s news will be welcomed by investors and advisers as the economy kicks on from the sluggish growth and high inflation that we saw last year. The UK has shown remarkable resilience despite significant uncertainty caused by rising interest rates, supply chain issues, increases in wages and a worsening cost-of-living crisis. Demand for growth capital remains at unprecedented levels and there is now a real opportunity to provide meaningful support to a new generation of UK companies driving the digital revolution forward, improving healthcare and creating jobs and opportunities throughout the country.
Passport and Autoreturn Partner to Streamline Digital Parking Enforcement
AutoReturn, the nation’s leading towing management systems provider and Passport, a leading mobility software and payments company are partnering to transform parking enforcement. By combining Passport’s state-of-the-art mobility management platform and AutoReturn‘s industry-leading cloud-based law enforcement towing solution, the companies are providing cities with a seamless and transparent end-to-end parking citation management system.
Karen Mae Ching, AWS, on Cloud-Based banking features that banks have responded to
Join Karen Mae Chin from AWS, as she discusses the latest trends in cloud-based banking and the features that banks have responded to. In this informative video, Karen will highlight the benefits of using cloud technology in the financial sector and how it has transformed traditional banking practices. From improved...
Making Smarter Investments in an Uncertain Market: CoinEx Keeps Users Updated on Market Movements
The 2022 CRYPTO ANNUAL REPORT, jointly published by CoinEx and ViaBTC Capital, predicts that the two major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, will continue to struggle with uncertainties in 2023. According to the report, Bitcoin is expected to remain volatile, given the uncertain global economy and geopolitical climate. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade in Q2 2023 will allow stakers to withdraw their ETH staked in 2020. The selling pressure arising from those factors may impact the prices of both BTC and ETH in the short term.
Coincover announces $30m funding to fuel growth and foster trust in digital assets
Coincover has announced $30M in funding, led by Silicon Valley’s Foundation Capital with follow-on investment from CMT digital. The fresh capital will accelerate recruitment, product updates, and partnerships to safeguard the crypto ecosystem – preventing, compensating, and protecting against crypto threats. Building trust in digital assets. Founded in...
Sella Group: Positive 2022 Results, Growth in All Business Sectors
The Sella group closed 2022 with very positive results and further growth. The good performance covered all business sectors and confirmed the effectiveness of the strategy based on a diversified business model focused on the quality of personal relationships, technological and digital innovation and the fostering of an open financial ecosystem to provide effective answers to customers’ needs and have a positive impact on both the economy and the community.
Global Pricing Intelligence Supplier Strengthens Hardware Dealer Ties
Manchester-based price intelligence company Skuuudle has strengthened its ties with the world’s largest hardware distributor Orgill. Orgill is a key player in the DIY and hardware market, serving more than 12,000 retail hardware stores across more than 50 countries around the world. The partnership between Orgill and Skuuudle is strengthened by Skuuudle’s capacity to complement AI-powered technology, led by human intelligence across Orgill’s extensive product assortment. This builds on the substantial pricing intelligence Skuuudle already provides Orgill and other hardware dealers keen to understand their competitors pricing intelligence.
Acumen Financial Planning Triumphs at Prestigious Awards for Fifth Time
Financial Planning Experts Win New Model Adviser Award for Fifth Year. Acumen Financial Planning has won the New Model Adviser award (Scotland and Northern Ireland) for the fifth time. The awards took place last night (9th of February) at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, in London, where the financial planning...
Segpay Appoints CEO For European Union Headquarters
Segpay, a pioneer in digital payment processing, announced today that Michael Shea has been appointed as CEO of its European Union headquarters based in Dublin following approval by the Central Bank of Ireland. Segpay Ireland is the company’s busiest subsidiary servicing customers throughout the European Union. Mike joins the leadership...
Alchemy Pay Supports Turkey Earthquake Relief Efforts
Alchemy Pay has come forward with support after he recent earthquake that struck south-eastern Turkey has left a devastating impact, claiming over 21,000 lives. “As a responsible corporate entity, Alchemy Pay recognizes the importance of providing aid to those in need. In line with this, while the official has accepted aid in various forms of cryptocurrencies, we are committed to facilitating donations through our On/Off Ramp payment solutions, offering these services to charities free of charge as a reliable fiat-crypto payment gateway.”
