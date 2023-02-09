Chris Moore, Chesapeake Bay Foundation Senior Scientist. Virginia’s menhaden fishery continues to be a hot topic on the Eastern Shore after net spills by Omega Protein fouled local beaches last summer with thousands of dead menhaden and red drum. Many residents and visitors were forced to avoid the beautiful beaches and waters that attract people to the Shore. These spills and the associated loss of red drum added to the concerns many have long had about the industrial harvest of menhaden in waters so close to the Eastern Shore.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO